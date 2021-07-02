NNY students on dean’s list at Clarkson University
The following students from Northern New York were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Clarkson University, Potsdam.
Adams
Evelyn Bibbins
Canton
Aseman Bagheri Sheshdeh
Mike Gagliardi
Mirna Husinec
Nika Husinec
Mark Mahoney
Talyne Pier
Catya Temkin
Tianna Whitmarsh
Kelsea Whittier
Carthage
Juliet Tavernier
Chase Mills
Hailey Quintavalle
Chaumont
Keerah McCratic
Clayton
Daniel Grant
Colton
Jake Thomas
DeKalb Junction
Sydney Harris
Glenfield
McKailey Lyndaker
Gouverneur
Meaghan Matthews
Cassandra Pryce
Hannawa Falls
Hunter Wilson
Heuvelton
Kara Ashlaw
Lisbon
Reiley Burwell
Karli Thompson
Lowville
Jared Beyer
Hattie Steele
Madrid
Kaden Pickering
Mannsville
Kobe Porter
Cassidy Young
Norwood
Hunter Dewey of Norwood
Olivia Eng
Amber Stickney
Ogdensburg
Haley Whitmarsh
Philadelphia
Hunter Hewitt
Potsdam
Claire Bartlett
Hannah Drechsel
Emma Kroll
South Colton
Ariel Garvin
Waddington
Ally Giorgi
Watertown
Anna Castilleja
Hannah Finley
Erin Jank
Andrea Travis-Millet
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.