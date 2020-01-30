North country students named to Clarkson University’s dean’s list
The following students from Northern New York were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Clarkson University, Potsdam.
Alexandria Bay
Marissa Ely, biology
Abigail Elizabeth Wolfe, physics
Black River
Jakob Samuel Millich, business studies
Canton
John P. Bailey, civil engineering
Nicholas James Bos-Ladd, political science
Abby Maureen Kerrigan, biology
Sabrina Reed, psychology
Abrinel Marie Seeger, biology
Cape Vincent
Abby Bashaw, communication
Carthage
Kristin Michelle Schermerhorn, biology
Castorland
Chantal R. Gerow, civil engineering
Steven C. McHarg, mechanical engineering
Wyatt C. Mullin, electrical engineering
Megan Lyn Walseman, engineering and management
Chaumont
Rikki Delancy Wallace, environmental health science
Clayton
Sean Heagerty, electrical engineering
Gavin W. Wahl, aeronautical engineering / mechanical engineering
Colton
Mark P. Baker, innovation and entrepreneurship
Catherine Julia Monaghan, biology
Austin R. Taylor, electrical engineering
Copenhagen
Ashley G. Gardner, biology
Hope Woodruff, chemical engineering
Croghan
Thomas William Meyer, electrical engineering
Deferiet
Lexi Ann Smith, biology
DeKalb Junction
Ryan D. Morrill, engineering and management
Dexter
Jordan W. Jenner, electrical engineering
Gouverneur
Avery Hawn, software engineering
Nathan David Sitts, computer engineering
Cali A. Steorts, global supply chain management
Mary Kate Wainwright, global supply chain management
LaFargeville
Emma Elizabeth Timerman, mechanical engineering
Lisbon
Alexis Kim Stoner, biology
Carlie Lynn Stoner, biology
Lowville
Aliegha Brooke Allen, chemistry
Tyler E. Rook, mechanical engineering
Skylar Rose Schmitt, majoring in biology
Massena
Ryan N. Brown, engineering and management
Logan C. Flynn, global supply chain management
Tyler Alan Flynn, financial information and analysis / mathematical economics
Avalon Xavia Jenkins, biology
Noah Kormanyos, mathematical economics
Carter J. Peets, software engineering
Jordan Clark Robert, innovation and entrepreneurship
Jacob Rupert, business studies
Eric Jozsef Seeber, computer engineering
Jonah M. Sharpe, mechanical engineering
Nicholville
Megan R. Converse, biology
Norwood
Colden R. Richards, biology
Ogdensburg
Nicholas Paul LaCombe, chemical engineering
Ian Morrow, chemical engineering
Jackson Roy Troiano, biology
Paige A. Weston, biology
Parishville
Garrett N. Hayes, electrical engineering
Madison Lillian Yette, biology
Potsdam
Meggan Barlow, physics
Katherine Mary Blanchard, global supply chain management
Andrew P. Caruso, computer engineering
Cole Robert Caruso, computer engineering
Niloofar Cheraghvandi, civil engineering
Benjamin Michael Hoover, physics
Matthew M. Koscak, electrical engineering
Patrick Harper Maciel, communication
Cassie Marie Mondello, civil engineering
Eleanor Marie Olsen, university studies
Alyx Panarites, biology
Liam T. Rice, financial information and analysis
Silas C. Smith, mathematical economics
Safa Taslima, global supply chain management
Redwood
Jesse Blane Peterson, aeronautical engineering
Russell
Jason Joseph Burke, civil engineering
Sackets Harbor
Marcus Menapace, business intelligence and data analytics
Theresa
Anthony J. Seybolt, electrical engineering
Waddington
Wade Garrett Lawrence, electrical engineering
Patrick Meade, mechanical engineering
Richard George Pandel, business studies
Watertown
Kehinde Anuoluwapo Fasehun, business intelligence and data analytics
Julia Rita Lavarnway, business studies
Richard Edward Neddo, electrical engineering
Sydney Roderick, biology
Winthrop
Miranda Rosemarie Collins, biology
Paytan Douglas, communication
