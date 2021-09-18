MASSENA — The hidden talents of local artists will be on display starting Monday at the Massena Public Library.
An exhibit called “I Am A Local Artist” will celebrate those hidden local talents during the library’s regular business hours — 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday; and 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. It will be on display until Oct. 4.
“Due to indoor COVID restrictions, we’re not having any indoor public gathering at the library,” Director Elaine Dunne said.
Jeanna Matthews, Cindy Edwards and Abigail Matthews curated the show.
“Jeanna Matthews decided to write a grant through the Statewide Community Regrants Program,” Ms. Dunne said. “She asked me if we would kind of sponsor it with her. I was thrilled at the idea.”
Ms. Matthews is a former member of the Massena Public Library Board of Trustees, so she has worked with Ms. Dunne and the library staff in the past.
“We worked together through the years on library matters,” Ms. Dunne said.
She said all of the artists are from the north country, with most of them from St. Lawrence County.
“We are celebrating the beautiful work of local artists who don’t always describe themselves as artists because they are busy being teachers, nurses, parents, grandparents, neighbors and friends,” Ms. Matthews said. “Local traditions including food preservation and bead work have a key place in this show as the fine arts that they truly are.“
The exhibit features a diverse range of local art, from soap making to cookie decorating, and crocheting to custom furniture craftsmanship, Ms. Dunne said.
“None of these people are professional artists,” Ms. Dunne said. “They have all kinds of occupations, but this is something they do as a passion. The various things that are going to be on display are really broad. There’s quite a few of them.”
The show is part of the larger AsyncArts project, which has offered a variety of programming since 2020, including chalk art projects, outdoor dance classes, and plein-air sketching events.
The AsyncArts project seeks to bring the community together around local art, local food and local traditions, especially during a time of pandemic.
“They are all people who are mostly involved with the AsyncArts program. They developed kind of a grass roots things through the pandemic when people were displaying art where they could,” Ms. Dunne said.
The project is made possible with funds from the Statewide Community Regrants Program, part of the state Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and state Legislature, and administered by the St. Lawrence County Arts Council. More information about the AsyncArts project can be found at tinyurl.com/AsyncArts.
