North country colleges are returning to full in-person graduation ceremonies this year. Seating arrangements will be similar to pre-pandemic ceremonies, and as of now, masks will not be required.
In Potsdam, Clarkson University’s graduate commencement will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 12, and undergraduates will have their ceremony at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 14. Both will be in Cheel Arena.
Seating will be as it was pre-pandemic, assigned through a ticketing system.
“As we have throughout COVID-19, we follow the guidance from NYS and our federal and local partners. At this time, there are no restrictions on commencement programs or on events that meet the arena’s 4,200 capacity. All students are given up to four tickets to share with their family and friends to attend, with the option to apply for two more, which will be distributed fully as they are available,” said Kelly O. Chezum, Clarkson’s vice president for external relations.
She said Clarkson is “a mask-supportive community and respects everyone’s personal preferences on the choice to wear a mask.”
In line with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state Department of Health, she added, “people who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask and seek testing.”
Clarkson is finalizing its commencement speakers and award winners and will announce those this month.
For updates and more information on Clarkson’s graduation ceremonies, visit wdt.me/REV477.
SUNY Canton’s class of 2022 will graduate at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 14, in the Roos House Convocation, Athletic and Recreation Center.
Each graduate will be provided with five tickets they can give to family or friends to attend. The university plans to use a pre-pandemic seating arrangement.
The ceremony will be streamed online for those who cannot attend. The university will provide free individual graduate photos. Masks will be provided for those who are unvaccinated or those who prefer to wear one.
“We’re really excited about being able to hold a traditional commencement ceremony,” SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran said in a prepared statement. “While we held in-person ceremonies last year, we’re especially enthusiastic to hold an event where our students will be able to invite their family and friends. Commencement is a milestone in all of our students’ lives and it allows us to recognize their accomplishments as they begin a new chapter.”
SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry in Wanakena will host its ceremony at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 14, in the Clifton-Fine High School auditorium in Star Lake.
Plans call for seating in the auditorium, with no pandemic restrictions expected.
“We will comply with SUNY, SUNY ESF, and St. Lawrence County guidelines that are in place at the time of the ceremony,” said Mariann T. Johnston , SUNY ESF Ranger School director.
The college held a Zoom-broadcast ceremony in 2020 and an outdoor, in-person ceremony in 2021.
“In March of 2020, when other colleges sent students home, we collected everyone’s car keys, locked the doors, and continued our classes face-to-face. We graduated in person in April of 2020 at the Ranger School, in a Zoom-broadcast graduation ceremony. We believe we were one of the only colleges in the country to have done so,” Ms. Johnston said.
For more on SUNY ESF’s plans, visit wdt.me/FpaAAF.
SUNY Potsdam’s graduation will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 21, on the academic quad. The university will not limit the number of spectators. Masks won’t be required but “will be encouraged for those who are unvaccinated,” said Alexandra M. Jacobs-Wilke, SUNY Potsdam director of public relations.
“Our outdoor seating and arrangements will be pretty much identical to our normal setup, pre-pandemic,” she said.
The major change this year is graduates from the classes of 2020 and 2021 are invited to return, if they wish to cross the stage. Some graduates were not able to walk in a ceremony with the changed formats, Ms. Jacobs-Wilke said.
The university is encouraging guests to plan ahead for weather conditions. The ceremony will be outdoors rain or shine, unless there are extreme conditions like lightning or freezing temperatures.
SUNY Potsdam has an emergency plan if the weather is extreme, which would involve two indoor ceremonies held back to back in Maxcy Hall. Graduates are given tickets for those ceremonies because the number of guests would be more limited, Ms. Jacobs-Wilke said.
The ceremony will stream live on YouTube. There will be a remote viewing location inside the Student Union for anyone who wants a break from the elements. Following the ceremony, there will be a reception for graduates, families, friends, faculty and staff in the Barrington Student Union.
For more information on SUNY Potsdam’s graduation events, visit wdt.me/sWhb4G.
St. Lawrence University’s ceremony in Canton will be at 10 a.m. Sunday, May 22, in the Newell Field House.
There are no limits on how many spectators will be allowed inside. Seating will be like it was in pre-pandemic ceremonies, with chairs and some bleachers in the back. Updates will be posted online at wdt.me/f8VSpp.
Jefferson Community College in Watertown will host its commencement ceremony at 7 p.m. Friday, May 20, in the McVean Student Center Gymnasium.
Under the State University of New York’s COVID-19 vaccination requirement, all students participating in the commencement ceremony must be fully vaccinated or have a medical or religious exemption from the college. Guests are not required to be vaccinated, according to the college.
Details about JCC’s commencement are posted to wdt.me/XJKMkf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.