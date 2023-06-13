Nine Massena Central High School seniors have earned the Seal of Biliteracy. They are Jadelyn McMillan, Aaron Binion, Devlin Germano, Kristen Oliver, Jayden Dostie, Jake Firnstein, Logan Eggleston, Jacob Binion and, missing from photo: Alex Abourjeily. Provided photo

MASSENA — Nine Massena Central High School seniors have attained proficiency in one or more languages in addition to English to earn the Seal of Biliteracy.

The district offered Spanish and French courses, with Jadelyn McMillan, Jake Firnstein, Alex Abourjeily and Logan Eggleston attaining proficiency in Spanish, and Aaron Binion, Devlin Germano, Kristen Oliver, Jayden Dostie and Jacob Binion attaining proficiency in French.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.