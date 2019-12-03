BRASHER FALLS — An “Adulting Day” held in May at St. Lawrence Central High School has been recognized by the New York State School Boards Association.
The district was recognized Nov. 25 as part of the Champions of Change for Kids Program. Area 6 Director Wayne Rogers presented a colorful banner to event organizers. Area 6 encompasses Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Hamilton and St. Lawrence counties.
The Champion of Change for Kids Recognition celebrates programs that use existing resources to address issues of equity, demonstrate strong student academic performance and introduce unique learning environments that are cutting-edge. The recognition is presented quarterly to a few districts.
“Every once in a while it is nice to get a pat on the back, especially when the recognition is unexpected. It has come to our attention that there is a creative program in your school district that deserves a pat on the back — Adulting Day Learning Experience — and we would like to pay tribute to those who make it possible,” NYSSBA Executive Director Timothy G. Kremer said in a letter to St. Lawrence Central School Superintendent Robert A. Stewart.
“We understand there are many incredibly meritorious programs and projects throughout the state, and NYSSBA is celebrating yours!” Mr. Kremer said in the letter.
Teachers, staff, community members and students pitched in to hold the “Adulting Day,” when the seniors learned about subjects like money management, taxes, stress management, basic cooking, renting basics, changing a tire, checking their oil and more.
Teachers were surveyed about which skills they felt their students might be lacking, and students were also asked what skills they thought they would need after graduation.
Based on the topics identified, teachers leading the event came up with the list of informational sessions and sought experts from the school staff and community organizations to lead them. Students signed up for the sessions based on their interests.
