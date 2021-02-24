WATERTOWN — Since 2001, the Watertown City School District has inducted 51 individuals into its Distinguished Alumni Hall of Achievement. Nine more inductees were announced Tuesday night.
The hall’s primary objectives are to recognize and celebrate the achievements of Watertown High School graduates by honoring those who have attained a high level of distinction in their lives and provide positive role models for students of the district.
“The work was very challenging this year, as it always is, and I think that’s a real testimony to the great accomplishments of all of our alums and I expect many more in many years to come,” said Rande Richardson, Hall of Achievement committee chair and a 1988 Watertown graduate. “We had an impressive showing of nominations when we were looking at them.”
Nominees were sought from May through October 2020. Selections were made based on the demonstration of an outstanding and unique contribution or level of service to community, profession or other good cause at the local, regional, national or international level.
Graduates must have graduated at least 10 years prior to being inducted to the Hall of Achievement. The nine new inductees are as follows:
— Richard A. Dillin, Class of 1946: Mr. Dillin was an American comics artist best known for a l2-year run as an illustrator of the DC Comics superhero-team series Justice League of America. He drew 115 issues from 1968 until his death in 1980.
— Eugene M. Renzi, Class of 1948: Dr. Renzi is a retired Watertown obstetrician and gynecologist. After service as an Army physician, he practiced for more than 40 years, delivering thousands of north country children.
— Alan K. Percy, Class of 1956: Dr. Percy is known internationally for his work and research in the clinical neurosciences. He is currently professor of pediatrics, neurology, neurobiology, genetics, and psychology and the former head of child neurology at the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Medicine.
— Mary-Margaret Humes, Class of 1972: Ms. Humes is an actress, having made appearances in more than 50 national network television programs, including six seasons on Dawson’s Creek. She has guest starred in several shows, as well as a number of Hallmark Channel television movies.
— Mary Gay Scanlon, Class of 1976: Congresswoman Scanlon, an education and human rights advocate and attorney, currently represents Pennsylvania’s 5th Congressional District. She was first sworn into the United States House of Representatives in 2018.
— James Berkman, Class of 1978: Mr. Berkman is a nationally recognized leader in the sport of lacrosse and the head coach of the Salisbury University men’s lacrosse program. In his 33 seasons, he has had 560 wins, the most in NCAA history in any division.
— William A. Cliby, Class of 1979: Dr. Cliby is a gynecologic oncologist, surgical consultant and professor at the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science. In addition to his clinical practice, he is active in research and education nationally, including service as a fellowship program director and the author of 22O peer-reviewed publications.
— Robert L. Barry, Class of 1981: Mr. Barry is an engineer, inventor, and co-founder and chief executive officer of four medical device companies. He holds more than 30 patents in the fields of cardiology, radiology, pulmonology and thoracic surgery.
— Maggie Rizer Mehran, Class of 1996: Ms. Rizer Mehran has had an extensive and highly successful modeling career, having appeared on the covers of major fashion magazines, and walked runways at countless shows for internationally renowned companies. She has remained active in supporting and increasing awareness of various charitable causes.
“We will be sharing more of their stories with you, the community and our students in the months and weeks ahead,” Mr. Richardson said. “And we will be looking at various ways to recognize these inductees, working with the superintendent and the district given the current challenges.”
Inductees are typically honored at a public induction ceremony, where their plaques are placed on the wall of the Hall of Achievement housed in Case Middle School. The hall serves to recognize and celebrate the achievements of Watertown High School graduates who have attained a high level of distinction in their personal and/or professional lives and who represent positive role models for students of the district.
Mr. Richardson said the committee hopes to strengthen ties among graduates through the creation of a more formal alumni organization and accept future nominations on a more regularly scheduled basis.
“I think it’s really a great time to celebrate the good in our community,” Superintendent Patricia B. LaBarr said. “Right now, we’re almost going on that full year mark of being in this COVID timeframe. And I really just feel like it’s a great thing for our community to celebrate some of our former graduates and all the good they’ve done in the world.”
