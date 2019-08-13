Northern New York students inducted into honor society at Jefferson Community College
The following local students at Jefferson Community College, Watertown, were inducted into the college’s chapter of Sigma Alpha Pi.
Adams
Katherine Edmonds
Tracey E. Leighton
Michael J. Lennox
Theresa M. Pratt
Makenna L. Reardon
Alexandria Bay
Karoline M. Nelson
Beaver Falls
Kathryn Olmstead
Black River
Griffin S. DeForest
Brownville
Brooke A. Mahon
Calcium
Breanna E. Knapp
Carthage
Britni M. DeCecchis
Breana E. Gotham
Kara S. Mulvaney
Jonathan D. Quinn
Garrett J. Thomas
Chaumont
Grace E. O’Donnell
Copenhagen
Sarah M. Wilder
Croghan
Madeline E. Monnat
Dexter
Georgianna B. Claflin
Tonya M. Schmitte
Jacob L. Vincent
Evans Mills
Shane J. Grill
ShaiAne T. Holmes
Adriana Mendoza
Shane M. Moyer
Nicholas O. Perkins
Brittney L. Reagon
Kali B. Reichel
Fort Drum
Amanda N. DuBose
Jasmine M. Harris
Monica L. Simpson
Gouverneur
Emily Bush
Alexis Rowe
Greig
Nikol M. Turner
Harrisville
Brendon L. Smith
Henderson
Jordan A. Flagg
Rebekah Newell
Henderson Harbor
Leslie A. Perri
LaFargeville
Mellisa M. Russell
Lorraine
Samantha J. Dibble
Lowville
Zachery Gould
Jacob R. Graves
Melissa A. Nortz
Storm A. Turck
Mannsville
Kelsey L. Harris
Amanda M. Zerphey
Mexico
Dakota W. Deasy
Norfolk
Maddison M. Sochia
Philadelphia
Darcie J. Twomey
Port Leyden
Amanda Jones
Pulaski
Desirae M. Dorling
Rodman
Caleb Lemke
Kylie S. Moulton
Stephanie J. Nadelen
Sackets Harbor
Trevor M. Blackford
Travis S. Crawford
Natalia Ososkalo
Theresa
Cara Aguirre
Turin
Abigayle R. Liendecker
Watertown
Michael A. Acevedo
Kathleen V. Aschmann
Danielle Castillo
Ruth Chiumia
Angela A. Elmer
Jaspreet K. Gill
Charish M. Holland
Dawson C. Jones
Melinda Kampnich
Andrea M. Lettiere
Marissa S. Lloyd
Rebecca Lugo
Erika L. Nonni Chiochio
Allan B. Pador
Yi-Ling Pan
Shalynn M. Paro
Calista M. Pelletier
Theresa L. Plante
Jenna M. Ponte
Kristin N. Prichard
Amie L. Rittenberry
Jon M. Walecki
Cassandra L. Weed
Destiny R. Westbrook
