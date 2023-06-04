CARTHAGE — After 45 years of service in Catholic education, Mary Ann Margrey is retiring.
Making local history, six years ago Mrs. Margrey was hired as the first lay person in the position of principal in the parochial school’s more than 125-year history. The Catholic school was established in 1885 as a mission school by the Sisters of St. Joseph.
“It was a little frightening,” Mrs. Margrey said of her appointment. “The Sisters of St. Joseph left big shoes to fill and a long-standing tradition of faith formation, academic excellence and service. I worked under some amazing role models, Sister Bernadette, Sister John Mary, and Sister Annunciata. Working with them helped me to always ask the question, ‘what would they think or do?’”
Prior to becoming principal, Mrs. Margrey, a 1974 graduate of Carthage Central High School, was a teacher and assistant principal. She joined the faculty of Augustinian in the fall of 1978 after her graduation from the State University of New York at Potsdam. Her first assignment was teaching fourth- and fifth-grade math and science and later went on to teach middle school math. In 1980, she became vice principal and following the death of Sister John Mary Brockway, she took over as interim principal from January to June 2005 before Sister Annuciata Collins was hired.
Reflecting on her time at Augustinian Academy, the retiring principal said, “I have truly loved everything that I have done. I have been able to teach, especially math. But I have also been able to coach basketball, cheerleading, show flags, soccer, forensics (public speaking), Science Olympiad. I was able to serve on committees both at the diocesan level as well as the local public schools and BOCES levels. These are all things I would have never thought I would do.”
The times were not without challenges but with a supportive staff, “willing to stick with me as we have tried new initiatives and not only offered suggestions but were willing to see that they are carried out,” they overcame. Even COVID with all its restrictions and guidelines had a silver lining.
“Everyone worked hard to ensure we could stay open,” the principal recalled. “I remember our pastor commenting on the fact we had to limit our numbers when we were generally working hard to increase enrollment. Some positive things did come out of COVID — we were able to significantly increase our technology for students and staff, and we were able to take advantage of multiple grants that supported student learning and engagement.”
Mrs. Margrey said she has been through multiple state curriculum and standards changes but through it all she has loved her job.
“It has helped me to become a life-longer learner,” she said. “I have enjoyed learning new things and discovering I really am not too old to learn something new.”
The Rev. Todd Thibault, pastor of St. James Church and Augustinian Academy, praised Mrs. Margrey for her dedication.
“Mary Ann Margrey has been and will continue to be a vital part of the Academy,” he said. “She has dedicated the last 45 years to our school and has helped it to maintain its excellent reputation. Her dedication and hard work is greatly appreciated and our parish and school community cannot thank her enough. She has been a tireless worker for both the parish, the school and for the students and faculty here at Augustinian Academy, as well as a tireless advocate for the Carthage Central School District were she taught summer school and tutored.”
With Mrs. Margrey’s retirement, the school’s leadership will revert to its roots.
Sister Suanne Johnson, currently a teacher at St. Mary’s School in Ticonderoga, will take the reins of the school.
“We chose Sister Suanne for two main reasons,” said Father Thibault. “One being her years of experience in education where she has shown her dedication in Catholic Education and academic excellence. Secondly, she is a Sister of St. Joseph based out of Watertown and the academy has had a long and rich history with the sisters and we are excited to continue that tradition in the future. We believe that under Sister’s leadership the Academy will continue to excel and remain a vital and active part of the Carthage community.”
Sister Suanne began her education career 23 years ago as an English teacher at Salmon River Central High School. Although she earned a master’s degree in administration from St. Lawrence University and completed an internship, she decided she was not ready to leave the classroom.
In 2011, she entered the religious life after finding a sense of home at the Sisters of St. Joseph in Watertown. She taught high school English at Immaculate Heart Central during my first year in religious life. Then after the religious formation process, she was moved to Carthage in 2014 to teach fourth grade at Augustinian Academy.
“A big adjustment — the elementary is a whole different ball game,” said Sister Suanne. “The teachers and students alike really stepped up to teach me the ropes. The family atmosphere of the school was wonderful. I loved Carthage and the St. James parish community. It is such a vibrant parish and Augustinian Academy is a large part of that.”
After two years, she was transferred to Ticonderoga where she currently teaches grades 4-8 English and is the catechist for Confirmation and Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults (RCIA) program for St. Mary’s Parish.
“Much like Augustinian, I found another treasure in our Catholic schools,” the sister said. “Unfortunately, St. Mary’s is closing this year, but when God closes one door he opens another. When I heard the position of principal at Augustinian Academy was opening up, I knew I had found the door God opened. “I am so grateful to be returning to Augustinian Academy and become re-aquainted with such wonderful people.”
Mrs. Margrey is pleased with the choice for her replacement.
“I am thrilled to have Sister Suanne coming to Augustinian Academy,” Mrs. Margrey said. “She has worked with us before and knows much about the history of the school. I know that returning to a Sister of St. Joseph will keep the traditions alive and thriving.”
Sister Suanne said she is thrilled and absolutely honored to return as principal of Augustinian Academy.
“This school holds a very special place in the hearts and history of the Sisters of St. Joseph,” she said. “The Sisters actually began teaching here before the school was even built in 1884. They taught in the attic of the rectory. Eventually, by 1885, Augustinian Academy was opened and four Sisters of St. Joseph began their ministry of teaching and administration of their first school outside of Watertown. I am humbled to have the opportunity to carry this ministry forward.”
The incoming principal said she is looking forward to working with several of the teachers, catechists and parishioners who she had previously worked with as well meeting new teachers and staff members.
“Their love of Augustinian Academy and their ingenuity at creating fun learning experiences is something I remember well,” she said. “I am also anxious to meet the new teachers and staff serving at Augustinian as well as meeting the many military families that entrust Augustinian with their child’s education. From their military stations around the U.S. and the world, I know they offer so much in the way of diversity and cultural experiences to the Augustinian family of learners. By providing their children a quality education set in a family environment, we have the opportunity to serve people who are serving our country and keeping us safe. I am certain that all of these groups together with the local families and the support of St. James parish, we can continue the solid foundation Mary Ann Margrey, Sister Annunciata, Sister John Mary and the Sisters that came before them have set: a school grounded in our Catholic faith and service and built on high academic excellence.”
Mrs. Margrey said she will mostly miss the people associated with the school.
“The students, their families and the people I have been blessed to work with throughout the years,” she said. “The students could brighten my day by sharing a smile, a hug, or a kind word. Sometimes just hearing them refer to me as their ‘principal’ tugs at my heartstrings.”
As for her retirement plans, she looks forward to spending more time with family.
“I have a happy, healthy grandson I am looking forward to spending more time with,” she said. “Joe (her husband) and I would like to have time to travel. We had a great taste of what it would be like when we went to Italy, so we would like to continue the journeys.
The school is hosting a retirement party for Mrs. Margrey and suggest those wishing to give a gift contribute to a travel fund set up at Venmo:@smargrey with Mary Ann in the subject line. The celebration will begin with a 4 p.m. Mass celebrated by Bishop Terry LaValley on Saturday, June 10, at St. James Church, 327 West St., followed by a buffet dinner at 5 p.m. in the school. RSVP to 315-493-3212. For those who can not attend, may send any gifts or correspondences to Shannon Margrey, 713 Elm St., Carthage, NY 13601.
