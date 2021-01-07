NNY students named presidential scholars at Clarkson University

The following students from Northern New York were named presidential scholars for the fall semester at Clarkson University, Potsdam.

Adams Center

Gavin Hunter Prevatt, senior, chemical engineering

Alexandria Bay

Colby David Herrington, junior, biomolecular science

Black River

Jakob Samuel Millich, sophomore, business studies

Canton

Micheal Vittorio Caracciolo, sophomore, computer engineering

Sarah Dominy, senior, global supply chain management

Jennifer Marie Haycook, freshman, mechanical engineering

Cape Vincent

Abby Bashaw, junior, communication

Carthage

Amanda R. Gaebel, senior, civil engineering

Nathan Allyn Morris, freshman, computer engineering

Solomon Ross Rosner, freshman, business studies

Clayton

Zane Henderson, senior, electrical engineering

Emily Elizabeth Locke, junior, biomolecular science

Colton

Summer L. Scovil, junior, interdisciplinary social sciences

Austin R. Taylor, senior, electrical engineering

Gouverneur

Connor Reed, junior, mechanical engineering

Hannawa Falls

Morgan David Busch, sophomore, computer science

Hermon

Jada Flanagan, senior, innovation and entrepreneurship

Garrett Austin Willard, sophomore, chemical engineering

Heuvelton

Olivia R. Brown, junior, biology

LaFargeville

Trenton Wellington Barnes, freshman, mechanical engineering

Lisbon

Alexis Kim Stoner, junior, biology

Madrid

Nelson Bruce Dane, freshman, computer engineering

Derek N. Pelkey, freshman, mechanical engineering

Natural Bridge

Hope Woodruff, senior, chemical engineering

Nicholville

Megan R. Converse, junior, biology

Claire McCarty, freshman, psychology

Norfolk

Sydney Marie Jarvis, freshman, university studies

North Lawrence

Tobias D. Noll, senior, engineering and management

Norwood

Conor Miller-Lynch, freshman, university studies

Blake Everton Richards, sophomore, civil engineering

Colden R. Richards, senior, biology

Ogdensburg

Alexa Angeline McKee, sophomore, biology

Ian Morrow, senior, chemical engineering

Philadelphia

Britton Curtis Miller, freshman, engineering studies

Kayla Rose Ruttan, senior, electrical engineering

Potsdam

William Joseph Bergan, junior, global supply chain management

Noah Gordon Bohl, sophomore, environmental science and policy

Nadia Li-Li Cheng, freshman, biomolecular science

Niloofar Cheraghvandi, senior, civil engineering

Rhiannon E. Clements, junior, biology

Mary E. Donnelly, sophomore, biomolecular science

Abigail Catherine Hughes, freshman, engineering studies

Louisa Moosbrugger, freshman, biology

Ahmed Abdullah Q. Qadhi, senior, innovation and entrepreneurship

Kate A. Wellings, senior, innovation and entrepreneurship

Waddington

Maria Elizabeth Allen, freshman, biology

Richard George Pandel, junior, financial information and analysis

Watertown

Vy T. Huynh, sophomore, aeronautical engineering

Julia Rita Lavarnway, sophomore, global supply chain management

Anne Rolsma, senior, chemistry

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.