WATERTOWN — A legacy fund has been created to honor a 15-year-old who died in 2021 after he was extorted online.
Riley K. Basford, of Potsdam, was honored by the Northern New York Community Foundation through a recently established Riley Basford Legacy Fund. Riley died in March 2021 on the same day he was threatened online by someone posing as someone they weren’t.
The teenager had developed a relationship with a user online and shared sensitive photographs with them, after which he was told to send money or the pictures would be shared. He died by suicide on the same day of the threat. His death prompted new legislation and state police teaching students about online safety in schools across the north country.
The legacy fund’s priorities are to provide funding for education, training and awareness to St. Lawrence County schools for programs and projects centered on cyberbullying and cyber safety, anti-bullying and character education, according to the foundation.
“To have the trust of Riley’s family and play a small role in creating a lasting legacy for him is a great privilege,” said Max M. DelSignore, NNY Community Foundation assistant director. “The fund’s purpose and who it supports will ensure Riley will be remembered as a difference-maker in the Potsdam community and across St. Lawrence County forever. The Community Foundation is honored to help fulfill this mission for him and his family.”
Make gifts by designating the Riley Basford Legacy Fund at the Northern New York Community Foundation, 131 Washington St., Watertown. Access secure online giving at www.nnycf.org.
