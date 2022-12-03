Counselor Robert Jordan leads students through Link Crew exercises prior to the start of a recent school year at Massena Central. A new handbook has been developed for extracurricular advisers like Mr. Jordan. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — A new handbook has been developed that is geared toward extracurricular advisers in the Massena Central School District, based on suggestions from a board of education member.

“One of our goals this year is to develop an extracurricular handbook so advisers to our various clubs have a clear understanding of the expectations for implementing these programs,” Superintendent Patrick H. Brady said. “The handbook has a variety of important information such as the responsibilities of club officers, fundraising, starting new clubs, financial requirements, and the description of each club organized by the four levels in the MFT (Massena Federation of Teachers) contract.”

