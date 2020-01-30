NNY students named presidential scholars at Clarkson University

The following students from Northern New York were named presidential scholars for the fall semester at Clarkson University, Potsdam.

Adams Center

Gavin Hunter Prevatt, chemical engineering

Alexandria Bay

Colby David Herrington, biology

Carthage

Amanda R. Gaebel, civil engineering

Andrew J. Gaebel, majoring in civil engineering.

Chaumont

Emily Jean Fearnside, chemistry

Clayton

Emily Elizabeth Locke, biomolecular science

Colton

Summer L. Scovil, interdisciplinary social sciences

Gouverneur

Belle Elaine Hall, psychology

Taylor Lynn Ormasen, physics

Elaina Mae Porter, environmental engineering

Connor Reed, mechanical engineering

Hannah Marie Spilman, psychology

Harrisville

Austin John Milone, political science

Hermon

Jada Flanagan, innovation and entrepreneurship

Garrett Austin Willard, chemical engineering

Heuvelton

Mariah H. Simons, biology

Lowville

Emily Jayne Beck, university studies

Madrid

Austin Lanning, mechanical engineering

Massena

Tyler Eddy, electrical engineering

Cameron James Frost, aeronautical engineering / mechanical engineering

Norwood

Blake Everton Richards, civil engineering

Ogdensburg

Michael David Bolesh, environmental science and policy

Nolan Matthew Hogle, mechanical engineering

Maria Gabrielle Pelusi, environmental science and policy

Parishville

Charlie Edward Anderson, civil engineering

Philadelphia

Kayla Rose Ruttan, electrical engineering

Potsdam

Ashwin Ajit, computer science / mathematics

Charlotte Baldwin, business studies

William Joseph Bergan, business studies

Noah Gordon Bohl, environmental science and policy

Morgan David Busch, computer science

Rhiannon E. Clements, biology

Mary E. Donnelly, biomolecular science

Izzi Grasso, computer science / data science

Samuel Robert Helenbrook, mechanical engineering

Sophia J. Janoyan, chemical engineering

Leon Jaden Lufkin, applied mathematics and statistics

Alison Parker, biology

Jason Reed, electrical engineering

Adam J. Romlein, computer engineering

Zach Woods, mechanical engineering

Watertown

Demetrius Boone, engineering and management

Vy T. Huynh, aeronautical engineering

Maria E. Marcellus, financial information and analysis

Winthrop

Logan Gene Peer, mechanical engineering

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.