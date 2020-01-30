North country students named to Clarkson University’s dean’s list

The following students from Northern New York were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Clarkson University, Potsdam.

Alexandria Bay

Marissa Ely, biology

Abigail Elizabeth Wolfe, physics

Black River

Jakob Samuel Millich, business studies

Canton

John P. Bailey, civil engineering

Nicholas James Bos-Ladd, political science

Abby Maureen Kerrigan, biology

Sabrina Reed, psychology

Abrinel Marie Seeger, biology

Cape Vincent

Abby Bashaw, communication

Carthage

Kristin Michelle Schermerhorn, biology

Castorland

Chantal R. Gerow, civil engineering

Steven C. McHarg, mechanical engineering

Wyatt C. Mullin, electrical engineering

Megan Lyn Walseman, engineering and management

Chaumont

Rikki Delancy Wallace, environmental health science

Clayton

Sean Heagerty, electrical engineering

Gavin W. Wahl, aeronautical engineering / mechanical engineering

Colton

Mark P. Baker, innovation and entrepreneurship

Catherine Julia Monaghan, biology

Austin R. Taylor, electrical engineering

Copenhagen

Ashley G. Gardner, biology

Hope Woodruff, chemical engineering

Croghan

Thomas William Meyer, electrical engineering

Deferiet

Lexi Ann Smith, biology

DeKalb Junction

Ryan D. Morrill, engineering and management

Dexter

Jordan W. Jenner, electrical engineering

Gouverneur

Avery Hawn, software engineering

Nathan David Sitts, computer engineering

Cali A. Steorts, global supply chain management

Mary Kate Wainwright, global supply chain management

LaFargeville

Emma Elizabeth Timerman, mechanical engineering

Lisbon

Alexis Kim Stoner, biology

Carlie Lynn Stoner, biology

Lowville

Aliegha Brooke Allen, chemistry

Tyler E. Rook, mechanical engineering

Skylar Rose Schmitt, majoring in biology

Massena

Ryan N. Brown, engineering and management

Logan C. Flynn, global supply chain management

Tyler Alan Flynn, financial information and analysis / mathematical economics

Avalon Xavia Jenkins, biology

Noah Kormanyos, mathematical economics

Carter J. Peets, software engineering

Jordan Clark Robert, innovation and entrepreneurship

Jacob Rupert, business studies

Eric Jozsef Seeber, computer engineering

Jonah M. Sharpe, mechanical engineering

Nicholville

Megan R. Converse, biology

Norwood

Colden R. Richards, biology

Ogdensburg

Nicholas Paul LaCombe, chemical engineering

Ian Morrow, chemical engineering

Jackson Roy Troiano, biology

Paige A. Weston, biology

Parishville

Garrett N. Hayes, electrical engineering

Madison Lillian Yette, biology

Potsdam

Meggan Barlow, physics

Katherine Mary Blanchard, global supply chain management

Andrew P. Caruso, computer engineering

Cole Robert Caruso, computer engineering

Niloofar Cheraghvandi, civil engineering

Benjamin Michael Hoover, physics

Matthew M. Koscak, electrical engineering

Patrick Harper Maciel, communication

Cassie Marie Mondello, civil engineering

Eleanor Marie Olsen, university studies

Alyx Panarites, biology

Liam T. Rice, financial information and analysis

Silas C. Smith, mathematical economics

Safa Taslima, global supply chain management

Redwood

Jesse Blane Peterson, aeronautical engineering

Russell

Jason Joseph Burke, civil engineering

Sackets Harbor

Marcus Menapace, business intelligence and data analytics

Theresa

Anthony J. Seybolt, electrical engineering

Waddington

Wade Garrett Lawrence, electrical engineering

Patrick Meade, mechanical engineering

Richard George Pandel, business studies

Watertown

Kehinde Anuoluwapo Fasehun, business intelligence and data analytics

Julia Rita Lavarnway, business studies

Richard Edward Neddo, electrical engineering

Sydney Roderick, biology

Winthrop

Miranda Rosemarie Collins, biology

Paytan Douglas, communication

