North country students on dean’s list at Clarkson University
The following students from Northern New York were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Clarkson University, Potsdam.
Alexandria Bay
Daegan A. Jeffers, senior, global supply chain management
Austin G. Marshall, senior, biomolecular science
Abigail Elizabeth Wolfe, freshman, aeronautical engineering / mechanical engineering
Canton
John P. Bailey, junior, civil engineering
Nicholas James Bos-Ladd, junior, political science
Emily Lynn Dean, senior, chemical engineering
Sabrina Reed, senior, interdisciplinary social sciences
Evan Ryan, junior, financial information and analysis
Abrinel Marie Seeger, sophomore, biology
Antonio Pasquale Vecchio, freshman, business studies
Castorland
Wyatt C. Mullin, sophomore, electrical engineering
Clayton
Zane Henderson, senior, electrical engineering
Colton
Catherine Julia Monaghan, sophomore, biology
Copenhagen
Hope Woodruff, senior, chemical engineering
DeKalb Junction
Holden Michael Perkins, senior, computer science
Fort Drum
Olga Zubak, sophomore, biomolecular science / chemistry
Gouverneur
Avery Hawn, sophomore, software engineering
Nathan David Sitts, freshman, computer engineering
Cali A. Steorts, junior, global supply chain management
Hannawa Falls
Elijah Francis Schechter, freshman, psychology
Hermon
Blake E. LaPoint, junior, communication
Heuvelton
Mariah H. Simons, junior, biology
Lisbon
Alexis Kim Stoner, junior, biology
Lowville
Skylar Rose Schmitt, sophomore, biology
Massena
Ryan N. Brown, senior, engineering and management
Vivian Fernandes, sophomore, business intelligence and data analytics
Avalon Xavia Jenkins, senior, biology
Taylor LaMotte, junior, communication
Joshua Scott Miller, junior, business intelligence and data analytics
Matthew Newcombe, sophomore, business intelligence and data analytics
Camryn J. Peets, junior, psychology
Aaron Richardson, senior, mechanical engineering
Nicholville
Megan R. Converse, junior, biology
Sarah Ann Kearney, sophomore, global supply chain management
Norfolk
Cole Aaron McCullen, junior, mechanical engineering
Brandon Richard Short, senior, civil engineering
North Lawrence
Tobias D. Noll, senior, engineering and management
Norwood
Colden R. Richards, senior, biology
Ogdensburg
Abraham Hette Couperus, senior, computer science
Nolan Matthew Hogle, freshman, mechanical engineering
Cooper Nicholas Hunter, freshman, biology
Parishville
Madison Lillian Yette, sophomore, biology
Potsdam
Meggan Barlow, junior, physics
Noah Gordon Bohl, freshman, environmental science and policy
Rebecca Burns, senior, communication
Andrew P. Caruso, freshman, computer engineering
Cole Robert Caruso, sophomore, computer engineering
Rhiannon E. Clements, sophomore, biology
Andrew Jay Davidson, freshman, mechanical engineering
Vanessa Noel Dawson, freshman, business studies
Benjamin Michael Hoover, freshman, physics
Matthew M. Koscak, sophomore, electrical engineering
Nicholas Marvin, junior, mechanical engineering
Lilianna Lindsay Mason, junior, biology
Kenny Parker, junior, mechanical engineering
Jayda M. Sullivan, junior, global supply chain management
Kate A. Wellings, junior, innovation and entrepreneurship
Nicholas S. Wentworth, junior, digital arts and sciences
Redwood
Thomas Haddock, senior, engineering and management
Russell
Jacob Charles White, junior, aeronautical engineering / mechanical engineering
St. Regis Falls
Bransen Kinnear, junior, electrical engineering
Theresa
Anthony J. Seybolt, junior, computer engineering / electrical engineering
Watertown
Julia Rita Lavarnway, sophomore, business studies
Maria E. Marcellus, junior, financial information and analysis
Sydney Roderick, junior, biology
Anne Rolsma, senior, chemistry
Winthrop
Paytan Douglas, junior, communication
