NNY students named presidential scholars at Clarkson University
The following students from Northern New York were named as presidential scholars for the spring semester at Clarkson University, Potsdam.
Adams
Mark A. Fairchild, sophomore, psychology
Alexandria Bay
Colby David Herrington, senior, biomolecular science
Canton
Maelea M. Mercado, senior, mechanical engineering
Abrinel Marie Seeger, senior, psychology
Carthage
Nathan Allyn Morris, junior, computer engineering
Castorland
Jonathan P. Lehmann, sophomore, engineering and management
Clayton
Emily Elizabeth Locke, senior, biomolecular science
Colton
Catherine Julia Monaghan, senior, biology
Natalie Ann Warner, sophomore, environmental science and policy
Felts Mills
Jocelyn Bura, junior, biology
Gouverneur
Brynn J. Farley, sophomore, civil engineering/environmental engineering
Dylan T. Farr, sophomore, engineering and management
Hannah Marie Spilman, senior, psychology
Hannawa Falls
Morgan David Busch, junior, computer science/mathematics
Elijah Francis Schechter, junior, psychology
Hermon
Garrett Austin Willard, senior, chemical engineering
Heuvelton
Olivia R. Brown, senior, biology
Lisbon
Lexis Jade Huiatt, sophomore, biology
Lowville
Skylar Rose Schmitt, senior, biology
Alex Patrick Thomas, junior, civil engineering
Brett W. Tiffany, junior, civil engineering
Madrid
Nelson Bruce Dane, sophomore, computer engineering
Derek N. Pelkey, sophomore, electrical engineering
Mannsville
Lauren Elizabeth Covey, sophomore, mechanical engineering
Gavin Hunter Prevatt, senior, chemical engineering
Massena
Frederick Leroy Anson, freshman, political science
Logan C. Flynn, senior, global supply chain management
Mercedes Lee Osgood, sophomore, biology
Norfolk
Sydney Marie Jarvis, junior, biomolecular science/psychology
Norwood
Conor Miller-Lynch, junior, computer science
Ogdensburg
Cooper Nicholas Hunter, junior, psychology
Alexa Angeline McKee, junior, biology
Ian Morrow, senior, chemical engineering
Parishville
Emma Rose Bloom, sophomore, civil engineering/environmental engineering
Potsdam
Seth D. Anderson, senior, civil engineering
Noah Gordon Bohl, junior, environmental science and policy
Jazmine Alyse Nicole Breedy, senior, biology/psychology
Rhiannon E. Clements, senior, biology
Mary E. Donnelly, senior, biomolecular science
Jochanaan Axel Fair-Schulz, freshman, history
Sina Charlotte Lufkin, freshman, psychology
Patrick Harper Maciel, junior, communication, media and design
Yacob Melman, freshman, engineering studies
Cameron M. Palmer, senior, computer engineering
Daniel Perrotta, senior, mechanical engineering
Elijah Thomas Shatraw, junior, communication
Adarra Roxane, sophomore, biomolecular science
Zach Woods, senior, mechanical engineering
Redwood
Kelsey M. Cullen, senior, biology
St. Regis Falls
Chris Hickman, senior, computer science
Theresa
Ashley Marie Pyrda, sophomore, chemical engineering
Waddington
Maria Elizabeth Allen, junior, biology
Richard George Pandel, senior, financial information and analysis
Watertown
Vy T. Huynh, senior, aerospace engineering
