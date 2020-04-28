MASSENA — Visitors can’t come to the Nicandri Nature Center these days, but the Nature Center can come to them via Facebook videos.
The Nicandri Nature Center offers a virtual nature lesson at 1 p.m. daily. The short videos or live streams are for all ages.
On Tuesday, Naturalist Joel Danko led a program on animal tracking. He said it was important to become familiar with animals in the area, where they were active, and signs left behind to indicate they were there, such as footprints, fur and scat.
He had a brochure called “Animal Tracks: An Introduction to the Tracks and Signs of Familiar North American Species.” It illustrated the animal and its accompanying footprint.
“These are good to learn from, but don’t expect to go out into the woods and see that track. You have to use other detective skills,” he said.
He said other factors that were important in tracking were to know how the animal walked, how big its foot was and where it lived.
“It takes practice, a lot of practice,” Mr. Danko said.
He had examples of different types of fur for several animals. Deer fur, he said, “is dark brown with little white bands around it and very bristly.”
Later, he led a tour along the trails and stopped to show the different markings for animals. One spot was by the water and contained sticks and other items.
“This is all brought up here by a beaver marking his territory,” Mr. Danko said.
In addition to the 1 p.m. nature lessons, the Nicandri Nature Center also offers other daily online activities on their Facebook page — a nature or learning site is posted at 8 a.m., and a downloadable activity such as a color sheet or puzzle is posted at 10 a.m.
The 1 p.m. sessions have covered topics such as fish feeding, visiting a beaver dam, virtual trail walk, meet the turtles and more. The content remains on their Facebook page so it can be viewed later.
Visitors will also find links to other sites that they can explore and learn from each day.
Their page can be found at https://www.facebook.com/NicandriNatureCenter/.
