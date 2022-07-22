NNY students on dean’s list at RIT

The following north country residents were named to the spring semster dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology.

Adams

Joshua Bliss, mechanical engineering

Alexandria Bay

Mya Weaver, biomedical engineering

Belleville

Luke Corron, mechanical engineering technology

Canton

Jordan Magurk, biotechnology and molecular bioscience

Sam Moses, biomedical sciences

Carthage

Nick Spears, robotics and manufacturing engineering technology

Chaumont

Aden Crimmins, computer engineering

Nadia Moore, bioinformatics and computational biology

Colton

Holden Lalumiere, computer science

Dexter

Blake LaValley, mechanical engineering

Felts Mills

Brian Williams, computer science

Hammond

Syvanna Elk, psychology

Hannawa Falls

Alton Isaman, computing and information technologies

Lowville

Melissa Nortz, physician assistant

Massena

Sophia Benoit, diagnostic medical sonography

James Donnelly, chemical engineering

Jimmy Martell, chemical engineering

Ogdensburg

Finn Bishop-Duford, political science

Potsdam

Julian Heuser, computer science

Annie Yang, graphic design

Russell

Zachary Scott, electrical engineering

Sackets Harbor

Paul Dimmick, civil engineering technology

Watertown

Nicholas Dano, management information systems

Teo Luciani, computing and information technologies

Nico Putnam, biomedical sciences

Vikash Shanmugam, mechanical engineering technology

