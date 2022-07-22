NNY students on dean’s list at RIT
The following north country residents were named to the spring semster dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology.
Adams
Joshua Bliss, mechanical engineering
Alexandria Bay
Mya Weaver, biomedical engineering
Belleville
Luke Corron, mechanical engineering technology
Canton
Jordan Magurk, biotechnology and molecular bioscience
Sam Moses, biomedical sciences
Carthage
Nick Spears, robotics and manufacturing engineering technology
Chaumont
Aden Crimmins, computer engineering
Nadia Moore, bioinformatics and computational biology
Colton
Holden Lalumiere, computer science
Dexter
Blake LaValley, mechanical engineering
Felts Mills
Brian Williams, computer science
Hammond
Syvanna Elk, psychology
Hannawa Falls
Alton Isaman, computing and information technologies
Lowville
Melissa Nortz, physician assistant
Massena
Sophia Benoit, diagnostic medical sonography
James Donnelly, chemical engineering
Jimmy Martell, chemical engineering
Ogdensburg
Finn Bishop-Duford, political science
Potsdam
Julian Heuser, computer science
Annie Yang, graphic design
Russell
Zachary Scott, electrical engineering
Sackets Harbor
Paul Dimmick, civil engineering technology
Watertown
Nicholas Dano, management information systems
Teo Luciani, computing and information technologies
Nico Putnam, biomedical sciences
Vikash Shanmugam, mechanical engineering technology
