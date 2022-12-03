MASSENA — A new handbook has been developed that is geared toward extracurricular advisers in the Massena Central School District, based on suggestions from a board of education member.
“One of our goals this year is to develop an extracurricular handbook so advisers to our various clubs have a clear understanding of the expectations for implementing these programs,” Superintendent Patrick H. Brady said. “The handbook has a variety of important information such as the responsibilities of club officers, fundraising, starting new clubs, financial requirements, and the description of each club organized by the four levels in the MFT (Massena Federation of Teachers) contract.”
The handbook was developed by administrative intern Anthony J. Diagostino and district clerk Ashley Snyder.
Mr. Diagostino told board members that it can be a work in progress as new clubs are added or activities are expanded within existing clubs.
“It’s being updated as more changes are made,” he said.
He said information for the handbook was developed from a board of education policy regarding extracurricular activities, regulations and information from the district’s finance office and from questionnaires completed by club advisers.
It’s broken down by schedules A, B, C, D and other.
Schedule A includes the freshman class adviser, French National Honor Society, Green Team, Junior High Student Council, Lego Robotics, sophomore class adviser, Seal of Biliteracy, High School Student Council, Junior High Robotics, National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society and WEB (Where Everybody Belongs).
Schedule B includes junior class adviser, senior class adviser, Dramatics, International Baccalaureate coordinator, Junior High Yearbook, Vocal Select and Link Crew/Learn to Lead.
Included in schedule C are Marching/Pep Band, house manager, Junior High Experience coordinator and Yearbook, while schedule D includes music director and Robotics. Programs in the “other” category include 3-5 Recovery Program, Link Crew mentor and Policy 7410 Extracurricular Activities.
Sections for each club contain a description/expectation, expected number of meetings, expected number of students and the mission/purpose of the organization.
For example, under the freshman class adviser category, they anticipate about 12 meetings that will last approximately one hour, and they will do three fundraisers throughout the year that will require at least five hours for each fundraiser. The adviser will put in an additional 15 hours of administrative time. They expect four officers, plus 20 to 30 other students to be part of the advisory organization.
“The purpose of student council is to provide the students with an opportunity to develop leadership by organizing and carrying out school activities and service projects. In addition to planning events to promote school/community spirit and raise money to benefit the class, it is the voice of the student body. There are 4 elected officers that are expected to be leaders among their peers and attend all meetings,” the handbook reads.
There’s also information that the adviser feels is important for others or the next advisor to know, Mr. Diagostino said.
The handbook includes rules and regulations that have been set for extracurricular clubs in the district, and it also addresses the financial responsibility for clubs.
“A lot of fundraising goes into each club that we have. There are protocols for depositing any funds that are raised, and also protocols for any purchasing that any club needs to do,” he said.
Creation of the handbook stems from a recent board of education meeting, when board member Kevin F. Perretta questioned if any specific requirements had been put in writing for extracurricular advisers.
“Is there an expectations structure that’s written somewhere for any given extracurricular that identifies the minimums that are required? Is there an administrative structure, oversight where someone who was overseeing these individuals knows that these are the different metrics that have to be done for this extracurricular, whatever it may be? It seems like with any given individual, there could be a lot of latitude based on what any one person does or doesn’t do,” Mr. Perretta said. “I was just curious if there’s anything that’s actually codified as such anywhere.”
Mr. Brady and high school Principal Alan C. Oliver said, at that point, they were not aware of that type of document.
“If you’re asking if there’s like a job description for an extracurricular adviser — not that I’ve seen. I’ve never seen a formal job description so to speak for any of the advisers,” Mr. Oliver said.
