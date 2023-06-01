MASSENA — Electric vehicle owners now have a new charging station to use in the village of Massena.
A new EV charging station was commissioned on Tuesday at the Massena Public Library.
It joins charging stations that are also available in the town of Massena’s municipal parking lot, Massena Hospital and the Nicandri Nature Center, with plans to install others at the Massena International Airport through grant funding, Frenchie’s Ford, Frenchie’s Chevrolet and Fay Motors.
“This is the third public one in the community,” Massena Electric Department Superintendent Andrew J. McMahon said. “The one that’s behind town hall, that’s been there since 2017.”
He said the municipal EV chargers were made possible with grant funding from the Department of Environmental Conservation.
“We’re trying to help do the right thing in our community, and DEC getting this grant is certainly a game-changer for having this make financial success,” Mr. McMahon said.
“We’re really pleased that the Massena Electric Department and the library can work with DEC to add this amenity to our community,” Town Supervisor Susan J. Bellor said. “We’re really happy because it’s forward thinking. We want to be forward thinking.”
The town of Massena charges for use of the public EV charging stations at the library and municipal parking lot. Customers pay via a credit card.
“The town separately from Massena Electric has to pay for the electricity and communications for the credit card,” Mr. McMahon said.
Because of the speed of the library’s charging station, he said it could take up to about eight hours to take a vehicle from empty to full, while higher-speed charging stations can complete the fill-up in 15 to 20 minutes.
But, he said, it was not possible to install a high-speed charging station at the library.
“The power lines around here are at their capacity in the winter. To put a 200-kilowatt, that’s almost the size of Walmart or Price Chopper. It’s a strain on the electric grid. That’s one of the many things that is challenging about EV, but there are obviously a lot of positives,” Mr. McMahon said.
