NNY students named presidential scholars at Clarkson University
The following students from Northern New York were named presidential scholars for the fall semester at Clarkson University, Potsdam.
Adams Center
Gavin Hunter Prevatt, senior, chemical engineering
Alexandria Bay
Colby David Herrington, junior, biomolecular science
Black River
Jakob Samuel Millich, sophomore, business studies
Canton
Micheal Vittorio Caracciolo, sophomore, computer engineering
Sarah Dominy, senior, global supply chain management
Jennifer Marie Haycook, freshman, mechanical engineering
Cape Vincent
Abby Bashaw, junior, communication
Carthage
Amanda R. Gaebel, senior, civil engineering
Nathan Allyn Morris, freshman, computer engineering
Solomon Ross Rosner, freshman, business studies
Clayton
Zane Henderson, senior, electrical engineering
Emily Elizabeth Locke, junior, biomolecular science
Colton
Summer L. Scovil, junior, interdisciplinary social sciences
Austin R. Taylor, senior, electrical engineering
Gouverneur
Connor Reed, junior, mechanical engineering
Hannawa Falls
Morgan David Busch, sophomore, computer science
Hermon
Jada Flanagan, senior, innovation and entrepreneurship
Garrett Austin Willard, sophomore, chemical engineering
Heuvelton
Olivia R. Brown, junior, biology
LaFargeville
Trenton Wellington Barnes, freshman, mechanical engineering
Lisbon
Alexis Kim Stoner, junior, biology
Madrid
Nelson Bruce Dane, freshman, computer engineering
Derek N. Pelkey, freshman, mechanical engineering
Natural Bridge
Hope Woodruff, senior, chemical engineering
Nicholville
Megan R. Converse, junior, biology
Claire McCarty, freshman, psychology
Norfolk
Sydney Marie Jarvis, freshman, university studies
North Lawrence
Tobias D. Noll, senior, engineering and management
Norwood
Conor Miller-Lynch, freshman, university studies
Blake Everton Richards, sophomore, civil engineering
Colden R. Richards, senior, biology
Ogdensburg
Alexa Angeline McKee, sophomore, biology
Ian Morrow, senior, chemical engineering
Philadelphia
Britton Curtis Miller, freshman, engineering studies
Kayla Rose Ruttan, senior, electrical engineering
Potsdam
William Joseph Bergan, junior, global supply chain management
Noah Gordon Bohl, sophomore, environmental science and policy
Nadia Li-Li Cheng, freshman, biomolecular science
Niloofar Cheraghvandi, senior, civil engineering
Rhiannon E. Clements, junior, biology
Mary E. Donnelly, sophomore, biomolecular science
Abigail Catherine Hughes, freshman, engineering studies
Louisa Moosbrugger, freshman, biology
Ahmed Abdullah Q. Qadhi, senior, innovation and entrepreneurship
Kate A. Wellings, senior, innovation and entrepreneurship
Waddington
Maria Elizabeth Allen, freshman, biology
Richard George Pandel, junior, financial information and analysis
Watertown
Vy T. Huynh, sophomore, aeronautical engineering
Julia Rita Lavarnway, sophomore, global supply chain management
Anne Rolsma, senior, chemistry
