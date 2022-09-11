LOWVILLE — The new “no left turn” law affecting a student drop-off loop turns out to be no big deal for parents.
Village Police Chief Randy Roggie said he was at the intersection of Davenport Place and North State Street, where parents leave the “loop” around the Lowville Academy and Central School campus to drop off and pick up their children every morning. Other officers were at the spot every afternoon, ensuring drivers saw and respected the new “no left turn” signs approved and posted by the village.
Mr. Roggie said it went “very well” so far.
“It’s amazing the number of people that drop their kids off at school,” said the chief. “But I can’t have traffic backing up to North State Street (at the other end of the loop) because somebody’s trying to make a left turn. Overall, Davenport (signage) has been very successful and the reaction has been very positive.”
All week, only one person complained about not being allowed to turn, but otherwise, Mr. Roggie said people were telling him the change is a good idea and that “it’s about time.” He also said he noticed a significant decrease in congestion on North State Street.
Before he found the most visible location to stand, he said many people were turning without signaling and didn’t seem to notice the signs but at this point, he sees the main job of law enforcement as educating drivers about the new turn limitation.
“I don’t think they’re doing it on purpose,” he said in an interview on Friday. “People are creatures of habit, so right now we’ll just educate them. If we still have the same people making turns later on, we’ll educate them in a different way... if people have to part with money, they’re probably going to remember.”
Ticketing, however, will be “a last ditch scenario” for the chief and his department.
The measure has already made a difference, the chief said.
“It seems to alleviate congestion. It’s only happening now if the stop light changes or the crossing guard has to stop traffic,” said Mr. Roggie.
School District Superintendent Rebecca Duckel-King notified all parents in the district about the new no left turn law from Davenport in a letter and on social media.
To help draw more attention to the signs, Mr. Roggie said the village Department of Works are expected to add some orange flags in the near future.
