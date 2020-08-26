MASSENA — The new tax rates approved by the Massena Central School District Board of Education are good for Massena and not so good for the towns of Brasher, Louisville and Norfolk.
“We saw that the taxable assessed value for Massena was going up toward the end of last year. We thought that was going to play well for us, and that did come through,” said Nickolas Brouillette, business manager.
Voters had approved a budget with a 1.99 percent tax levy increase in May.
But the actual tax rates are approved in August after towns have filed their final tax assessment rolls at the end of July and the county presents the school tax rates for each town.
“The tax rate for Massena is actually going down by 6.5 cents per thousand (of assessed value), or .35 percent,” he said. “If someone didn’t do anything to their house as far as improvement, their taxes will actually go down this year.”
The towns of Brasher, Louisville and Norfolk will see “relatively high tax increases,” he said — Brasher by 2.84 percent, Louisville by 7 percent and Norfolk by 3.43 percent.
“Unfortunately, there were some big swings in equalization rates in all the outside towns we have in our district. The equalization rate is controlled by the state. We don’t have anything to do with that.,” Mr. Brouillette said.
Equalization rates measure a municipality’s level of assessment and how close a property’s assessment is to its actual value.
Equalization rates were 78 percent in Brasher, down from 80.5 percent in 2019-20; 81 percent in Louisville, down from 87 percent in 2019-20; 100 percent in Massena; and 79 percent in Norfolk, down from 82 percent in 2019-20.
Superintendent Patrick Brady addressed the difference in tax rates in his regular update on the district’s website.
He noted that the town of Massena has the majority of the district’s taxpayers, approximately 70 percent.
“The Town of Massena’s taxable assessed value went up by $2.3 million. This change saved our Massena residents money as our proposed 1.9% school tax levy increase for this year will actually be a 0.35% school tax rate reduction,” he said.
He explained why equalization rates decreased in the other towns, including Brasher.
“From the state perspective this means the town is under assessing property values by 22% so with the drop in equalization rates their school tax increases for properties in the Massena school district,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.