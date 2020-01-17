The following students from Northern New York were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at SUNY Canton.

Adams

Morgan Keruskie, individual studies Shelby Roberts, veterinary technology

Adams Center

Haley Reed, practical nursing

Alexandria Bay

Katherine Denner, individual studies

Antwerp

Dylan Garrett, undeclared

Black River

Keegan Perretta, undeclared

Brasher Falls

Jordan Cartier, health care management

Jonathan Currier, information technology

Jacob Dutch, engineering science 2+2

Riley Gadway, homeland security

Dillon McCarthy, criminal justice: law enforcement leadership

Paige Monacelli, early childhood care and management

Alexis Ramsdell, undeclared

MaKenzie Taylor, criminal investigation

Canton

Jaden Caldwell, mechanical engineering technology

Colin Cota, applied psychology

Ashley Dixon, nursing

Chelsea Ellis, health care management

Jacob Facey, health and fitness promotion

Jasmine Frasher, nursing

Tressa Goolden, nursing

Lindsay Hines, nursing

Zachary Kavanagh, mechanical engineering technology

Joseph Mack, nursing

Kaitlyn Parcell, nursing

Enya Patterson, funeral services administration

Melissa Pierce, individual studies

Genevieve Smith, nursing

Angelina Vecchio, health care management

Ticia Yerdon, nursing from Canton

Cape Vincent

Jessica Knapp, veterinary technology

Carthage

Janelle Halko-Cazinha, physical therapist assistant

Hailley Hawk, veterinary science technology

Lindsay McCarty, applied psychology

Amber Weaver, nursing

Castorland

Dylan Terry, sports management

Chase Mills

Megan LaFlesh, veterinary technology

Colton

Patricia Patraw, health care management

Calli Thomas, practical nursing

Lindsey Toms, nursing

Isaiah Willmart, criminal justice

Copenhagen

Tyler Luffman, homeland security

Croghan

Zachary Gould, game design and development

DeKalb Junction

Crystal Crosbie, nursing

DePeyster

Robert Kelley, air conditioning maintenance and repair

David Tyo, civil engineering technology

Edwards

Alyssa Allen, liberal arts-general studies

Glenfield

Zachary Widrick, automotive technology

Gouverneur

Stephen Bartlett, criminal justice

Korah Cunningham, nursing

Tanner Donaldson, engineering science

Cheyenne Earlywine, nursing

Nicole Fairbanks, nursing

Bailey Looker, liberal arts-general studies

Jasmine Matice, criminal justice

Joseph McIntosh, criminal investigation

Josh Miller, computer information systems

Johnathan Vanderbogart, criminal justice

Hailesboro

Chassidy Newvine, management

Hammond

Roy Gilmour, criminal justice: law enforcement leadership

Brett Gleason, criminal investigation

Christian Johnston, industrial technology management

Mackenzie Toland, criminal investigation

Harrisville

Delanie Baker, liberal arts-general studies

Hermon

Kristyn Carpenter, individual studies

Zarina Hernandez, veterinary science technology

Jalyn Murdock, applied psychology

Tucker O’Brien, health and fitness promotion

Jessie Wentzel, health care management

Heuvelton

Frankie Jo Besio, criminal investigation

Shaylee Brenno, applied psychology

Frederick Given, cybersecurity

Chelsie Jock, nursing

Frank Omarah, individual studies

Katie Palmer, nursing

Andrew Woodard, civil and environmental engineering technology

LaFargeville

Jamie Ames, nursing

Lowville

Ashton Houppert, individual studies

Sarah Koester, nursing

Madrid

Quenton Steinburg, business administration

Mannsville

Brianna Augustus, criminal investigation

Massena

Alexandra Allen, engineering science

Alexander Boyden, cybersecurity

Nathaniel Bressard, individual studies

McKayla Coller, criminal investigation

Memphis Compo, nursing

Kyleigh Dailey, nursing

Frederick Dashnaw, construction technology: management

Amber Delosh-Niles, nursing

Bailey Dillabough, health and fitness promotion

Michael Francis III, cybersecurity

Steven Gall, industrial technology management

Alyssa Laneuville, nursing

Celse McAloon, criminal investigation.

Connor McGraw, sports management

Brandon McPherson, information technology

Selina Mercado, health care management

Aliza O’Geen, physical therapist assistant

Candace O’Neill, nursing

Rosalie Perry, health and fitness promotion

Ryan Perry, mechanical engineering technology

Andrea Post, undeclared

Jolene Spinner, nursing

Alayna Taraska, physical therapist assistant

Tina Vassar, nursing

Morristown

Karter VanArnam, sustainable energy technology

Nicholville

Madison Austin, applied psychology

Norfolk

Dylan Aumell, sports management

Zaynah Baker, applied psychology

Ty Cotter, homeland security

Cole Currier, graphic and multimedia design

Fisnik Hadzovic, liberal arts-general studies

Hailey Lanning, liberal arts-general studies

Brianna Muller, veterinary technology

Richard Pilon, management

Miranda Smith, individual studies

Gabrielle Torres, liberal arts-general studies

North Lawrence

Tambre Tudor, applied psychology

Norwood

Holden Costello-Prashaw, criminal justice

Amber Curtis, nursing

Lydia Fenton, practical nursing

Christie Gay, individual studies

Riley Smutz, HVAC trades

Shannyn St. Andrews, nursing

Damion Taylor, electrical engineering technology

Ogdensburg

Logan Bailey, nursing

Jolie Cutwa, early childhood

William DeLap, automotive technology

Erin Denner, applied psychology

Garrett Dennis, individual studies

Jessie Gagnon, undeclared

Dusty German-Marino, automotive technology

Bailey Gilmour, health care management

Gurjot Grewal, automotive technology

Keeley Grizzuto, business administration

Christopher Harper, funeral services administration

Michael Hazen-Courson, criminal justice

Bradley Hillier, liberal arts-general studies

Adrien Hyde, health care management

Benjamin Jacobs, electrical engineering technology

Erik Lamay, liberal arts-general studies

Katherine Larock, applied psychology

Timothy Lashomb, mechanical engineering technology

Jocelyne Lovely, criminal justice

Brandon Montroy, homeland security

Anthony Pelusi, applied psychology

Garrett Piercey, air conditioning maintenance and repair

Sebastian Quintilliani, criminal justice

Tessa Richardson, business administration

Alesha Waterman, practical nursing

Fayeanne West, nursing

Callee Zulauf, physical therapist assistant

Oswegatchie

Sara Durham, nursing

Joseph Peabody, engineering science 2+2

Parishville

Alec Knowles, graphic and multimedia design

Brian Knowles, liberal arts-general studies

Philadelphia

Kortni Derouin, veterinary technology

India Leddy, veterinary technology

Jesse Otto, mechanical engineering technology

Potsdam

Brittany Bailey, management

Michaela Bindert, nursing

Alison Brant, nursing

Michael Cook, homeland security

Devin Crary, homeland security

Ryan Hollinger, business administration

Gavin Mattimore, electrical engineering technology

Chelsea Mayo, nursing

Avery Raymonda, individual studies

Kenneth Summers, physical therapist assistant

Seth Tharrett, homeland security

Alexander Truax, game design and development

Koreena Waite, nursing

Kimberly Witherell, nursing

Pyrites

Jade Coffey, criminal investigation

Redwood

Matthew Ford, undeclared

Hannah Weller, individual studies

Rensselaer Falls

Stephen Folk, information technology

Richville

Ryan Besaw, sports management

Megan Gore, individual studies

Nicholas Jenkins, criminal justice

Russell

Jarrett Bullock, health and fitness promotion

Shaylyn Devito, applied psychology

Kambree White, finance

St. Regis Falls

Jacob Moore, HVAC trades

Star Lake

Taylor Sullivan, applied psychology

Theresa

Ethan Gonzalez, liberal arts-general studies

Hannah Shippee, individual studies

Jessica Varin, veterinary technology

Meredith Woodward, nursing

Turin

Caroline York, agribusiness management

Waddington

Kyle Field, homeland security

Carmen Hall, nursing

Watertown

Chase Alexander, emergency management

Haydee Bourne, nursing

Arainna Chest, nursing

Austin Hart, automotive technology

Nicholas Hoppel-Kobler, information technology

Paula Lugo, graphic and multimedia design

Samuel Mathison, criminal justice: law enforcement leadership

Winthrop

Madisyn Cheney, individual studies

Chase Sweeney, criminal investigation

Cole Sweeney, criminal investigation

