MASSENA — The Massena Central School Board of Education has welcomed its new student ex-officio.
Elyse Hoxie will serve as the student representative for the 2023-24 school year. She replaces Logan Benoit, who has been the student representative for the 2022-23 school year.
“I wanted to take a quick moment to thank the board for providing this opportunity to me. I’ve enjoyed my time as ex-officio. It’s provided me with a lot of experience I can take to the next chapter of my life,” Mr. Benoit said. “I also want to thank the teachers and administrators that I’ve worked with over the past year. Working to create the new dress code and the new high school electronics policy was a very long, worthwhile process. I’ve learned a lot and I’m happy to have been a part of that.”
Board President Paul A. Haggett thanked Mr. Benoit for his time on the board and provided him with a parting gift.
“You’ve done an outstanding job advocating for the student body and not only in school, but here at the table,” he said. “Your insights into student issues and your perspective as a student have been extremely valuable to us, and we wish you the best of luck in your future endeavors and thank you for your service to the district.”
Mr. Benoit introduced Ms. Hoxie to the board.
“She was born here in Massena. She attended Madison (Elementary School) until the third grade and Nightengale (Elementary School),” he said.
He said Ms. Hoxie has been “an active participant in the community,” including the Tap To Toe Studio of Dance for 10 years, school musicals and select choral groups. She has also served as a mentor at the Police Activities League of Massena and worked at Breezy Maple Farms.
“I believe she’s fully qualified for the position. She has a lot of student government experience — junior class president, Interact vice president, National Honor Society president, French National Honor Society treasurer,” Mr. Benoit said. “Within the student council, she’s played a very active role. Every time I got feedback from the administration with a policy and brought it back to the student council to get their views on things, she gave me very constructive criticism on what was provided every time she was there.”
“I’m just happy to be here and I hope I do a good job,” Ms. Hoxie said.
