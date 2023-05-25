NNY students honored at SUNY Canton Honors Convocation

The following north country students at SUNY Canton were recently honored at the Paula Bouchard Jacques Honors Convocation:

Black River

Eric Armstrong, automotive technology

Canton

Jonah R. Black, forensic criminology

Jeffery W. Dumas, information technology

Reed A. Nichols, HVAC trades

Jonathan C. Oakes, graphic and multimedia design

Hannah M. Reed, early childhood care and management

Nayrouz Sadoun, nursing

Hayden R. Todd, health and fitness promotion

Carthage

Edward J. Gallant, applied psychology

Jeremy D. McHatton, cybersecurity

Chaumont

Christian J. Heyl, game design and development

Colton

Katie L. Bartlett, health care management

Edwards

Peter W. Parrish, engineering science

Evans Mills

Jaynne R. Alcock, veterinary service administration

Maraiyah A. Perez, nursing

Gouverneur

Emma E. Hicks, law enforcement leadership

Kimberly Lugo, crime analysis

Harrisville

Will R. Taylor, engineering science

Hermon

Jordyn Whitton, health and fitness promotion

Heuvelton

Megan Woodard, finance

Lisbon

Mathew T. Dean, civil engineering technology

Nathan R. Spooner, mechanical engineering technology

Madrid

Raven E. Murphy, early childhood Care and management

Cameron O’Neil, business administration

Mannsville

Kayla L. Tripp, health care management

Massena

Shannel R. Garrow, management

Owen R. Larrow, business administration

David P. Necaise, HVAC trades

Violet O. Reyes, veterinary technology

Emma S. Rupert, nursing

Breanna M. Taraska, practical nursing

Alayna Taraska, health and fitness promotion

Natural Bridge

Brandon Freeman, game design and development

Norwood

Erin Stickney, technological communications

Jeremiah L. Sullivan, health care management

Ogdensburg

Betsy M. Cronk, individual studies- business

Kelson M. Hooper, liberal arts and sciences: general studies

Jaelynn Jessmer, applied psychology

Brogan P. LaRose, sports management

Spencer Lawrence, computer information systems

Eden J. Lockwood, finance

Emilie Jo O’Donnell, law enforcement leadership

Leslie Teriele, applied psychology

Parishville

Caleb Knowles, physical therapist assistant

Potsdam

Lydia Austin, graphic and multimedia design

Charlotte Baldwin, graphic and multimedia design

Rebecca L. Gonyea, undeclared

Lawson M. Snell, electrical engineering technology

Brittany Taylor, homeland security

Raymondville

Kyle S. Chen, game design and development

Rensselaer Falls

Joshua A. Hall, electrical construction and maintenance

Christopher S. Hall, health and fitness promotion

Martha J. Stiles, nursing

Russell

Dekoda L. Matthews, nursing

Hailey M. Matthews, physical therapist assistant

Jace A. Robert, undeclared

Sackets Harbor

Elisa Morgan, management

St. Regis Falls

Jeffrey P. Crump, electrical engineering technology

Calista J. Fraser, mechatronics technology

South Colton

Kaitlynn Long, nursing

Mark H. McGrath, homeland security

Star Lake

Adam A. Szlamczynski, homeland security

Waddington

Charles A. Murray, business administration

Watertown

Tanner R. Amell, management

Mahala K. McIntosh, electrical engineering technology

Sommer D. Shmidl, forensic criminology

West Stockholm

Dylan T. Bradley, information technology

Winthrop

Hannah E. Castro-Lozano, applied psychology

Chad N. Mason, law enforcement leadership

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.