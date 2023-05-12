CANTON — On the eve of Mother’s Day, one Canton mother celebrated her daughter becoming part of a long-standing family tradition.
Mary Elizabeth Lobdell became a nurse Thursday afternoon at SUNY Canton’s Registered Nursing Pinning Ceremony.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Join now to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Six-day (Tuesday through Sunday) print subscribers of the Watertown Daily Times are eligible for full access to NNY360, the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times e-edition, all at no additional cost.
If you have an existing six-day print subscription to the Watertown Daily Times, please make sure your email address on file matches your NNY360 account email. You can sign up or manage your print subscription using the options below.
Don't hesitate! Start your digital-only membership today and not only receive full access to our premier news website NNY360.com but also to the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times eEdition!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Intro to NNY360
|$2.99
|for 30 days
|Monthly Digital Service
|$11.99
|for 30 days
|Yearly Digital Service
|$143.88
|for 365 days
CANTON — On the eve of Mother’s Day, one Canton mother celebrated her daughter becoming part of a long-standing family tradition.
Mary Elizabeth Lobdell became a nurse Thursday afternoon at SUNY Canton’s Registered Nursing Pinning Ceremony.
She is one of many in her family to choose the profession. Her mom is a nurse — Amy Jo Throbahn works for the Veterans Administration. Her great-grandmother Anna Marie Lobdell was a nurse who retired from E.J. Noble Hospital in Canton when she was 85.
She has two great aunts, Martha Mallette (Lobdell) and Barbara Barnett (Lobdell), who were nurses. Of course, she has some aunts who are nurses; on the Lobdell side are Barbara Kirby, Patricia Jacobi, Carol Stevens, Karen Bulsiewicz, and Frances Ann McCarthy. On her mother’s side, there is Margaret Reamser and Roxanne Houle.
Oh, and her cousin, Sara Young, is also a nurse.
“Most of them graduated from Canton,” her mother said shortly after the pinning ceremony. Ms. Throbahn is one of the Canton grads in the family. She was at the top of her class in 1997.
Miss Lobdell went to St. Mary’s in Canton and graduated from Hugh C. Williams in 2020.
“I am really excited for her,” Ms. Throbahn said. “She is such a sweet girl.”
Miss Lobdell said all the nurses around her inspired her to enter the profession.
“I used to love sitting at the dinner table and listening to their wild adventures,” she said.
She said she was in the eighth grade when she decided to follow the family tradition.
“I didn’t have a doubt in my mind,” she said.
She took to nursing fast, her mother said.
“Her first semester, she started talking like a nurse,” Ms.Throbahn said.
Miss Lobdell noticed a change too.
“It is so nice to know what she (her mother) is talking about,” she said.
Miss Lobdell has been working as a nurses aide at Canton Potsdam Hospital. She will begin working as a nurse this summer while working online to earn her bachelor’s degree from Chamberlain University.
Miss Lobdell said the nursing program at Canton was a lot of work but worth it, if only for the friends she made.
She said she made six study friends who have become extremely close in two years.
“I didn’t know any of them coming in,” she said.
In the Pinning Ceremony Program, each graduate had an opportunity to send a message.
Miss Lobdell’s was: “A huge thanks to my family and friends for the endless hours of helping me study and all the support and love along the way. I absolutely could not have done it without you. Love you all.”
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
St. Lawrence/Franklin County Editor
Slowly self-propelled. Two-time cancer survivor. Nearly 30-year newspaper veteran.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get Breaking News Alerts deliverd FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
By providing your email address, you consent to receive emails and special offers from NNY360.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.