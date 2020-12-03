POTSDAM — The Children’s Museum’s newest exhibit, History of a North Country Childhood, is now open to the public.
The exhibit engages children ages 12 and under and their families in local history through an interactive, digital format. The exhibit tells the story of daily life of children who grew up in the area in an earlier time.
“We wanted to share senior citizens’ memories and stories so that young visitors can learn from their experiences,” NCCM Executive Director Sharon Vegh Williams said.
The project is a collaboration between the North Country Children’s Museum, Clarkson University, SUNY Canton and the Potsdam Public History Museum. Historian Laura Ettinger’s stude nts from Clarkson collected oral histories from seniors who grew up in the area.
Their stories bring to life the work and play of childhood from an earlier time. Professor Laini Kavaloski from SUNY Canton and Professor Steven Pederson from Clarkson’s Digital Arts & Sciences Program and their students created the audio and touch screen interactive.
Director Mimi VanDeusen from the Potsdam Public Museum loaned historical artifacts for the displays. The exhibit was funded through the National Endowment for the Humanities. The Children’s Museum is located at 10 Raymond Street in Potsdam.
Open hours are Wednesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit www.northcountrychildrensmuseum.org
