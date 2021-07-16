NNY students on dean’s list at JCC
The following students from Northern New York were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Jefferson Community College, Watertown.
Adams
Kaleigha Marie Berie
Kaitlyn Bisig
Mallory O. Jock
Mia Minichello
Kindrie Rosemarie Roy
Taylor Marie Scoville
Maddison Jo Stephenson
Adams Center
Emily Kate Smith
Belleville
Colton Riley Storey
Black River
Hunter Scott Covey
Riley Alexander Green
Brownville
Riley Michelle Cronk
Calcium
Sonia Soomro
Katelyn Mackenzie Terner
Carthage
Adalee Bamberg
Aaron Michael Brodt
Hannah Cooley
Shannon Marie Delair
Chaumont
Christian Morequio Benigno
Clayton
Kate L. Hanni
Micah Robert Ingerson
Paige Elizabeth Lingenfelter
Natasha Richardson
Isabelle Selina Rodriguez
Madison Rose Wahl
Constableville
Shane C. Sweredoski
Copenhagen
Richard Jon Baik
Sandra Ann Jones
Croghan
Dana Mary Lyndaker
Dexter
Connor Hall
Corey O’Connor
Tyler Benjamin Scordo
Ellisburg
Marissa Ann Holt
Evans Mills
Anna Nichole Barnett
Rachel Chloe Diderickson
Tara M. Hower
Reannie Rene Marie Kelly
Ariel Caitlyn Tonne
Michael James Trost
Fort Drum
Christopher Alexander Arroyo-Reyes
Andrea Fulmer
Alison Jane Hanners
Jeffrey Alan Muchinikoff
Kaylee Natale
Tatiana Njamen-Sayep
Dioseline Osorio
Kelly Marie Smith
Glen Park
Victoria Alexandra Mackey
Gouverneur
Sarah Jo Bango
Alexis G. Currier
Henderson
Carla Ann Brown
Hogansburg
Mason Cook
Lacona
Emily Lauren Weaver
LaFargeville
Heather Hattersley
Kyleigh Marie Storozow
Hayley Timerman
Lowville
Neil Patrick McCrea
Alyssa R. O’Connor
Lyons Falls
Keegan M. Poste
Massapequa
John Thomas Donohue Jr.
Philadelphia
Levi Jordan Armes
Riana Rose Jenne
Margaret Anne Traufler
Plessis
Meghan L. Wardell
Port Leyden
Noelle T. Bartelotte
Pulaski
Beth Tarbell
Madison-Mae M. Wilder
Redwood
William P. Bachop-Delosh
Blake Joseph Hunter
Trevor James Thorn
Theresa
Victor Miguel Dios
Benjamin Egon Monica
Austin Anthony Morrow
Eric James Stewart
Three Mile Bay
William Michael Locy
Watertown
Issa Alzouma
Stephen Lee Babcock II
Katherine Banazek
William Patrick Beecher
Anmolika Bolla
Andrew Tomas Brislan
Taylor Lynne Calhoun
Jennifer Lauren Calimlim
Alicia Ann Camidge
Steven Edmond Chorma
Jennifer A. Clark
Alexandra Marie Collins
Vanessa De Felice
Jessica Lynne Desrosiers
Jillian Draper
Jack Michael Harrienger
Miah Rose Hernandez
Kristen Marie Hosmer
Kassidy Marina Hunt
Seth Johnson
Shaun Thomas Johnston
Logan Scott Kingcade
Logan Elizabeth Kirchoff
Joe Leija III
Nicholas Michael Lennox
Cassie Marie Maitland
Hanna M. Misercola
Jennifer Rae Moore
Mikaella Rae Ortlieb
John G. Wesley Ottinger
Michael Pan
Bryan Wayne Parker
Mikaela Nicole Seiber
Tracie Rose Side
Abigail Lee Sullivan
Kadira Taffa-Childers
Julia Urf
Jason Santos Valentin
Lindsey Way
Justine Alexandria White
Brianna Ashlee-Lyn Young
Wellesley Island
Jarett Richard Beach
