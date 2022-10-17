ALBANY — State agencies can no longer charge debtors a 22% fee when enforcing collection on educational debt.
Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul signed legislation Thursday that adds a provision to the state finance law prohibiting the practice.
Updated: October 17, 2022 @ 9:11 pm
It passed 56 to 7 in the Senate and the Assembly.
“When students across New York spoke up about the difficulties of digging out of debt, my administration listened,” Hochul said. “By signing this legislation, we are removing a barrier to higher education and ensuring that students can graduate without debilitating debt that has disproportionately hurt students least able to afford it. Every New Yorker deserves access to a quality education without fear of getting trapped in a cycle of debt.”
Multiple state agencies are tasked with collecting educational debt for the state. When the agencies are unsuccessful at collecting debt through “traditional means,” the debts may be referred to the Office of the Attorney General’s Civil Recoveries Bureau.
Prior to this legislation, the law dictated the attorney general recover its costs in pursuing the collection of education debt by adding a fee of up to 22% of the outstanding debt, which was added to the total amount due.
“Charging fees to students already struggling with debt only compounds the problem,” state Attorney General Letitia A. James said. “This law addresses that inequity and is an important step in helping these New Yorkers become financially stable. I was proud to push for this legislation and commend the bill sponsors and Gov. Hochul for taking this action.”
Millions of borrowers will soon be able to apply for federal student loan forgiveness.
The three-part plan by the Biden administration and the U.S. Department of Education will help federal student loan borrowers transition back to their regular payments as coronavirus pandemic-related support expires. The plan includes loan forgiveness of up to $20,000.
You’re eligible for student loan debt relief if your annual federal income was below $125,000 (individual or married, filing separately) or $250,000 (married, filing jointly or head of household) in 2021 or 2020. You can get up to $20,000 in debt relief if you received a Pell Grant in college and are below the income threshold. If you did not receive a Pell Grant in college and are below the income threshold, you’ll be eligible for up to $10,000 in debt relief.
