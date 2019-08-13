Northern New York students inducted into honor society at Jefferson Community College

The following local students at Jefferson Community College, Watertown, were inducted into the college’s chapter of Sigma Alpha Pi.

Adams

Katherine Edmonds

Tracey E. Leighton

Michael J. Lennox

Theresa M. Pratt

Makenna L. Reardon

Alexandria Bay

Karoline M. Nelson

Beaver Falls

Kathryn Olmstead

Black River

Griffin S. DeForest

Brownville

Brooke A. Mahon

Calcium

Breanna E. Knapp

Carthage

Britni M. DeCecchis

Breana E. Gotham

Kara S. Mulvaney

Jonathan D. Quinn

Garrett J. Thomas

Chaumont

Grace E. O’Donnell

Copenhagen

Sarah M. Wilder

Croghan

Madeline E. Monnat

Dexter

Georgianna B. Claflin

Tonya M. Schmitte

Jacob L. Vincent

Evans Mills

Shane J. Grill

ShaiAne T. Holmes

Adriana Mendoza

Shane M. Moyer

Nicholas O. Perkins

Brittney L. Reagon

Kali B. Reichel

Fort Drum

Amanda N. DuBose

Jasmine M. Harris

Monica L. Simpson

Gouverneur

Emily Bush

Alexis Rowe

Greig

Nikol M. Turner

Harrisville

Brendon L. Smith

Henderson

Jordan A. Flagg

Rebekah Newell

Henderson Harbor

Leslie A. Perri

LaFargeville

Mellisa M. Russell

Lorraine

Samantha J. Dibble

Lowville

Zachery Gould

Jacob R. Graves

Melissa A. Nortz

Storm A. Turck

Mannsville

Kelsey L. Harris

Amanda M. Zerphey

Mexico

Dakota W. Deasy

Norfolk

Maddison M. Sochia

Philadelphia

Darcie J. Twomey

Port Leyden

Amanda Jones

Pulaski

Desirae M. Dorling

Rodman

Caleb Lemke

Kylie S. Moulton

Stephanie J. Nadelen

Sackets Harbor

Trevor M. Blackford

Travis S. Crawford

Natalia Ososkalo

Theresa

Cara Aguirre

Turin

Abigayle R. Liendecker

Watertown

Michael A. Acevedo

Kathleen V. Aschmann

Danielle Castillo

Ruth Chiumia

Angela A. Elmer

Jaspreet K. Gill

Charish M. Holland

Dawson C. Jones

Melinda Kampnich

Andrea M. Lettiere

Marissa S. Lloyd

Rebecca Lugo

Erika L. Nonni Chiochio

Allan B. Pador

Yi-Ling Pan

Shalynn M. Paro

Calista M. Pelletier

Theresa L. Plante

Jenna M. Ponte

Kristin N. Prichard

Amie L. Rittenberry

Jon M. Walecki

Cassandra L. Weed

Destiny R. Westbrook

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.