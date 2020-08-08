MASSENA — The Nicandri Nature Center may be closed because of COVID-19, but the trails are open and visitors are encouraged to use them for “Trail Challenge 2020” throughout August.
A new challenge is issued each week. The first was on Aug. 1, and the upcoming challenges will be held Saturday, Aug. 15 and Aug. 31.
“A new challenge will come out each week in August. All ages are welcome to participate,” Nature Center officials said on their Facebook page.
Anyone who wants to participate can follow the Nicandri Nature Center’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/NicandriNatureCenter/ or contact them.
Miss a week? No problem. Participants have all month to complete the challenges. So, if they miss a week, they can go back and take that week’s challenge. Trail Challenge 2020 ends on Aug. 31.
The first week’s challenge was to grab a color pack from the “loan” bin by the front door of the Nature Center and go on a scavenger hunt on the trails. They had to match all their strips and then send a private message or email to the Nature Center (info@massenanaturecenter.com) to let them know they had completed the hunt.
All challenges are outside on the trails only since the center is not yet open for visitors.
Anyone who completes all four tasks of the challenge will earn a custom vinyl “Trail Challenge 2020” sticker and will be entered into a raffle for some “outdoorsy” prizes.
The Nature Center has sponsored other activities since closing earlier this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Among them were virtual nature lessons that were offered daily via Facebook Live sessions. The sessions covered topics such as fish feeding, visiting a beaver dam, virtual trail walk, meet the turtles and more, and the short videos or live streams were geared for all ages.
In addition to the nature lessons, the Nicandri Nature Center also offered other daily online activities on its Facebook page. A nature or learning site was posted at 8 a.m., and a downloadable activity such as a color sheet or puzzle was posted at 10 a.m. Visitors also found links to other sites that they could explore and learn from each day.
