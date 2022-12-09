MASSENA — The Massena Central School District has seen some changes in its special education program under the guidance of a new director of special services.
Samantha Brown updated the school board on changes during their latest meeting.
“This year, we really wanted to transition the district from an IEP (Individualized Education Plan) season in the spring to rolling annual meetings throughout the year just because that gives teachers a little bit more time to plan. It’s not so crunched at the end of the year,” she said.
She made a Committee on Special Education schedule that the district is following.
“We’re having those meetings and that’s going well so far,” she said. “So I’m happy to report that we’re moving in the right direction with that goal.”
Another goal was to review programs available for students in the district.
“To this end, I created a program review committee of different stakeholders in the district … and we’re looking at what we offer our special education students and digging into whether that’s really meeting their needs in the way that it needs to be,” she said.
The first committee meeting was held during an Oct. 31 professional development day. Ms. Brown said they would continue to meet throughout the year.
“By the end of the year, we should have a report that kind of details our work and the direction that we want to be heading,” she said. “So, we are in a good spot so far with special education.”
In addition, she said she’s working with a regional associate from the state “every step of the way to make sure that we’re doing things that we need to do to move our district in the right direction.”
Ms. Brown said her latest figures show that the district has 535 classified school-aged students and 56 classified preschool students.
“In terms of the budget, we have $9.5 million allocated to special ed in our general fund, and this year we brought in a little under $1 million in grant money and $5.2 million in excess cost aid and preschool reimbursement,” she said. “So, though we do have a lot of money that goes to special education, we’re also reimbursed for a lot of that cost as well.”
