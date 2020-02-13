MASSENA — Students who are on mid-winter break from school starting Monday can once again enjoy a week of free day camps at the Nicandri Nature Center, but they must register in advance because of the limited number of slots available.
The day camps are split into two groups — ages 5 to 9 from 9 a.m. to noon and ages 10 to 14 from 1 to 4 p.m.
“It used to be all one age group. We are trying to divide them so we get more kids into each group,” Nature Center Executive Director Tracy Thomas said. “They sign up day by day. It’s not a sign-up for each week. It’s 15 kids in each group each day.”
Splitting the groups also allows them to offer more advanced information to the older students in the afternoon, she said.
Monday’s morning day camp is called “All About Birds,” while the afternoon day camp features Mark Manske and “Birds of Prey.” Mr. Manske will also offer a raptor program and book signing from 2 to 3 p.m. Books will be available for purchase that day.
Tuesday is “Rock and Mineral Day” for the morning day campers, and “Cross Country Ski and Snowshoe Adventures” in the afternoon.
On Wednesday, the morning participants will enjoy “Cross Country Ski for Little Ones,” while the afternoon program is “Paper Nature Art and Snow Painting.”
“Paper Nature Art and Snow Painting” will be the morning day camp on Thursday, with “Nature Nuts” also taking place from 10 to 11 a.m. The afternoon day campers will participate in “Animal Tracking and Radio Telemetry.”
The week wraps up on Friday with “Save the Nature Center Animals (Escape Room)” for both the morning and afternoon sessions.
“Kids have to get together and solve a series of puzzles. It was super popular at our winter day camp,” Ms. Thomas said.
They have to solve each puzzle to escape the room, she said.
To register for the day camps, call the Nicandri Nature Center at 315-705-5022.
