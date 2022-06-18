NNY students named presidential scholars at Clarkson University

The following students from Northern New York were named as presidential scholars for the spring semester at Clarkson University, Potsdam.

Adams

Mark A. Fairchild, sophomore, psychology

Alexandria Bay

Colby David Herrington, senior, biomolecular science

Canton

Maelea M. Mercado, senior, mechanical engineering

Abrinel Marie Seeger, senior, psychology

Carthage

Nathan Allyn Morris, junior, computer engineering

Castorland

Jonathan P. Lehmann, sophomore, engineering and management

Clayton

Emily Elizabeth Locke, senior, biomolecular science

Colton

Catherine Julia Monaghan, senior, biology

Natalie Ann Warner, sophomore, environmental science and policy

Felts Mills

Jocelyn Bura, junior, biology

Gouverneur

Brynn J. Farley, sophomore, civil engineering/environmental engineering

Dylan T. Farr, sophomore, engineering and management

Hannah Marie Spilman, senior, psychology

Hannawa Falls

Morgan David Busch, junior, computer science/mathematics

Elijah Francis Schechter, junior, psychology

Hermon

Garrett Austin Willard, senior, chemical engineering

Heuvelton

Olivia R. Brown, senior, biology

Lisbon

Lexis Jade Huiatt, sophomore, biology

Lowville

Skylar Rose Schmitt, senior, biology

Alex Patrick Thomas, junior, civil engineering

Brett W. Tiffany, junior, civil engineering

Madrid

Nelson Bruce Dane, sophomore, computer engineering

Derek N. Pelkey, sophomore, electrical engineering

Mannsville

Lauren Elizabeth Covey, sophomore, mechanical engineering

Gavin Hunter Prevatt, senior, chemical engineering

Massena

Frederick Leroy Anson, freshman, political science

Logan C. Flynn, senior, global supply chain management

Mercedes Lee Osgood, sophomore, biology

Norfolk

Sydney Marie Jarvis, junior, biomolecular science/psychology

Norwood

Conor Miller-Lynch, junior, computer science

Ogdensburg

Cooper Nicholas Hunter, junior, psychology

Alexa Angeline McKee, junior, biology

Ian Morrow, senior, chemical engineering

Parishville

Emma Rose Bloom, sophomore, civil engineering/environmental engineering

Potsdam

Seth D. Anderson, senior, civil engineering

Noah Gordon Bohl, junior, environmental science and policy

Jazmine Alyse Nicole Breedy, senior, biology/psychology

Rhiannon E. Clements, senior, biology

Mary E. Donnelly, senior, biomolecular science

Jochanaan Axel Fair-Schulz, freshman, history

Sina Charlotte Lufkin, freshman, psychology

Patrick Harper Maciel, junior, communication, media and design

Yacob Melman, freshman, engineering studies

Cameron M. Palmer, senior, computer engineering

Daniel Perrotta, senior, mechanical engineering

Elijah Thomas Shatraw, junior, communication

Adarra Roxane, sophomore, biomolecular science

Zach Woods, senior, mechanical engineering

Redwood

Kelsey M. Cullen, senior, biology

St. Regis Falls

Chris Hickman, senior, computer science

Theresa

Ashley Marie Pyrda, sophomore, chemical engineering

Waddington

Maria Elizabeth Allen, junior, biology

Richard George Pandel, senior, financial information and analysis

Watertown

Vy T. Huynh, senior, aerospace engineering

