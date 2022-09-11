MASSENA — A congressman who represents New York’s 25th Congressional District is calling for free meals for all students.
Joseph D. Morelle, D-Irondequoit, partnered with Foodlink, a nonprofit food bank in Rochester, to mark the start of Hunger Action Month and the new school year.
He highlighted legislation he co-sponsors to provide free school meals to all students, regardless of income, and give schools the tools and resources they need to ensure no child goes hungry.
“September is Hunger Action Month, a critical time to redouble our commitment to combating the hunger crisis and ensuring families have reliable access to healthy meals. Children cannot learn if they’re worried about where their next meal is coming from — which is why I’m co-sponsoring legislation to provide free school meals for all children,” he said in a statement.
“Taking action to reduce food insecurity shouldn’t be a political statement — it’s a moral obligation,” he added. “I look forward to working with my colleagues in the House of Representatives to pass this critical legislation, and continuing to work with organizations like Foodlink to uplift children and families in our community.”
Rep. Morelle said he had helped pass legislation during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic that allowed 90% of school nutrition departments to offer free school meals to all students. The “Keep Kids Fed Act” waiver that had been in place since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 had been set to expire June 30. An extension to the program that was passed by Congress in June contained a caveat that requires most low-income families to apply again for the program and, for students who qualify for reduced-price meals, to resume paying for breakfast and lunch.
The Universal School Meals Program Act and Healthy Meals, Healthy Kids Act co-sponsored by Rep. Morelle is asking to permanently provide free meals to all school children, regardless of their family’s income level; expand summer food service opportunities; preserve the future of school meal programs by increasing the reimbursement rate for lunch; and improve school meal capacity and sustainability by providing grants to purchase kitchen equipment.
He has also introduced legislation to strengthen summer meal programs, co-sponsored legislation to deliver food to vulnerable older Americans, and more.
Julia Tedesco, president and CEO of Foodlink, said it is time for a change.
“Now is the time to rethink our nation’s approach to addressing food insecurity, and specifically how we nourish our children,” she said in a statement. “We commend Congressman Morelle for supporting Universal School Meals, and other legislation that expands access to healthy food. We hope that Hunger Action Month — along with the upcoming White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health — will give us the momentum we need to drive change and implement bold, equitable changes to our food system.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.