NNY students named presidential scholars at Clarkson University
The following students from Northern New York were named presidential scholars for the fall semester at Clarkson University, Potsdam.
Adams Center
Gavin Hunter Prevatt, chemical engineering
Alexandria Bay
Colby David Herrington, biology
Carthage
Amanda R. Gaebel, civil engineering
Andrew J. Gaebel, majoring in civil engineering.
Chaumont
Emily Jean Fearnside, chemistry
Clayton
Emily Elizabeth Locke, biomolecular science
Colton
Summer L. Scovil, interdisciplinary social sciences
Gouverneur
Belle Elaine Hall, psychology
Taylor Lynn Ormasen, physics
Elaina Mae Porter, environmental engineering
Connor Reed, mechanical engineering
Hannah Marie Spilman, psychology
Harrisville
Austin John Milone, political science
Hermon
Jada Flanagan, innovation and entrepreneurship
Garrett Austin Willard, chemical engineering
Heuvelton
Mariah H. Simons, biology
Lowville
Emily Jayne Beck, university studies
Madrid
Austin Lanning, mechanical engineering
Massena
Tyler Eddy, electrical engineering
Cameron James Frost, aeronautical engineering / mechanical engineering
Norwood
Blake Everton Richards, civil engineering
Ogdensburg
Michael David Bolesh, environmental science and policy
Nolan Matthew Hogle, mechanical engineering
Maria Gabrielle Pelusi, environmental science and policy
Parishville
Charlie Edward Anderson, civil engineering
Philadelphia
Kayla Rose Ruttan, electrical engineering
Potsdam
Ashwin Ajit, computer science / mathematics
Charlotte Baldwin, business studies
William Joseph Bergan, business studies
Noah Gordon Bohl, environmental science and policy
Morgan David Busch, computer science
Rhiannon E. Clements, biology
Mary E. Donnelly, biomolecular science
Izzi Grasso, computer science / data science
Samuel Robert Helenbrook, mechanical engineering
Sophia J. Janoyan, chemical engineering
Leon Jaden Lufkin, applied mathematics and statistics
Alison Parker, biology
Jason Reed, electrical engineering
Adam J. Romlein, computer engineering
Zach Woods, mechanical engineering
Watertown
Demetrius Boone, engineering and management
Vy T. Huynh, aeronautical engineering
Maria E. Marcellus, financial information and analysis
Winthrop
Logan Gene Peer, mechanical engineering
