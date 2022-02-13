NNY students on dean’s list at SLU
The following students from Northern New York were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at St. Lawrence University, Canton.
Adams
Evelyn Bibbins
Sydney Curley
Calcium
Jacob Bier
Delanie Miller
Canton
Aseman Bagheri Sheshdeh, biochemistry and statistics
Hunter Dean, biochemistry
Ethan Hu
Nika Husinec, geology and mathematics
Talyne Pier, anthropology
Benjamin Richey, international economics-French
Kelsea Whittier, mathematics
Colton
Keith Felix, history and government
Gouverneur
Amelia Beaver
Corryn Canell
Cassandra Pryce, art and art history
Hammond
Luke Lundy
Hannawa Falls
Hunter Wilson, biology
Hermon
Peyton Hamilton
Lowville
Morgan Aubel
Lydia Beyer, psychology and business
Mannsville
Kobe Porter
Massena
Matthew Derouchie, economics-mathematics. Derouchie attended Massena Central High School.
Norfolk
Chantel McCarthy
Norwood
Jaron Belmore
Olivia Eng, government
Ogdensburg
Trent Sargent
Philadelphia
Hunter Hewitt
Potsdam
Hannah Drechsel, economics and business
St. Regis Falls
Grace Cicchinelli, computer science
Watertown
Olivia Askins, biology
Hannah Finley, English-Spanish
Samia Krazoun
Hunter LaClair, government and economics
Drew Maphey, computer science
Caleb Way, computer science
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.