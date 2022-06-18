NNY students on dean’s list at Clarkson University

The following students from Northern New York were named to the dean’s tlist for the spring semester at Clarkson University, Potsdam.

Black River

Eric Jiang, sophomore, aeronautical engineering

Brasher Falls

Jacob Allen Dutch, senior, engineering and management

Brownville

Kyle Robert Nichols, senior, environmental engineering

Canton

Matthew Keith Rosser, junior, aerospace engineering/mechanical engineering

Carthage

Cayden M. Fernandez, sophomore, chemical engineering

Caleb P. Null, senior, civil engineering

Castorland

Megan Lyn Walseman, senior, engineering and management

Chaumont

Logan F. Pettey, freshman, biology

Clayton

Gavin W. Wahl, senior, aerospace engineering/mechanical engineering

Fort Drum

DeVaun E. Baker, sophomore, biomolecular science

Glenfield

Chase E. Lyndaker, junior, civil engineering

Gouverneur

Avery Hawn, senior, software engineering

Hammond

Eliza Camille Hadlock, junior, financial information and analysis

Harrisville

Jadon T. J. Christopher Sullivan, junior, engineering and management

LaFargeville

Trenton Wellington Barnes, junior, mechanical engineering

Lowville

Tyler E. Rook, senior, mechanical engineering

Massena

Abigail Elizabeth Avery, freshman, psychology

Carly Jane Beckstead, freshman, communication

Emma Catherine LaBarge, freshman, business studies

Matthew Newcombe, senior, business intelligence and data analytics

Robert Leland Southwick, freshman, chemical engineering

Morristown

Peter Samuel Firlet, sophomore, mechanical engineering

Norfolk

Emily Grace Newtown, sophomore, biology

Norwood

Michael James Hewey, sophomore, electrical engineering

Ryan J. LaShomb, sophomore, electrical engineering

Marissa Janet McLean, junior, psychology

Ogdensburg

Sarah Elizabeth Nichols, junior, psychology

Carson J. Wescott, junior, innovation and entrepreneurship

Parishville

Alec S. Hayes, junior, innovation and entrepreneurship

Autumn Devine MacWilliams, junior, innovation and entrepreneurship

Madison Lillian Yette, senior, psychology

Philadelphia

Nilie Farrell Richardson of Philadelphia, NY, a sophomore majoring in biology

Potsdam

Mahnoor Ali, sophomore, biomolecular science

Andrew P. Caruso, junior, computer engineering

Cole Robert Caruso, senior, computer engineering

Saanvi Dhaniyala, sophomore, computer science

Matthew M. Koscak, senior, electrical engineering

Brooke Nicole Mackey, freshman, digital arts and sciences

Romano Sergi, junior, financial information and analysis

Edward Martin Sisson, junior, mechanical engineering

Dan F. Wellings, senior, communication

Redwood

Blake Joseph Hunter, junior, biology

South Colton

Abigail Diana Green, junior, biology

Turin

Angelica Dominique DeGuardia, junior, engineering and management

Waddington

Gabriel Grant Rutherford, sophomore, history/political science

Watertown

Vincent Micheal Lavarnway, sophomore, business studies

Carson Gunther Truesdale, sophomore, aeronautical engineering

