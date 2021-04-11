State assessments will be administered starting this month, but the New York State United Teachers union has started a campaign to spread the word that parents can opt not to have their children take the assessments.
“This year has tested our kids enough. Parents: Know your rights to opt your kids out of the state tests,” the union campaign says.
Only Section 1 of the Math and English Language Arts assessments for grades three through eight will be administered rather than two sessions, and only the written test component of the grades four and eight Science assessments will be administered.
The grades three through eight English Language Arts assessment is scheduled to be administered from April 19 to 29, and the grades three through eight Mathematics assessment is scheduled to be administered from May 3 to 14. The grade four and eight Science assessment is scheduled to be administered from June 7 to 11.
“NYSUT’s position continues to be that standardized tests are not the best way to measure a student’s development, and they are especially unreliable right now,” NYSUT officials said in a fact sheet that addresses the opt-out option.
The four-week NYSUT campaign will feature billboards in Buffalo, Rochester, Albany and Syracuse, along with placards on buses and bus shelters in Albany, Westchester and Long Island.
In addition, NYSUT will run digital ads on social media promoting the nysut.org/optout website, where parents and educators can find fact sheets with updated information on test refusal rights and why the union believes this year’s tests should have been canceled because of the pandemic.
“In a year that has been anything but standard, forcing states to administer standardized exams is just plain poor federal policy,” NYSUT President Andy Pallotta said in a statement. “It doesn’t make any sense.”
“We have grave concerns that standardized tests at any level can be administered in any sort of equitable way,” NYSUT Executive Vice President Jolene DiBrango said in a statement. “While high-stakes tests have never been the best way to measure what students know and are able to do, they are especially unreliable this year when the schools have been offering such a wide variety of in-person, hybrid and remote instruction.”
NYSUT has developed a fact sheet to discuss the option to opt out of the state assessments.
“There are no consequences for students that do not take the 3-8 state tests. One of the more persistent rumors is that students who opt-out will automatically receive a ‘level one’ score that will become part of their permanent record. This is false. When reporting individual students that opt-out, districts use a code that indicates refusal and no score is reported for the child. These students will be considered to have no valid test score,” the fact sheet says.
“Our fact sheets attempt to clear up any misinformation so that parents can make an informed decision,” Ms. DiBrango said. “NYSUT fully supports parents’ right to choose what is best for their children.”
NYSUT officials said there is no statewide opt-out process, so it’s up to individual school districts to set procedures and inform parents of their rights.
“While some districts have pro-actively sent out links to make it easier for parents to submit opt-out forms, other administrators have provided parents and teachers with inaccurate information on the consequences of opting out and the procedures for testing in 2020-21,” they said.
