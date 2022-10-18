MASSENA — The state Public High School Athletic Association has drafted a regulation to deal with spectator conduct at school sporting events, and the Massena Central School District is working on its plan to address the situation.
Superintendent Patrick H. Brady told board of education members that the organization is seeking feedback from school districts, including boards of education, prior to official adoption of the regulation.
“It’s really to kind of elevate this conversation that this is conduct that we cannot condone,” he said. “It’s quite rare for the NYSPHSAA Executive Committee to present this type of resolution, but they are seeing a rise in negative behavior by spectators at interscholastic contests. It’s creating a challenge around the state in order to attract officials because they don’t want to be in an atmosphere where there’s going to be verbal and sometimes physical confrontations.”
“Spectator behavior is the biggest issue we have in athletics,” Massena athletic director Gavin M. Regan said. “I’m losing coaches because of the way people act in the stands. They’re saying stuff about them. The section can’t get officials because people are screaming at officials and they’re saying, ‘I don’t need this aggravation.’ I’m not trying to be alarmist, but that’s where we are. We’re trying to put something in place to try and address that.”
Mr. Brady said superintendents recently met with Section 10 coordinator Mark Wilson to discuss the regulation.
“They’re seeing similar concerns and complaints around our section as well,” he said.
Mr. Brady said most individuals come to games and have a good time. But, he said, that’s not always the case.
“By and large, most people do follow the conduct that is expected of them. But, when some don’t, it does create a problem. With this regulation, you can see that they are looking for very specific action to be taken if there are spectators who are providing negative, inappropriate, derogatory comments and actions directed toward either the officials or the administration or other spectators, or the players that are out on the floor or the field,” he said.
An individual would receive a warning the first time there’s an incident. A second warning would bring “deeper discussion with the spectators about the expectations and that they’ll be removed from the game or the event if it continues,” Mr. Brady said.
The spectator would be removed from the contest if there’s a third incident. They would also have to complete a parent credential course and serve a one-game suspension before they’re allowed to return to the stands.
However, he said, it could be up to the section and individual school districts to take whatever actions they felt necessary in response to the conduct.
Massena Central School District sports events are overseen by administrators, maintenance personnel, chaperones and police officers, who will need to know what to do in case of an incident.
“When we enlist somebody to be there, obviously we’re going to have to go over what the expectations are. I’ll have to communicate those expectations to our supervisors so we’re all on the same page,” Mr. Regan said.
He said his concern was that, if a spectator was removed from a sporting event and didn’t complete the required education, they might attend a future event at an away site, where Massena officials would have no control.
“That’s where the issue comes in. We have to have some mechanism to be able to notify them” that the person had been ejected from an event in Massena, he said.
