NNY students on dean’s list at SLU

The following students from Northern New York were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at St. Lawrence University, Canton.

Adams

Evelyn Bibbins

Sydney Curley

Calcium

Jacob Bier

Delanie Miller

Canton

Aseman Bagheri Sheshdeh, biochemistry and statistics

Hunter Dean, biochemistry

Ethan Hu

Nika Husinec, geology and mathematics

Talyne Pier, anthropology

Benjamin Richey, international economics-French

Kelsea Whittier, mathematics

Colton

Keith Felix, history and government

Gouverneur

Amelia Beaver

Corryn Canell

Cassandra Pryce, art and art history

Hammond

Luke Lundy

Hannawa Falls

Hunter Wilson, biology

Hermon

Peyton Hamilton

Lowville

Morgan Aubel

Lydia Beyer, psychology and business

Mannsville

Kobe Porter

Massena

Matthew Derouchie, economics-mathematics. Derouchie attended Massena Central High School.

Norfolk

Chantel McCarthy

Norwood

Jaron Belmore

Olivia Eng, government

Ogdensburg

Trent Sargent

Philadelphia

Hunter Hewitt

Potsdam

Hannah Drechsel, economics and business

St. Regis Falls

Grace Cicchinelli, computer science

Watertown

Olivia Askins, biology

Hannah Finley, English-Spanish

Samia Krazoun

Hunter LaClair, government and economics

Drew Maphey, computer science

Caleb Way, computer science

