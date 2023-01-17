NNY students named presidential scholars at Clarkson University
Students from Northern New York were named presidential scholars for the fall semester at Clarkson University, Potsdam.
Adams
Mark A. Fairchild, junior, psychology
Belleville
Hailey M. McNitt, sophomore, mechanical
Black River
Eric Jiang, sophomore, aeronautical engineering
Canton
Scott Ronald Ahlfeld, freshman, aerospace engineering
Abrinel Marie Seeger, senior, psychology
Carthage
Nathan Allyn Morris, junior, computer engineering
Castorland
Jonathan P. Lehmann, junior, engineering and management
Clayton
Emily Elizabeth Locke, senior, biomolecular science
Colton
Natalie Ann Warner, sophomore, environmental science and policy
Glenfield
Chase E. Lyndaker, senior, civil engineering
Gouverneur
Raelin Kelsey Burns, sophomore, biology
Brynn J. Farley, sophomore, chemical engineering
Dylan T. Farr, sophomore, mechanical engineering
Hailey Ann Morrissiey, sophomore, biomolecular science
Hannah Marie Spilman, senior, psychology
Hammond
Eliza Camille Hadlock, junior, financial information and analysis
Hannawa Falls
Morgan David Busch, senior, computer science
Hermon
Garrett Austin Willard, senior, chemical engineering
Lisbon
Lexis Jade Huiatt, sophomore, biology
Lowville
Alex Patrick Thomas, senior, civil engineering
Brett W. Tiffany, senior, civil engineering
Madrid
Nelson Bruce Dane, junior, computer engineering
Derek N. Pelkey, junior, electrical engineering
Massena
Mercedes Lee Osgood, junior, biology
Hannah Olivia Wilson, junior, communication, media and design
Nicholville
Levi Ezra Stauffer, freshman, university studies
Norfolk
Sydney Marie Jarvis, junior, biomolecular science
Kayle Rose McCarthy, sophomore, psychology
Norwood
Michael James Hewey, sophomore, electrical engineering
Ryan J. LaShomb, sophomore, electrical engineering
Conor Miller-Lynch, junior, computer science
Ogdensburg
Alexa Angeline McKee, senior, biology
Parishville
Emma Rose Bloom, junior, civil engineering
Philadelphia
Kathryn Rose Berry, senior, biology
Potsdam
Seth D. Anderson, senior, civil engineering
Noah Gordon Bohl, senior, environmental science and policy
Jazmine Alyse Nicole Breedy, senior, biology
Luke R. Brosell, freshman, mechanical engineering
Mary E. Donnelly, senior, biomolecular science
Nicole Marie Ellegate, senior, innovation and entrepreneurship
Caroline Jess Ettinger-DeLong, freshman, environmental science and policy
Jochanaan Axel Fair-Schulz, sophomore, history
Sina Charlotte Lufkin, sophomore, biology
Patrick Harper Maciel, senior, communication, media and design
Jane Frances Moosbrugger, freshman, university studies
Cameron M. Palmer, senior, computer engineering
Joshua Sember, junior, chemical engineering
Romano Sergi, senior, financial information and analysis
Waddington
Maria Elizabeth Allen, senior, biology
Richard George Pandel, senior, financial information and analysis
Wanakena
Karina Sien Benzel, freshman, business studies
Watertown
Peter David Biggers, freshman, science studies
Matthew Storms Cole, freshman, civil engineering
Vy T. Huynh, senior, aerospace engineering
Vincent Micheal Lavarnway, sophomore, business studies
Winthrop
Michael S. Newtown, freshman, chemical engineering
