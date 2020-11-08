New printer expands learning opportunities for CiTi digital media students

MEXICO - Students in the digital media technology program at the Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation (CiTi) will have the opportunity to learn and work on a new Roland printer brought to the Career and Technical Education class this year.
The older class printer allowed for students to print large format jobs such as banners and signs, but it was limited in function and material. The new printer expands capability to things like premium cast vinyl, cloth, window clings, glossy backlit film and more. It’s also a lot faster.
The digital media technology program offers students training in everything from graphic design to illustration to photography. Part of the curriculum this year will also involve creating a business plan, a resume and a portfolio, so that students are prepared for the workforce, college or perhaps their own business.
“There’s a huge advantage of doing all our projects in-house,” said digital media technology instructor Jon Miller. “In the class, we learn design, but we also learn how to use the press equipment. Knowing how the printing process works makes you a better designer because you see the process from the start to finish.”
