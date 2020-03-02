MASSENA — The Nicandri Nature Center will soon be adding a new piece of technology to its education tools.
A program in radio telemetry to older school groups, scouts and visitors will be offered.
“It’s one of our new school programs for grades four and up for the coming school season,” Nature Center Executive Director Tracy Thomas said.
Radio telemetry is a way of tracking animals using radio waves. Although it’s been used since the 1960’s, the technology available to consumers has improved greatly in recent years.
The staff had already participated in a radio telemetry training session last fall to learn more about the program.
The equipment includes a transmitter, antenna and receiver. The animal wears the transmitter, often in a collar, and the trackers hold the antenna and listen to the beeps coming from the receiver to locate the animal.
For the upcoming program, a transmitter will be placed on an object such as a stuffed animal, which will be hidden in the woods.
“The kids will be given the real equipment. They will be in the woods using radio telemetry to track the animals. They listen for a string of pings,” Ms. Thomas said.
She said the closer the person gets to the animal, the stronger the beeps will become.
“Using a map of our trail, our compass and our receiver, they’ll listen for louder sounds,” she said.
The students will learn to use the antenna, a map and their brain power to first triangulate a direction. Once they have determined the direction, they’ll listen for beeps to get louder as they get closer, and their search should result in finding the animal. In finding the animal, the students have used a combination of technology and the outdoors to learn about field work and nature.
“It’s like technological hide and seek,” Ms. Thomas said.
