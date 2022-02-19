NNY students on dean’s list at JCC
The following students from Northern New York were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Jefferson Community College, Watertown.
Adams
Kaydence Anne Allen
Kaleigha Marie Berie
Lindsey Mae Lockerbie
Taylor Marie Scoville
Brian A. Soules
Claire K. Tucker
Adams Center
Logan Donald-James Hess
Antwerp
Caitlynn Morgan Cunningham
Belleville
Katherine Jean Haynes
Black River
Shannon McKenzie Doherty
Michelle Anne Wright
Brownville
RaeAnne Chisamore-Veator
Riley Michelle Cronk
Calcium
Alyssa Cox
Cape Vincent
McCade Christian Docteur
Emma Turcotte
Carthage
Shannon Marie Delair
Bethany Lynn Flynn
Reese Bentley Head
Ashley Marie Hendrickson
Brenden Jacobs
Kiah Jane Moser
Joyce Samantha Ann Mustain
Anitra Dinese Tull
Brian Allen Watson
Castorland
Jillienne Rose Duell
Kaylee Marie Schantz
Chaumont
Miranda Jean Bearup
Kaylee M. Blaha
Aniyah E. Henderson
Clayton
Abigayle Carolina Dippel
Paige Elizabeth Lingenfelter
Natasha Richardson
Copenhagen
Brooke M. Smykla
Shareef J. Stokely
Croghan
Haleigh Lynn Campeau
Dexter
Ariana Michelle Lawlor
Chloe Marcela Ward
Kailey Elizabeth Zimmerman
Evans Mills
Anthony John Barker
Anna Nichole Barnett
Mahmoud T. Koroma
Brynn Nguyen
Tennysha Perdomo-Beltre
Nina Louise Pope
Fort Drum
Chandler Todd Franklin
Maribel Hernandez-Long
Audrey Joyce Leppert
Brandy Rae Sabol
Allison Nicole Scholly
Gouverneur
RaeChelle Elise Davis
Jack Doucet
Michael Schmidt
Henderson
Samuel Howard Hogan
Camryn Shawn O’Donnell
Lacona
Kendall Aileen Darling
Adam Joseph Malinowski
LaFargeville
Ashley Rose Clark
Salin Nicole Davis
Colby Wayne Hutchins
Kayla Marie Morgan
Lorraine
Madeline River Stowell
Rachel M. Wood
Lowville
Abigail Lena Jantzi
Alyssa R. Oconnor
Lacey A. Seelman
Mannsville
Caleb Jason Landry
Natural Bridge
Danyelle Lynn Mono
Philadelphia
Ebony Tulanvi Ngo
Plessis
Jacob Boyanski
Redwood
William P. Bachop-Delosh
Shawn Louis Mason
Rodman
Mikayla E. Matteson
Cassandra Tamblin
Sackets Harbor
Garrett John David Frezzo
Theresa
Madelyn Alana Countryman
Gabe Lynch
Three Mile Bay
Michael Wolfgang Schimpff
Watertown
Azul Bermudez
Heather Nichola Berry
Taylor Brooke Carey
Maria Leigh Clement
Jessica Lynne Desrosiers
Gianna Marie Donahue
Sereenah Carmen George
Abigail Michaela Gorrill
Hailey Rebekah Hunt
Kassidy Marina Hunt
Janet Carmen Love
Brennan Patrick Lynch
Samantha R. Malbouf
Alyssa Nicole Martin
Chelsie Marie McCabe
Lila Elizabeth McIntyre
Brenden S. Persing
Paige Marguerite Schultz
Conner William Shuler-Hopper
Emily Lynn Smiley
Leandra M. Smith
Sarah Ann Towles
Colton Ridge Walker
Ike Akira Woolcott
