NNY students on dean’s list at JCC

The following students from Northern New York were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Jefferson Community College, Watertown.

Adams

Kaydence Anne Allen

Kaleigha Marie Berie

Lindsey Mae Lockerbie

Taylor Marie Scoville

Brian A. Soules

Claire K. Tucker

Adams Center

Logan Donald-James Hess

Antwerp

Caitlynn Morgan Cunningham

Belleville

Katherine Jean Haynes

Black River

Shannon McKenzie Doherty

Michelle Anne Wright

Brownville

RaeAnne Chisamore-Veator

Riley Michelle Cronk

Calcium

Alyssa Cox

Cape Vincent

McCade Christian Docteur

Emma Turcotte

Carthage

Shannon Marie Delair

Bethany Lynn Flynn

Reese Bentley Head

Ashley Marie Hendrickson

Brenden Jacobs

Kiah Jane Moser

Joyce Samantha Ann Mustain

Anitra Dinese Tull

Brian Allen Watson

Castorland

Jillienne Rose Duell

Kaylee Marie Schantz

Chaumont

Miranda Jean Bearup

Kaylee M. Blaha

Aniyah E. Henderson

Clayton

Abigayle Carolina Dippel

Paige Elizabeth Lingenfelter

Natasha Richardson

Copenhagen

Brooke M. Smykla

Shareef J. Stokely

Croghan

Haleigh Lynn Campeau

Dexter

Ariana Michelle Lawlor

Chloe Marcela Ward

Kailey Elizabeth Zimmerman

Evans Mills

Anthony John Barker

Anna Nichole Barnett

Mahmoud T. Koroma

Brynn Nguyen

Tennysha Perdomo-Beltre

Nina Louise Pope

Fort Drum

Chandler Todd Franklin

Maribel Hernandez-Long

Audrey Joyce Leppert

Brandy Rae Sabol

Allison Nicole Scholly

Gouverneur

RaeChelle Elise Davis

Jack Doucet

Michael Schmidt

Henderson

Samuel Howard Hogan

Camryn Shawn O’Donnell

Lacona

Kendall Aileen Darling

Adam Joseph Malinowski

LaFargeville

Ashley Rose Clark

Salin Nicole Davis

Colby Wayne Hutchins

Kayla Marie Morgan

Lorraine

Madeline River Stowell

Rachel M. Wood

Lowville

Abigail Lena Jantzi

Alyssa R. Oconnor

Lacey A. Seelman

Mannsville

Caleb Jason Landry

Natural Bridge

Danyelle Lynn Mono

Philadelphia

Ebony Tulanvi Ngo

Plessis

Jacob Boyanski

Redwood

William P. Bachop-Delosh

Shawn Louis Mason

Rodman

Mikayla E. Matteson

Cassandra Tamblin

Sackets Harbor

Garrett John David Frezzo

Theresa

Madelyn Alana Countryman

Gabe Lynch

Three Mile Bay

Michael Wolfgang Schimpff

Watertown

Azul Bermudez

Heather Nichola Berry

Taylor Brooke Carey

Maria Leigh Clement

Jessica Lynne Desrosiers

Gianna Marie Donahue

Sereenah Carmen George

Abigail Michaela Gorrill

Hailey Rebekah Hunt

Kassidy Marina Hunt

Janet Carmen Love

Brennan Patrick Lynch

Samantha R. Malbouf

Alyssa Nicole Martin

Chelsie Marie McCabe

Lila Elizabeth McIntyre

Brenden S. Persing

Paige Marguerite Schultz

Conner William Shuler-Hopper

Emily Lynn Smiley

Leandra M. Smith

Sarah Ann Towles

Colton Ridge Walker

Ike Akira Woolcott

