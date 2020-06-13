North country students on dean’s list at Clarkson University

The following students from Northern New York were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Clarkson University, Potsdam.

Alexandria Bay

Daegan A. Jeffers, senior, global supply chain management

Austin G. Marshall, senior, biomolecular science

Abigail Elizabeth Wolfe, freshman, aeronautical engineering / mechanical engineering

Canton

John P. Bailey, junior, civil engineering

Nicholas James Bos-Ladd, junior, political science

Emily Lynn Dean, senior, chemical engineering

Sabrina Reed, senior, interdisciplinary social sciences

Evan Ryan, junior, financial information and analysis

Abrinel Marie Seeger, sophomore, biology

Antonio Pasquale Vecchio, freshman, business studies

Castorland

Wyatt C. Mullin, sophomore, electrical engineering

Clayton

Zane Henderson, senior, electrical engineering

Colton

Catherine Julia Monaghan, sophomore, biology

Copenhagen

Hope Woodruff, senior, chemical engineering

DeKalb Junction

Holden Michael Perkins, senior, computer science

Fort Drum

Olga Zubak, sophomore, biomolecular science / chemistry

Gouverneur

Avery Hawn, sophomore, software engineering

Nathan David Sitts, freshman, computer engineering

Cali A. Steorts, junior, global supply chain management

Hannawa Falls

Elijah Francis Schechter, freshman, psychology

Hermon

Blake E. LaPoint, junior, communication

Heuvelton

Mariah H. Simons, junior, biology

Lisbon

Alexis Kim Stoner, junior, biology

Lowville

Skylar Rose Schmitt, sophomore, biology

Massena

Ryan N. Brown, senior, engineering and management

Vivian Fernandes, sophomore, business intelligence and data analytics

Avalon Xavia Jenkins, senior, biology

Taylor LaMotte, junior, communication

Joshua Scott Miller, junior, business intelligence and data analytics

Matthew Newcombe, sophomore, business intelligence and data analytics

Camryn J. Peets, junior, psychology

Aaron Richardson, senior, mechanical engineering

Nicholville

Megan R. Converse, junior, biology

Sarah Ann Kearney, sophomore, global supply chain management

Norfolk

Cole Aaron McCullen, junior, mechanical engineering

Brandon Richard Short, senior, civil engineering

North Lawrence

Tobias D. Noll, senior, engineering and management

Norwood

Colden R. Richards, senior, biology

Ogdensburg

Abraham Hette Couperus, senior, computer science

Nolan Matthew Hogle, freshman, mechanical engineering

Cooper Nicholas Hunter, freshman, biology

Parishville

Madison Lillian Yette, sophomore, biology

Potsdam

Meggan Barlow, junior, physics

Noah Gordon Bohl, freshman, environmental science and policy

Rebecca Burns, senior, communication

Andrew P. Caruso, freshman, computer engineering

Cole Robert Caruso, sophomore, computer engineering

Rhiannon E. Clements, sophomore, biology

Andrew Jay Davidson, freshman, mechanical engineering

Vanessa Noel Dawson, freshman, business studies

Benjamin Michael Hoover, freshman, physics

Matthew M. Koscak, sophomore, electrical engineering

Nicholas Marvin, junior, mechanical engineering

Lilianna Lindsay Mason, junior, biology

Kenny Parker, junior, mechanical engineering

Jayda M. Sullivan, junior, global supply chain management

Kate A. Wellings, junior, innovation and entrepreneurship

Nicholas S. Wentworth, junior, digital arts and sciences

Redwood

Thomas Haddock, senior, engineering and management

Russell

Jacob Charles White, junior, aeronautical engineering / mechanical engineering

St. Regis Falls

Bransen Kinnear, junior, electrical engineering

Theresa

Anthony J. Seybolt, junior, computer engineering / electrical engineering

Watertown

Julia Rita Lavarnway, sophomore, business studies

Maria E. Marcellus, junior, financial information and analysis

Sydney Roderick, junior, biology

Anne Rolsma, senior, chemistry

Winthrop

Paytan Douglas, junior, communication

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.