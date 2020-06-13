NNY students named presidential scholars at Clarkson University

The following students from Northern New York were named presidential scholars for the spring semester at Clarkson University, Potsdam.

Adams Center

Gavin Prevatt, junior, chemical engineering

Alexandria Bay

Marissa Ely, junior, biology

Colby Herrington, sophomore, biomolecular science

Black River

Aaron Cheeseman, junior, global supply chain management

Jakob Millich, sophomore, business studies

Canton

Micheal Caracciolo, freshman, computer engineering

Cape Vincent

Abby Bashaw, junior, communication

Carthage

Amanda Gaebel, senior, civil engineering

Cassidee Stepanek, junior, biology

Castorland

Steven McHarg, senior, mechanical engineering

Chase Mills

Kyrsten Stone, junior, business intelligence and data analytics

Chaumont

Emily Fearnside, senior, chemistry

Clayton

Sean Heagerty, senior, electrical engineering

Emily Locke, sophomore, biomolecular science

Colton

Austin Taylor, junior, electrical engineering

Copenhagen

Ashley Gardner, senior, biology

DeKalb Junction

Megan Parkman, senior, communication

Gouverneur

Taylor Ormasen, sophomore, physics

Elaina Porter, sophomore, environmental science and policy

Connor Reed, sophomore, mechanical engineering

Hannah Spilman, sophomore, psychology

Hannawa Falls

Morgan Busch, freshman, computer science

Hermon

Jada Flanagan, senior, innovation and entrepreneurship

Garrett Willard, sophomore, chemical engineering

Heuvelton

Olivia Brown, sophomore, biology

Madrid

Austin Lanning, senior, mechanical engineering

Massena

Alex Batten, senior, mechanical engineering

Logan Flynn, junior, global supply chain management

Tyler Flynn, senior, financial information and analysis / mathematical economics

Carlie Fowler, junior, physics

Norwood

Blake Richards, sophomore, civil engineering

Ogdensburg

Michael Bolesh, freshman, environmental science and policy

Ian Morrow, junior, chemical engineering

Maria Pelusi, sophomore, environmental science and policy

Philadelphia

Kayla Ruttan, junior, electrical engineering

Potsdam

Ashwin Ajit, sophomore, computer science / mathematics

Charlotte Baldwin, sophomore, business studies

William Bergan, sophomore, business studies

Jason Deschaine, senior, engineering and management

Mary Donnelly, sophomore, biomolecular science

Izzi Grasso, senior, data science

Samuel Helenbrook, freshman, mechanical engineering

Patrick Maciel, freshman, communication

Alison Parker, senior, biology

Liam Rice, senior, financial information and analysis

Zach Woods, sophomore, mechanical engineering

Redwood

Kirsten Jensen, junior, financial information and analysis

Waddington

Richard Pandel, sophomore, business studies

Watertown

Demetrius Boone, junior, engineering and management

Vy Huynh, sophomore, aeronautical engineering

