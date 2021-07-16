NNY students on dean’s list at JCC

The following students from Northern New York were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Jefferson Community College, Watertown.

Adams

Kaleigha Marie Berie

Kaitlyn Bisig

Mallory O. Jock

Mia Minichello

Kindrie Rosemarie Roy

Taylor Marie Scoville

Maddison Jo Stephenson

Adams Center

Emily Kate Smith

Belleville

Colton Riley Storey

Black River

Hunter Scott Covey

Riley Alexander Green

Brownville

Riley Michelle Cronk

Calcium

Sonia Soomro

Katelyn Mackenzie Terner

Carthage

Adalee Bamberg

Aaron Michael Brodt

Hannah Cooley

Shannon Marie Delair

Chaumont

Christian Morequio Benigno

Clayton

Kate L. Hanni

Micah Robert Ingerson

Paige Elizabeth Lingenfelter

Natasha Richardson

Isabelle Selina Rodriguez

Madison Rose Wahl

Constableville

Shane C. Sweredoski

Copenhagen

Richard Jon Baik

Sandra Ann Jones

Croghan

Dana Mary Lyndaker

Dexter

Connor Hall

Corey O’Connor

Tyler Benjamin Scordo

Ellisburg

Marissa Ann Holt

Evans Mills

Anna Nichole Barnett

Rachel Chloe Diderickson

Tara M. Hower

Reannie Rene Marie Kelly

Ariel Caitlyn Tonne

Michael James Trost

Fort Drum

Christopher Alexander Arroyo-Reyes

Andrea Fulmer

Alison Jane Hanners

Jeffrey Alan Muchinikoff

Kaylee Natale

Tatiana Njamen-Sayep

Dioseline Osorio

Kelly Marie Smith

Glen Park

Victoria Alexandra Mackey

Gouverneur

Sarah Jo Bango

Alexis G. Currier

Henderson

Carla Ann Brown

Hogansburg

Mason Cook

Lacona

Emily Lauren Weaver

LaFargeville

Heather Hattersley

Kyleigh Marie Storozow

Hayley Timerman

Lowville

Neil Patrick McCrea

Alyssa R. O’Connor

Lyons Falls

Keegan M. Poste

Massapequa

John Thomas Donohue Jr.

Philadelphia

Levi Jordan Armes

Riana Rose Jenne

Margaret Anne Traufler

Plessis

Meghan L. Wardell

Port Leyden

Noelle T. Bartelotte

Pulaski

Beth Tarbell

Madison-Mae M. Wilder

Redwood

William P. Bachop-Delosh

Blake Joseph Hunter

Trevor James Thorn

Theresa

Victor Miguel Dios

Benjamin Egon Monica

Austin Anthony Morrow

Eric James Stewart

Three Mile Bay

William Michael Locy

Watertown

Issa Alzouma

Stephen Lee Babcock II

Katherine Banazek

William Patrick Beecher

Anmolika Bolla

Andrew Tomas Brislan

Taylor Lynne Calhoun

Jennifer Lauren Calimlim

Alicia Ann Camidge

Steven Edmond Chorma

Jennifer A. Clark

Alexandra Marie Collins

Vanessa De Felice

Jessica Lynne Desrosiers

Jillian Draper

Jack Michael Harrienger

Miah Rose Hernandez

Kristen Marie Hosmer

Kassidy Marina Hunt

Seth Johnson

Shaun Thomas Johnston

Logan Scott Kingcade

Logan Elizabeth Kirchoff

Joe Leija III

Nicholas Michael Lennox

Cassie Marie Maitland

Hanna M. Misercola

Jennifer Rae Moore

Mikaella Rae Ortlieb

John G. Wesley Ottinger

Michael Pan

Bryan Wayne Parker

Mikaela Nicole Seiber

Tracie Rose Side

Abigail Lee Sullivan

Kadira Taffa-Childers

Julia Urf

Jason Santos Valentin

Lindsey Way

Justine Alexandria White

Brianna Ashlee-Lyn Young

Wellesley Island

Jarett Richard Beach

