NNY students on dean’s list at SUNY Canton
The following Northern New York residents were named to the spring semester dean’s list at SUNY Canton.
Adams
Morgan S. Burt, nursing
Caeden R. Goodnough, engineering science 2+2
Adams Center
Jacob Hess, finance
Megan L. Rice, nursing
Alexandria Bay
Andrew M. LaLonde, cybersecurity
Antwerp
Kristy Hicks, nursing
Black River
Matthew E. Hill, finance
Brasher Falls
Trent C. Dow, law enforcement leadership
Calcium
Sarah Burns, forensic criminology
Canton
Robert Beaudin, homeland security
Bailee Bessette, nursing
Cammara K. Bissonette, agribusiness management
Brandon Cunningham, graphic and multimedia design
Mackenzie E. Harris, early childhood care and management
Alexa Luther, early childhood care and management
Gabriel Murphy, civil engineering technology
Bailey Murray-Vierich, veterinary science technology
Alessandra Parker, graphic and multimedia design
Enya T. Patterson, funeral services administration
Hannah M. Reed, early childhood
Noah T. Reyes, law enforcement leadership
Jillian M. Rohde, veterinary technology
Ashley A. Teriele, applied psychology
Sydney Wood, accounting
Colby R. Young, criminal investigation
Carthage
Madison L. Wilson, nursing
Chase Mills
Thea M. Krywanczyk, nursing
Jeanette L. Preston, early childhood care amd management
Chaumont
Derek A. Trombley, cybersecurity
Clayton
Shannon Corbett, health and fitness promotion
Colton
Layla Johnson, individual studies
Constableville
Sierra L. Nuffer, veterinary science technology
Copenhagen
Taylor E. Ridsdale, nursing
C ranberry Lake
Kortnee Perrault, liberal arts-general studies
Croghan
Liza R. Kampnich, nursing
DeKalb Junction
Zach A. Denesha, sports management
Mary Lobdell, nursing
Dexter
Tori Brunet, criminal investigation
Erin M. Jones, funeral services administration
Sean Shepard, civil and environmental engineering technology
Sarah E. Wallace, nursing
Evans Mills
Jennifer L. Stegman, nursing
Fort Drum
Sydney G. Shadle, early childhood care and management
Glenfield
Kayla N. Van Gorder, veterinary technology
Gouverneur
Jayde N. Letcher, applied psychology
Noah W. Macaulay, HVAC trades
Michaela E. O’Riley, nursing
Jenna F. Shippee, nursing
Carter W. Simmons, HVAC trades
Jaydelynn J. Tamblin, applied psychology
Hammond
Alyssa R. Fisher, graphic and multimedia design major
Harrisville
Helen Smith, nursing
Alysa E. Tuttle, nursing
Hermon
Erich Lottie, electrical construction and maintenance
Briana M. Tulip, nursing
Heuvelton
Andrew D. Bigelow, cybersecurity
Lisbon
Austin Cadrette, electrical engineering technology
Krysten Dean, individual studies
Michaela A. Fields, health and fitness promotion
Carly J. Harper, individual studies
Lowville
George R. Cornell, electrical engineering technology
Amy L. Godlewski, nursing
Ryan Reed, homeland security
Lillian E. Swain, forensic criminology
Madrid
Mia Brown, nursing
Brennan S. Harmer, sports management
Evan Ruddy, sports management
Logan R. Auger, electrical construction and maintenance
Logan Brothers, health care management
Robert E. Chapman, game design and development
Donovan Clark, information technology
Ethan P. Firnstein, sports management
Ian M. Frederick, nursing
Leah Howland, criminal investigation
Lleyton L. LaDue, sports management
Destiny LaVare, health care management
Katelyn E. Legault, veterinary technology
Mikenna R. Merry, sports management
Gabrielle E. Parrotte, nursing
Diane E. Roberts, nursing
Shea B. Scully, sports management
Jeselyn P. Simpson, nursing
Bhushan T. Takhtani, finance
Alayna Taraska, health and fitness promotion
Breanna M. Taraska, nursing
Dylan J. Tyo, mechanical engineering technology
Oren L. White, sports management
Natural Bridge
Michael A. Hooper, liberal arts-general studies
Norfolk
Connor L. Breitbeck, applied psychology
Sasha Trimm, early childhood
North Lawrence
Laura Jones, veterinary technology
Norwood
Crisdon R. Bosjolie, applied psychology
Benjiman Boyd, applied psychology
Noah R. Dominy, engineering science
Troy L. Sweeney, health and fitness promotion
Ogdensburg
Rhiley Adams, applied psychology
Jacob Adner, nursing
Kristin A. Ashley, nursing
Carson D. Barney, criminal justice
Timothy J. Beauchamp, criminal investigation
Grace G. Brunet, business administration
Haylee M. Butterfield, law enforcement leadership
Joshua M. Carroll, computer information systems
Brooke Costigan, nursing
Erin E. Denner, applied psychology
Courtney R. Durham, applied psychology
Paisley Forrest, criminal justice
Alexus L. Foster, liberal arts-general studies
Janna L. Giltner, applied psychology
Michael J. Hazen-Courson, applied psychology
Makayla M. Hyde, early childhood
Jad M. Karroum, civil and environmental engineering technology
Rachel M. Lawton, nursing
Timothy J. McLellan, civil and environmental engineering technology
Nicole Neadom, nursing
Destinee A. Nugent, criminal justice
John H. Powers, criminal justice
Marsha D. Prashaw, nursing
Bobbie Seguin, criminal investigation
Nicholas Snyder, electrical engineering technology
Keely A. Stewart, applied psychology
Jackson R. Troiano, nursing
Trenton J. Yerdon, management
Callee L. Zulauf, health and fitness promotion
Parishville
Alec Knowles, eSports management
Philadelphia
Janet Love, legal studies
Potsdam
Theo F. Cannamela, eSports management
Samuel C. Clark-Vallance, criminal justice
Devin Crary, homeland security
Donald E. Lee, nursing
Brandon Lorenc, law enforcement leadership
Julian P. Potter, information technology
Avery Raymonda, nursing
Tanner J. Rosenbarker, electrical engineering technology
Harrison P. Snell, electrical engineering technology
Rensselaer Falls
Savona Hanna, nursing
Darrien Mitchell, individual studies
Martha J. Stiles, nursing
Richville
Nicholas Abrantes, engineering science 2+2
Sackets Harbor
Jaden P. Keyes, eSports management
St. Regis Falls
Dawson M. White, electrical construction and maintenance
Theresa
Audrey M. Martin, applied psychology
Landon D. Putnam, individual studies
Waddington
Abigail M. Backus-Mackey, health and fitness promotion
Charles R. Clark, nursing
Addison H. Grandy, applied psychology
Jacob A. Patenaude, nursing
Kaylee Whalen, health care management
Wanakena
Aidan T. Benzel, undeclared
Watertown
Tanner R. Amell, business administration
Tiffany M. Beach, veterinary technology
Nicole V. Bennett, applied psychology
Rose M. Chery, health care management
Anthony Medina, criminal investigation
West Stockholm
Logan S. Mccargar, civil and environmental engineering technology
