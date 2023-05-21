CANTON — In a jubilant Newell Field House, St. Lawrence University Chaplain Rev. Dr. Shaun Whitehead opened the 2023 commencement ceremony by encouraging graduates to “laugh often, love deeply and dream boldly.”
The advice from the Rev. Whitehead was just the first of several bits of earned wisdom shared with the SLU class of 2023 Sunday morning.
St. Lawrence University President Kathryn A. Morris congratulated students on their achievements while presiding over her second SLU commencement.
“Graduates, both individually and as a class, you have so much to be proud of. You’ve succeeded in the classroom, you’ve completed independent projects, collaborated with faculty research, scholarship and creative activities, you’ve studied abroad and studied away, completed internships, completed community-based learning, served as leaders on campus and were successful in your athletic endeavors. And now, you’re ready,” she said. “You’re ready to take on the future.”
Professor of biology and psychology and co-chair of the biology department, Ana Estevez, the faculty speaker, told the class about her experience as a first-generation college graduate.
Because her family had no experience with higher education, she relied on mentors to guide her through her academic journey.
“I hope you are able to recognize all the mentors you have found along the way in your time here at St. Lawrence,” she said.
Professor Esteves said that faculty and staff care about more than just the student.
“We know you learned as much outside the classroom as you did inside the classroom, as it should be,” she said. “We cheered you on at your athletic competitions. We loved watching you perform in theater productions and dance recitals.”
Learning shouldn’t end with graduation, she said.
“My wish for you is that you continue to enjoy learning, that you continue to work with others in pursuit of meaningful goals and that you remember the roles that mentors played in your success.”
Student speakers included Senior Class President Grace Wagshul, who said that as a freshman, she never expected to have the confidence to address her class as she did on Sunday.
She said that learning to listen to people with different points of view and other life experiences was an essential part of her education at St. Lawrence.
“In a world that is in need of better communication, better understanding, appreciation of and respect for differences, were are positioned to be part of the solution,” she said.
Senior Brian Uceta, the Joan Donovan Speech Contest winner, said that coming from New York City, he didn’t expect to find a home at St. Lawrence.
“The rural village of Canton was unlike anything I had seen,” he said.
He congratulated his classmates for finding their home at St. Lawrence and graduating.
“Through a pandemic, we persevered. Through the stress of each final exam, through the winter storms, we persevered. We founded clubs, we planned events, shared food, culture, laughs, and tears. We made moves to create a home away from home and find a community in spaces we thought would not be for us,” he said.
Gina Kingsbury, a class of 2004 graduate and one of the all-time great hockey players for the Skating Saints, was awarded an honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters from the university.
Ms. Kingsbury won Olympic gold medals skating for Team Canada in 2006 and 2010, and as general manager in 2022, is vice president of hockey operations for Hockey Canada.
She is in the St. Lawrence University Athletic Hall of Fame and in 2020 she became a Legends of Appleton honoree.
Ms. Kingsbury told students about the design of the golf ball. It was found, she said, that a smooth golf ball flew better once it had a few dents in it, which led to the development of the dimpled or dented golf ball. It was mistakes that made the ball better, she said.
Ms. Kingsbury urged graduates to follow four rules in life.
“One, be authentic. Being your true self is the greatest power you have. Never stop being curious. We as humans are always becoming. May your best become better. True leadership is when the best version of me brings out the best version of you. And finally, when the road gets tough, picture a golf ball and its dents.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.