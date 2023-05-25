NNY students honored at SUNY Canton Honors Convocation
The following north country students at SUNY Canton were recently honored at the Paula Bouchard Jacques Honors Convocation:
Black River
Eric Armstrong, automotive technology
Canton
Jonah R. Black, forensic criminology
Jeffery W. Dumas, information technology
Reed A. Nichols, HVAC trades
Jonathan C. Oakes, graphic and multimedia design
Hannah M. Reed, early childhood care and management
Nayrouz Sadoun, nursing
Hayden R. Todd, health and fitness promotion
Carthage
Edward J. Gallant, applied psychology
Jeremy D. McHatton, cybersecurity
Chaumont
Christian J. Heyl, game design and development
Colton
Katie L. Bartlett, health care management
Edwards
Peter W. Parrish, engineering science
Evans Mills
Jaynne R. Alcock, veterinary service administration
Maraiyah A. Perez, nursing
Gouverneur
Emma E. Hicks, law enforcement leadership
Kimberly Lugo, crime analysis
Harrisville
Will R. Taylor, engineering science
Hermon
Jordyn Whitton, health and fitness promotion
Heuvelton
Megan Woodard, finance
Lisbon
Mathew T. Dean, civil engineering technology
Nathan R. Spooner, mechanical engineering technology
Madrid
Raven E. Murphy, early childhood Care and management
Cameron O’Neil, business administration
Mannsville
Kayla L. Tripp, health care management
Massena
Shannel R. Garrow, management
Owen R. Larrow, business administration
David P. Necaise, HVAC trades
Violet O. Reyes, veterinary technology
Emma S. Rupert, nursing
Breanna M. Taraska, practical nursing
Alayna Taraska, health and fitness promotion
Natural Bridge
Brandon Freeman, game design and development
Norwood
Erin Stickney, technological communications
Jeremiah L. Sullivan, health care management
Ogdensburg
Betsy M. Cronk, individual studies- business
Kelson M. Hooper, liberal arts and sciences: general studies
Jaelynn Jessmer, applied psychology
Brogan P. LaRose, sports management
Spencer Lawrence, computer information systems
Eden J. Lockwood, finance
Emilie Jo O’Donnell, law enforcement leadership
Leslie Teriele, applied psychology
Parishville
Caleb Knowles, physical therapist assistant
Potsdam
Lydia Austin, graphic and multimedia design
Charlotte Baldwin, graphic and multimedia design
Rebecca L. Gonyea, undeclared
Lawson M. Snell, electrical engineering technology
Brittany Taylor, homeland security
Raymondville
Kyle S. Chen, game design and development
Rensselaer Falls
Joshua A. Hall, electrical construction and maintenance
Christopher S. Hall, health and fitness promotion
Martha J. Stiles, nursing
Russell
Dekoda L. Matthews, nursing
Hailey M. Matthews, physical therapist assistant
Jace A. Robert, undeclared
Sackets Harbor
Elisa Morgan, management
St. Regis Falls
Jeffrey P. Crump, electrical engineering technology
Calista J. Fraser, mechatronics technology
South Colton
Kaitlynn Long, nursing
Mark H. McGrath, homeland security
Star Lake
Adam A. Szlamczynski, homeland security
Waddington
Charles A. Murray, business administration
Watertown
Tanner R. Amell, management
Mahala K. McIntosh, electrical engineering technology
Sommer D. Shmidl, forensic criminology
West Stockholm
Dylan T. Bradley, information technology
Winthrop
Hannah E. Castro-Lozano, applied psychology
Chad N. Mason, law enforcement leadership
