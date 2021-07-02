NNY students on dean’s list at Clarkson University

The following students from Northern New York were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Clarkson University, Potsdam.

Adams

Evelyn Bibbins

Canton

Aseman Bagheri Sheshdeh

Mike Gagliardi

Mirna Husinec

Nika Husinec

Mark Mahoney

Talyne Pier

Catya Temkin

Tianna Whitmarsh

Kelsea Whittier

Carthage

Juliet Tavernier

Chase Mills

Hailey Quintavalle

Chaumont

Keerah McCratic

Clayton

Daniel Grant

Colton

Jake Thomas

DeKalb Junction

Sydney Harris

Glenfield

McKailey Lyndaker

Gouverneur

Meaghan Matthews

Cassandra Pryce

Hannawa Falls

Hunter Wilson

Heuvelton

Kara Ashlaw

Lisbon

Reiley Burwell

Karli Thompson

Lowville

Jared Beyer

Hattie Steele

Madrid

Kaden Pickering

Mannsville

Kobe Porter

Cassidy Young

Norwood

Hunter Dewey of Norwood

Olivia Eng

Amber Stickney

Ogdensburg

Haley Whitmarsh

Philadelphia

Hunter Hewitt

Potsdam

Claire Bartlett

Hannah Drechsel

Emma Kroll

South Colton

Ariel Garvin

Waddington

Ally Giorgi

Watertown

Anna Castilleja

Hannah Finley

Erin Jank

Andrea Travis-Millet

