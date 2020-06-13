NNY students named presidential scholars at Clarkson University
The following students from Northern New York were named presidential scholars for the spring semester at Clarkson University, Potsdam.
Adams Center
Gavin Prevatt, junior, chemical engineering
Alexandria Bay
Marissa Ely, junior, biology
Colby Herrington, sophomore, biomolecular science
Black River
Aaron Cheeseman, junior, global supply chain management
Jakob Millich, sophomore, business studies
Canton
Micheal Caracciolo, freshman, computer engineering
Cape Vincent
Abby Bashaw, junior, communication
Carthage
Amanda Gaebel, senior, civil engineering
Cassidee Stepanek, junior, biology
Castorland
Steven McHarg, senior, mechanical engineering
Chase Mills
Kyrsten Stone, junior, business intelligence and data analytics
Chaumont
Emily Fearnside, senior, chemistry
Clayton
Sean Heagerty, senior, electrical engineering
Emily Locke, sophomore, biomolecular science
Colton
Austin Taylor, junior, electrical engineering
Copenhagen
Ashley Gardner, senior, biology
DeKalb Junction
Megan Parkman, senior, communication
Gouverneur
Taylor Ormasen, sophomore, physics
Elaina Porter, sophomore, environmental science and policy
Connor Reed, sophomore, mechanical engineering
Hannah Spilman, sophomore, psychology
Hannawa Falls
Morgan Busch, freshman, computer science
Hermon
Jada Flanagan, senior, innovation and entrepreneurship
Garrett Willard, sophomore, chemical engineering
Heuvelton
Olivia Brown, sophomore, biology
Madrid
Austin Lanning, senior, mechanical engineering
Massena
Alex Batten, senior, mechanical engineering
Logan Flynn, junior, global supply chain management
Tyler Flynn, senior, financial information and analysis / mathematical economics
Carlie Fowler, junior, physics
Norwood
Blake Richards, sophomore, civil engineering
Ogdensburg
Michael Bolesh, freshman, environmental science and policy
Ian Morrow, junior, chemical engineering
Maria Pelusi, sophomore, environmental science and policy
Philadelphia
Kayla Ruttan, junior, electrical engineering
Potsdam
Ashwin Ajit, sophomore, computer science / mathematics
Charlotte Baldwin, sophomore, business studies
William Bergan, sophomore, business studies
Jason Deschaine, senior, engineering and management
Mary Donnelly, sophomore, biomolecular science
Izzi Grasso, senior, data science
Samuel Helenbrook, freshman, mechanical engineering
Patrick Maciel, freshman, communication
Alison Parker, senior, biology
Liam Rice, senior, financial information and analysis
Zach Woods, sophomore, mechanical engineering
Redwood
Kirsten Jensen, junior, financial information and analysis
Waddington
Richard Pandel, sophomore, business studies
Watertown
Demetrius Boone, junior, engineering and management
Vy Huynh, sophomore, aeronautical engineering
