NNY students on dean’s list at Clarkson University
The following students from Northern New York were named to the dean’s tlist for the spring semester at Clarkson University, Potsdam.
Black River
Eric Jiang, sophomore, aeronautical engineering
Brasher Falls
Jacob Allen Dutch, senior, engineering and management
Brownville
Kyle Robert Nichols, senior, environmental engineering
Canton
Matthew Keith Rosser, junior, aerospace engineering/mechanical engineering
Carthage
Cayden M. Fernandez, sophomore, chemical engineering
Caleb P. Null, senior, civil engineering
Castorland
Megan Lyn Walseman, senior, engineering and management
Chaumont
Logan F. Pettey, freshman, biology
Clayton
Gavin W. Wahl, senior, aerospace engineering/mechanical engineering
Fort Drum
DeVaun E. Baker, sophomore, biomolecular science
Glenfield
Chase E. Lyndaker, junior, civil engineering
Gouverneur
Avery Hawn, senior, software engineering
Hammond
Eliza Camille Hadlock, junior, financial information and analysis
Harrisville
Jadon T. J. Christopher Sullivan, junior, engineering and management
LaFargeville
Trenton Wellington Barnes, junior, mechanical engineering
Lowville
Tyler E. Rook, senior, mechanical engineering
Massena
Abigail Elizabeth Avery, freshman, psychology
Carly Jane Beckstead, freshman, communication
Emma Catherine LaBarge, freshman, business studies
Matthew Newcombe, senior, business intelligence and data analytics
Robert Leland Southwick, freshman, chemical engineering
Morristown
Peter Samuel Firlet, sophomore, mechanical engineering
Norfolk
Emily Grace Newtown, sophomore, biology
Norwood
Michael James Hewey, sophomore, electrical engineering
Ryan J. LaShomb, sophomore, electrical engineering
Marissa Janet McLean, junior, psychology
Ogdensburg
Sarah Elizabeth Nichols, junior, psychology
Carson J. Wescott, junior, innovation and entrepreneurship
Parishville
Alec S. Hayes, junior, innovation and entrepreneurship
Autumn Devine MacWilliams, junior, innovation and entrepreneurship
Madison Lillian Yette, senior, psychology
Philadelphia
Nilie Farrell Richardson of Philadelphia, NY, a sophomore majoring in biology
Potsdam
Mahnoor Ali, sophomore, biomolecular science
Andrew P. Caruso, junior, computer engineering
Cole Robert Caruso, senior, computer engineering
Saanvi Dhaniyala, sophomore, computer science
Matthew M. Koscak, senior, electrical engineering
Brooke Nicole Mackey, freshman, digital arts and sciences
Romano Sergi, junior, financial information and analysis
Edward Martin Sisson, junior, mechanical engineering
Dan F. Wellings, senior, communication
Redwood
Blake Joseph Hunter, junior, biology
South Colton
Abigail Diana Green, junior, biology
Turin
Angelica Dominique DeGuardia, junior, engineering and management
Waddington
Gabriel Grant Rutherford, sophomore, history/political science
Watertown
Vincent Micheal Lavarnway, sophomore, business studies
Carson Gunther Truesdale, sophomore, aeronautical engineering
