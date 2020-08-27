NORFOLK — A program that’s been running in the Norwood-Norfolk Central School District for several years has caught the attention of the New York State School Boards Association.
Superintendent James Cruikshank said the district was recognized for “The Great Kindness Challenge,” a worldwide effort that started as a neighborhood group of kids wanting to make the world a better place and has now grown into a network of young peace builders around the globe.
It’s presented by Kids for Peace, a global 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that was co-founded in 2006 by Danielle Gram, a high school honors student, and Jill McManigal, a mother and former elementary school teacher.
Like the worldwide effort, the Norwood-Norfolk program has also grown over the years. Mr. Cruikshank said the school started with a program called the Kind Coins fundraiser. Over time, the school program evolved into the “The Great Kindness Challenge.”
During one effort, approximately 80 fifth-grade students collected hygiene products for the Norfolk/Raymondville Food Pantry. When the week was over, they had amassed 302 items in five days.
They’ve also raised money to help build a medical facility and to help schools in Kenya. Last January, they devoted the week to a “Kind Coins for Mexico” initiative, a fundraising effort to help build a school and friendship center in Tijuana, Mexico.
Reminders about kindness were also abundant in the school. The middle and high school had a number of initiatives this year, including the “Kind Words Walls,” where teachers could put cards or sticky notes to commend students. Lockers were also decorated with inspirational magnets, and posters with messages like “One kind word can change someone’s entire day” were placed in the hallways.
“It’s awesome to see what kids do and they embrace it. It’s really cool to watch. I’m very, very proud of what our school community has initiated, grown, nurtured and how this has evolved,” Mr. Cruikshank said.
That sentiment was shared by the New York State School Boards Association, which sent a letter to Mr. Cruikshank announcing the recognition.
The letter read, in part, “Every once in a while it’s nice to give a pat on the back, especially when the recognition is unexpected. The New York State School Boards Association initiated a program which we call ‘The Champions of Change’ in order to do just that. It has come to our attention that there is a creative program in your school district that deserves recognition.”
NYSSBA officials said a colorful banner will be created for the school to hang in recognition of the program.
“We understand there are many meritorious programs and projects throughout the state, and this one is celebrating yours,” they said in their letter.
Mr. Cruikshank said the efforts were “cultivated by our people in the trenches,” including cleaners, kitchen workers, bus drivers and maintenance personnel.
“But, I’ll tell you, the principals have kept it on our targeted improvement goals,” he said. “To have recognition like this, I can’t say enough about the great work the administrators have done to keep this front and center, the awesome work that everyone involved in the whole system has done to keep this front and center.”
He said the town of Norfolk and village of Norwood have also become involved.
“I’m very proud of our school community and communities up here that have just embraced this,” Mr. Cruikshank said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.