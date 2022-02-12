NNY students on dean’s list at Clarkson University

The following students from Northern New York were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Clarkson University, Potsdam.

Brasher Falls

Jacob Allen Dutch, engineering and management

Brownville

Willow Sumara Boyce, business intelligence and data analytics

Canton

Blake Bennett, global supply chain management

Jennifer Marie Haycook, mechanical engineering

Nolan Matthew Hogle, mechanical engineering

Maelea M. Mercado, mechanical engineering

Abrinel Marie Seeger, psychology

Carthage

Cayden M. Fernandez, chemical engineering

Castorland

Megan Lyn Walseman, engineering and management

Chase Mills

Samantha O’Keefe, psychology

Chaumont

Brooke E. Peters, biology

Logan F. Pettey, biology

Clayton

Gavin W. Wahl, aerospace engineering / mechanical engineering

Colton

Shiloh R. DeGray, chemistry

Ellisburg

Thomas Mike Ventiquattro, mechanical engineering

Glenfield

Chase E. Lyndaker, civil engineering

Gouverneur

John Worth Erdman, aeronautical engineering

Avery Hawn, software engineering

Hammond

Faith M. Hutton, biology

Harrisville

Jadon T.J. Christopher Sullivan, engineering and management

Lisbon

Alexis Kim Stoner, biology

Lowville

Brett W. Tiffany, civil engineering

Massena

Abigail Elizabeth Avery, psychology

Cameron James Frost, aerospace engineering / mechanical engineering

Jenn Hadley, engineering and management

Emma Catherine LaBarge, business studies

Carter J. Peets, software engineering

Amanda Lynn Polarolo, computer science

Jacob Rupert, business intelligence and data analytics

Norfolk

Samantha Louise Munson, biology

Emily Grace Newtown, biology

Norwood

Michael James Hewey, electrical engineering

Ryan J. LaShomb, electrical engineering

Ogdensburg

Cooper Nicholas Hunter, psychology

Nicholas Paul LaCombe, financial information and analysis

Justyn McCormick, chemical engineering

Maria Gabrielle Pelusi, environmental science and policy

Carson J. Wescott, innovation and entrepreneurship

Parishville

Autumn Devine MacWilliams, business studies

Philadelphia

Nilie Farrell Richardson, biology

Potsdam

Mahnoor Ali, biomolecular science

William Joseph Bergan, global supply chain management

Patrick James Blanchard, global supply chain management

Cole Robert Caruso, computer engineering

Lindsey Dillenbeck, chemical engineering

Jochanaan Axel Fair-Schulz, history

Herbert Dillian Fountain, biology / biomolecular science

Ansen M. Herrick, university studies

Parker Brian Huntley, university studies

Drago Nathaniel Jukic, applied mathematics and statistics

Matthew M. Koscak, electrical engineering

William Lin, global supply chain management

Patrick Harper Maciel, communication

Brooke Nicole Mackey, digital arts and sciences

Dan F. Wellings, communication

Redwood

Kelsey M. Cullen, biology

Russell

Jacob Charles White, aerospace engineering / mechanical engineering

St. Regis Falls

Chris Hickman, computer science

Carly Jo Walker, environmental engineering

Turin

Angelica Dominique DeGuardia, engineering and management

Waddington

Emily McBath, civil engineering / environmental engineering

Richard George Pandel, financial information and analysis

Gabriel Grant Rutherford, history / political science

Watertown

Vincent Micheal Lavarnway, business studies

