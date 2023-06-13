MASSENA — Nine Massena Central High School seniors have attained proficiency in one or more languages in addition to English to earn the Seal of Biliteracy.
The district offered Spanish and French courses, with Jadelyn McMillan, Jake Firnstein, Alex Abourjeily and Logan Eggleston attaining proficiency in Spanish, and Aaron Binion, Devlin Germano, Kristen Oliver, Jayden Dostie and Jacob Binion attaining proficiency in French.
They were recognized for attaining a high level of proficiency in listening, speaking, reading and writing in the second language. Students who achieve the honor receive a gold seal on their transcript or diploma, and can include it on their college application and their resumes.
Superintendent Patrick H. Brady said the state Education Department began to offer the opportunity for students to receive a Seal of Biliteracy in 2017. The district first piloted the program in the 2019-20 school year. It was the first Seal of Biliteracy program offered in St. Lawrence County. Led by foreign language teachers Sarah Hopper and Joseph Boyle, the first program led to three students graduating with the designation despite the challenges of COVID-19.
Mr. Brady said collaboration is part of the program.
“The program involves a collaboration with the Jeff-Lewis BOCES (Jefferson-Lewis Board of Cooperative Educational Services) and the use of teacher mentors to support our students to achieve the seal,” he said.
He said David DeRushia led the effort along with this year’s mentors — Kristin Colarusso-Martin, Joshua Coon, Marfelia Estevez, Jan Normile and Christine Sweet.
“Thanks to all of them for their excellent work as all nine MCS student participants earned the Seal of Biliteracy this year,” he said.
According to the state Education Department, “The intent of the NYSSB (New York State Seal of Biliteracy) is to encourage the study of languages; identify high school graduates with language and biliteracy skills for employers; provide universities with additional information about applicants seeking admission; prepare students with twenty-first century skills; recognize the value of foreign and native language instruction in schools; and affirm the value of diversity in a multilingual society.”
