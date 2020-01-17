The following students from Northern New York were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at SUNY Canton.
Adams
Morgan Keruskie, individual studies Shelby Roberts, veterinary technology
Adams Center
Haley Reed, practical nursing
Alexandria Bay
Katherine Denner, individual studies
Antwerp
Dylan Garrett, undeclared
Black River
Keegan Perretta, undeclared
Brasher Falls
Jordan Cartier, health care management
Jonathan Currier, information technology
Jacob Dutch, engineering science 2+2
Riley Gadway, homeland security
Dillon McCarthy, criminal justice: law enforcement leadership
Paige Monacelli, early childhood care and management
Alexis Ramsdell, undeclared
MaKenzie Taylor, criminal investigation
Canton
Jaden Caldwell, mechanical engineering technology
Colin Cota, applied psychology
Ashley Dixon, nursing
Chelsea Ellis, health care management
Jacob Facey, health and fitness promotion
Jasmine Frasher, nursing
Tressa Goolden, nursing
Lindsay Hines, nursing
Zachary Kavanagh, mechanical engineering technology
Joseph Mack, nursing
Kaitlyn Parcell, nursing
Enya Patterson, funeral services administration
Melissa Pierce, individual studies
Genevieve Smith, nursing
Angelina Vecchio, health care management
Ticia Yerdon, nursing from Canton
Cape Vincent
Jessica Knapp, veterinary technology
Carthage
Janelle Halko-Cazinha, physical therapist assistant
Hailley Hawk, veterinary science technology
Lindsay McCarty, applied psychology
Amber Weaver, nursing
Castorland
Dylan Terry, sports management
Chase Mills
Megan LaFlesh, veterinary technology
Colton
Patricia Patraw, health care management
Calli Thomas, practical nursing
Lindsey Toms, nursing
Isaiah Willmart, criminal justice
Copenhagen
Tyler Luffman, homeland security
Croghan
Zachary Gould, game design and development
DeKalb Junction
Crystal Crosbie, nursing
DePeyster
Robert Kelley, air conditioning maintenance and repair
David Tyo, civil engineering technology
Edwards
Alyssa Allen, liberal arts-general studies
Glenfield
Zachary Widrick, automotive technology
Gouverneur
Stephen Bartlett, criminal justice
Korah Cunningham, nursing
Tanner Donaldson, engineering science
Cheyenne Earlywine, nursing
Nicole Fairbanks, nursing
Bailey Looker, liberal arts-general studies
Jasmine Matice, criminal justice
Joseph McIntosh, criminal investigation
Josh Miller, computer information systems
Johnathan Vanderbogart, criminal justice
Hailesboro
Chassidy Newvine, management
Hammond
Roy Gilmour, criminal justice: law enforcement leadership
Brett Gleason, criminal investigation
Christian Johnston, industrial technology management
Mackenzie Toland, criminal investigation
Harrisville
Delanie Baker, liberal arts-general studies
Hermon
Kristyn Carpenter, individual studies
Zarina Hernandez, veterinary science technology
Jalyn Murdock, applied psychology
Tucker O’Brien, health and fitness promotion
Jessie Wentzel, health care management
Heuvelton
Frankie Jo Besio, criminal investigation
Shaylee Brenno, applied psychology
Frederick Given, cybersecurity
Chelsie Jock, nursing
Frank Omarah, individual studies
Katie Palmer, nursing
Andrew Woodard, civil and environmental engineering technology
LaFargeville
Jamie Ames, nursing
Lowville
Ashton Houppert, individual studies
Sarah Koester, nursing
Madrid
Quenton Steinburg, business administration
Mannsville
Brianna Augustus, criminal investigation
Massena
Alexandra Allen, engineering science
Alexander Boyden, cybersecurity
Nathaniel Bressard, individual studies
McKayla Coller, criminal investigation
Memphis Compo, nursing
Kyleigh Dailey, nursing
Frederick Dashnaw, construction technology: management
Amber Delosh-Niles, nursing
Bailey Dillabough, health and fitness promotion
Michael Francis III, cybersecurity
Steven Gall, industrial technology management
Alyssa Laneuville, nursing
Celse McAloon, criminal investigation.
Connor McGraw, sports management
Brandon McPherson, information technology
Selina Mercado, health care management
Aliza O’Geen, physical therapist assistant
Candace O’Neill, nursing
Rosalie Perry, health and fitness promotion
Ryan Perry, mechanical engineering technology
Andrea Post, undeclared
Jolene Spinner, nursing
Alayna Taraska, physical therapist assistant
Tina Vassar, nursing
Morristown
Karter VanArnam, sustainable energy technology
Nicholville
Madison Austin, applied psychology
Norfolk
Dylan Aumell, sports management
Zaynah Baker, applied psychology
Ty Cotter, homeland security
Cole Currier, graphic and multimedia design
Fisnik Hadzovic, liberal arts-general studies
Hailey Lanning, liberal arts-general studies
Brianna Muller, veterinary technology
Richard Pilon, management
Miranda Smith, individual studies
Gabrielle Torres, liberal arts-general studies
North Lawrence
Tambre Tudor, applied psychology
Norwood
Holden Costello-Prashaw, criminal justice
Amber Curtis, nursing
Lydia Fenton, practical nursing
Christie Gay, individual studies
Riley Smutz, HVAC trades
Shannyn St. Andrews, nursing
Damion Taylor, electrical engineering technology
Ogdensburg
Logan Bailey, nursing
Jolie Cutwa, early childhood
William DeLap, automotive technology
Erin Denner, applied psychology
Garrett Dennis, individual studies
Jessie Gagnon, undeclared
Dusty German-Marino, automotive technology
Bailey Gilmour, health care management
Gurjot Grewal, automotive technology
Keeley Grizzuto, business administration
Christopher Harper, funeral services administration
Michael Hazen-Courson, criminal justice
Bradley Hillier, liberal arts-general studies
Adrien Hyde, health care management
Benjamin Jacobs, electrical engineering technology
Erik Lamay, liberal arts-general studies
Katherine Larock, applied psychology
Timothy Lashomb, mechanical engineering technology
Jocelyne Lovely, criminal justice
Brandon Montroy, homeland security
Anthony Pelusi, applied psychology
Garrett Piercey, air conditioning maintenance and repair
Sebastian Quintilliani, criminal justice
Tessa Richardson, business administration
Alesha Waterman, practical nursing
Fayeanne West, nursing
Callee Zulauf, physical therapist assistant
Oswegatchie
Sara Durham, nursing
Joseph Peabody, engineering science 2+2
Parishville
Alec Knowles, graphic and multimedia design
Brian Knowles, liberal arts-general studies
Philadelphia
Kortni Derouin, veterinary technology
India Leddy, veterinary technology
Jesse Otto, mechanical engineering technology
Potsdam
Brittany Bailey, management
Michaela Bindert, nursing
Alison Brant, nursing
Michael Cook, homeland security
Devin Crary, homeland security
Ryan Hollinger, business administration
Gavin Mattimore, electrical engineering technology
Chelsea Mayo, nursing
Avery Raymonda, individual studies
Kenneth Summers, physical therapist assistant
Seth Tharrett, homeland security
Alexander Truax, game design and development
Koreena Waite, nursing
Kimberly Witherell, nursing
Pyrites
Jade Coffey, criminal investigation
Redwood
Matthew Ford, undeclared
Hannah Weller, individual studies
Rensselaer Falls
Stephen Folk, information technology
Richville
Ryan Besaw, sports management
Megan Gore, individual studies
Nicholas Jenkins, criminal justice
Russell
Jarrett Bullock, health and fitness promotion
Shaylyn Devito, applied psychology
Kambree White, finance
St. Regis Falls
Jacob Moore, HVAC trades
Star Lake
Taylor Sullivan, applied psychology
Theresa
Ethan Gonzalez, liberal arts-general studies
Hannah Shippee, individual studies
Jessica Varin, veterinary technology
Meredith Woodward, nursing
Turin
Caroline York, agribusiness management
Waddington
Kyle Field, homeland security
Carmen Hall, nursing
Watertown
Chase Alexander, emergency management
Haydee Bourne, nursing
Arainna Chest, nursing
Austin Hart, automotive technology
Nicholas Hoppel-Kobler, information technology
Paula Lugo, graphic and multimedia design
Samuel Mathison, criminal justice: law enforcement leadership
Winthrop
Madisyn Cheney, individual studies
Chase Sweeney, criminal investigation
Cole Sweeney, criminal investigation
