NNY students named presidential scholars at Clarkson University

Students from Northern New York were named presidential scholars for the fall semester at Clarkson University, Potsdam.

Adams

Mark A. Fairchild, junior, psychology

Belleville

Hailey M. McNitt, sophomore, mechanical

Black River

Eric Jiang, sophomore, aeronautical engineering

Canton

Scott Ronald Ahlfeld, freshman, aerospace engineering

Abrinel Marie Seeger, senior, psychology

Carthage

Nathan Allyn Morris, junior, computer engineering

Castorland

Jonathan P. Lehmann, junior, engineering and management

Clayton

Emily Elizabeth Locke, senior, biomolecular science

Colton

Natalie Ann Warner, sophomore, environmental science and policy

Glenfield

Chase E. Lyndaker, senior, civil engineering

Gouverneur

Raelin Kelsey Burns, sophomore, biology

Brynn J. Farley, sophomore, chemical engineering

Dylan T. Farr, sophomore, mechanical engineering

Hailey Ann Morrissiey, sophomore, biomolecular science

Hannah Marie Spilman, senior, psychology

Hammond

Eliza Camille Hadlock, junior, financial information and analysis

Hannawa Falls

Morgan David Busch, senior, computer science

Hermon

Garrett Austin Willard, senior, chemical engineering

Lisbon

Lexis Jade Huiatt, sophomore, biology

Lowville

Alex Patrick Thomas, senior, civil engineering

Brett W. Tiffany, senior, civil engineering

Madrid

Nelson Bruce Dane, junior, computer engineering

Derek N. Pelkey, junior, electrical engineering

Massena

Mercedes Lee Osgood, junior, biology

Hannah Olivia Wilson, junior, communication, media and design

Nicholville

Levi Ezra Stauffer, freshman, university studies

Norfolk

Sydney Marie Jarvis, junior, biomolecular science

Kayle Rose McCarthy, sophomore, psychology

Norwood

Michael James Hewey, sophomore, electrical engineering

Ryan J. LaShomb, sophomore, electrical engineering

Conor Miller-Lynch, junior, computer science

Ogdensburg

Alexa Angeline McKee, senior, biology

Parishville

Emma Rose Bloom, junior, civil engineering

Philadelphia

Kathryn Rose Berry, senior, biology

Potsdam

Seth D. Anderson, senior, civil engineering

Noah Gordon Bohl, senior, environmental science and policy

Jazmine Alyse Nicole Breedy, senior, biology

Luke R. Brosell, freshman, mechanical engineering

Mary E. Donnelly, senior, biomolecular science

Nicole Marie Ellegate, senior, innovation and entrepreneurship

Caroline Jess Ettinger-DeLong, freshman, environmental science and policy

Jochanaan Axel Fair-Schulz, sophomore, history

Sina Charlotte Lufkin, sophomore, biology

Patrick Harper Maciel, senior, communication, media and design

Jane Frances Moosbrugger, freshman, university studies

Cameron M. Palmer, senior, computer engineering

Joshua Sember, junior, chemical engineering

Romano Sergi, senior, financial information and analysis

Waddington

Maria Elizabeth Allen, senior, biology

Richard George Pandel, senior, financial information and analysis

Wanakena

Karina Sien Benzel, freshman, business studies

Watertown

Peter David Biggers, freshman, science studies

Matthew Storms Cole, freshman, civil engineering

Vy T. Huynh, senior, aerospace engineering

Vincent Micheal Lavarnway, sophomore, business studies

Winthrop

Michael S. Newtown, freshman, chemical engineering

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.