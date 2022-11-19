The Northern New York Community Foundation has opened scholarship applications for graduating students in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties for 2023.
Students can access the portal, create an account and begin their applications by going to nnycf.org/scholarships/scholarship-overview/ and clicking on “2023-2024 Scholarship Application” at the top of the page. Most Community Foundation Scholarship applications are due by March 15, 2023. Scholarships with different deadlines are noted on the page, and applications cannot be accepted after the deadline date.
High school seniors from the tri-county area who plan to enroll as full-time undergraduates can apply for a one-year, Community Foundation Freshman Scholarship. Students who plan to attend technical, trade or vocational schools may also apply to the same scholarship.
NNYCF has provided over $22 million in scholarship awards to students in the tri-county area since 1980. The Foundation annually administers nearly 500 restricted scholarships established by individuals, families, businesses and organizations, as well as scholarship funds on behalf of 32 school districts in the tri-county area.
“Increasingly, donors are providing a wider variety of scholarship opportunities for local students, and it has become one of the most far-reaching investments in our region. Because of this, it is as important as ever that those seeking any type of educational pursuit apply,” said Rande Richardson, Community Foundation executive director. “The more diversity we have in our applicant pool, the better we are able to align donor interests with the type of students they aspire to help.”
