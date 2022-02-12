NNY students on dean’s list at Clarkson University
The following students from Northern New York were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Clarkson University, Potsdam.
Brasher Falls
Jacob Allen Dutch, engineering and management
Brownville
Willow Sumara Boyce, business intelligence and data analytics
Canton
Blake Bennett, global supply chain management
Jennifer Marie Haycook, mechanical engineering
Nolan Matthew Hogle, mechanical engineering
Maelea M. Mercado, mechanical engineering
Abrinel Marie Seeger, psychology
Carthage
Cayden M. Fernandez, chemical engineering
Castorland
Megan Lyn Walseman, engineering and management
Chase Mills
Samantha O’Keefe, psychology
Chaumont
Brooke E. Peters, biology
Logan F. Pettey, biology
Clayton
Gavin W. Wahl, aerospace engineering / mechanical engineering
Colton
Shiloh R. DeGray, chemistry
Ellisburg
Thomas Mike Ventiquattro, mechanical engineering
Glenfield
Chase E. Lyndaker, civil engineering
Gouverneur
John Worth Erdman, aeronautical engineering
Avery Hawn, software engineering
Hammond
Faith M. Hutton, biology
Harrisville
Jadon T.J. Christopher Sullivan, engineering and management
Lisbon
Alexis Kim Stoner, biology
Lowville
Brett W. Tiffany, civil engineering
Massena
Abigail Elizabeth Avery, psychology
Cameron James Frost, aerospace engineering / mechanical engineering
Jenn Hadley, engineering and management
Emma Catherine LaBarge, business studies
Carter J. Peets, software engineering
Amanda Lynn Polarolo, computer science
Jacob Rupert, business intelligence and data analytics
Norfolk
Samantha Louise Munson, biology
Emily Grace Newtown, biology
Norwood
Michael James Hewey, electrical engineering
Ryan J. LaShomb, electrical engineering
Ogdensburg
Cooper Nicholas Hunter, psychology
Nicholas Paul LaCombe, financial information and analysis
Justyn McCormick, chemical engineering
Maria Gabrielle Pelusi, environmental science and policy
Carson J. Wescott, innovation and entrepreneurship
Parishville
Autumn Devine MacWilliams, business studies
Philadelphia
Nilie Farrell Richardson, biology
Potsdam
Mahnoor Ali, biomolecular science
William Joseph Bergan, global supply chain management
Patrick James Blanchard, global supply chain management
Cole Robert Caruso, computer engineering
Lindsey Dillenbeck, chemical engineering
Jochanaan Axel Fair-Schulz, history
Herbert Dillian Fountain, biology / biomolecular science
Ansen M. Herrick, university studies
Parker Brian Huntley, university studies
Drago Nathaniel Jukic, applied mathematics and statistics
Matthew M. Koscak, electrical engineering
William Lin, global supply chain management
Patrick Harper Maciel, communication
Brooke Nicole Mackey, digital arts and sciences
Dan F. Wellings, communication
Redwood
Kelsey M. Cullen, biology
Russell
Jacob Charles White, aerospace engineering / mechanical engineering
St. Regis Falls
Chris Hickman, computer science
Carly Jo Walker, environmental engineering
Turin
Angelica Dominique DeGuardia, engineering and management
Waddington
Emily McBath, civil engineering / environmental engineering
Richard George Pandel, financial information and analysis
Gabriel Grant Rutherford, history / political science
Watertown
Vincent Micheal Lavarnway, business studies
