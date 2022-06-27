NNY students on dean’s list at SUNY Canton

The following Northern New York residents were named to the spring semester dean’s list at SUNY Canton.

Adams

Morgan S. Burt, nursing

Caeden R. Goodnough, engineering science 2+2

Adams Center

Jacob Hess, finance

Megan L. Rice, nursing

Alexandria Bay

Andrew M. LaLonde, cybersecurity

Antwerp

Kristy Hicks, nursing

Black River

Matthew E. Hill, finance

Brasher Falls

Trent C. Dow, law enforcement leadership

Calcium

Sarah Burns, forensic criminology

Canton

Robert Beaudin, homeland security

Bailee Bessette, nursing

Cammara K. Bissonette, agribusiness management

Brandon Cunningham, graphic and multimedia design

Mackenzie E. Harris, early childhood care and management

Alexa Luther, early childhood care and management

Gabriel Murphy, civil engineering technology

Bailey Murray-Vierich, veterinary science technology

Alessandra Parker, graphic and multimedia design

Enya T. Patterson, funeral services administration

Hannah M. Reed, early childhood

Noah T. Reyes, law enforcement leadership

Jillian M. Rohde, veterinary technology

Ashley A. Teriele, applied psychology

Sydney Wood, accounting

Colby R. Young, criminal investigation

Carthage

Madison L. Wilson, nursing

Chase Mills

Thea M. Krywanczyk, nursing

Jeanette L. Preston, early childhood care amd management

Chaumont

Derek A. Trombley, cybersecurity

Clayton

Shannon Corbett, health and fitness promotion

Colton

Layla Johnson, individual studies

Constableville

Sierra L. Nuffer, veterinary science technology

Copenhagen

Taylor E. Ridsdale, nursing

C ranberry Lake

Kortnee Perrault, liberal arts-general studies

Croghan

Liza R. Kampnich, nursing

DeKalb Junction

Zach A. Denesha, sports management

Mary Lobdell, nursing

Dexter

Tori Brunet, criminal investigation

Erin M. Jones, funeral services administration

Sean Shepard, civil and environmental engineering technology

Sarah E. Wallace, nursing

Evans Mills

Jennifer L. Stegman, nursing

Fort Drum

Sydney G. Shadle, early childhood care and management

Glenfield

Kayla N. Van Gorder, veterinary technology

Gouverneur

Jayde N. Letcher, applied psychology

Noah W. Macaulay, HVAC trades

Michaela E. O’Riley, nursing

Jenna F. Shippee, nursing

Carter W. Simmons, HVAC trades

Jaydelynn J. Tamblin, applied psychology

Hammond

Alyssa R. Fisher, graphic and multimedia design major

Harrisville

Helen Smith, nursing

Alysa E. Tuttle, nursing

Hermon

Erich Lottie, electrical construction and maintenance

Briana M. Tulip, nursing

Heuvelton

Andrew D. Bigelow, cybersecurity

Lisbon

Austin Cadrette, electrical engineering technology

Krysten Dean, individual studies

Michaela A. Fields, health and fitness promotion

Carly J. Harper, individual studies

Lowville

George R. Cornell, electrical engineering technology

Amy L. Godlewski, nursing

Ryan Reed, homeland security

Lillian E. Swain, forensic criminology

Madrid

Mia Brown, nursing

Brennan S. Harmer, sports management

Evan Ruddy, sports management

Logan R. Auger, electrical construction and maintenance

Logan Brothers, health care management

Robert E. Chapman, game design and development

Donovan Clark, information technology

Ethan P. Firnstein, sports management

Ian M. Frederick, nursing

Leah Howland, criminal investigation

Lleyton L. LaDue, sports management

Destiny LaVare, health care management

Katelyn E. Legault, veterinary technology

Mikenna R. Merry, sports management

Gabrielle E. Parrotte, nursing

Diane E. Roberts, nursing

Shea B. Scully, sports management

Jeselyn P. Simpson, nursing

Bhushan T. Takhtani, finance

Alayna Taraska, health and fitness promotion

Breanna M. Taraska, nursing

Dylan J. Tyo, mechanical engineering technology

Oren L. White, sports management

Natural Bridge

Michael A. Hooper, liberal arts-general studies

Norfolk

Connor L. Breitbeck, applied psychology

Sasha Trimm, early childhood

North Lawrence

Laura Jones, veterinary technology

Norwood

Crisdon R. Bosjolie, applied psychology

Benjiman Boyd, applied psychology

Noah R. Dominy, engineering science

Troy L. Sweeney, health and fitness promotion

Ogdensburg

Rhiley Adams, applied psychology

Jacob Adner, nursing

Kristin A. Ashley, nursing

Carson D. Barney, criminal justice

Timothy J. Beauchamp, criminal investigation

Grace G. Brunet, business administration

Haylee M. Butterfield, law enforcement leadership

Joshua M. Carroll, computer information systems

Brooke Costigan, nursing

Erin E. Denner, applied psychology

Courtney R. Durham, applied psychology

Paisley Forrest, criminal justice

Alexus L. Foster, liberal arts-general studies

Janna L. Giltner, applied psychology

Michael J. Hazen-Courson, applied psychology

Makayla M. Hyde, early childhood

Jad M. Karroum, civil and environmental engineering technology

Rachel M. Lawton, nursing

Timothy J. McLellan, civil and environmental engineering technology

Nicole Neadom, nursing

Destinee A. Nugent, criminal justice

John H. Powers, criminal justice

Marsha D. Prashaw, nursing

Bobbie Seguin, criminal investigation

Nicholas Snyder, electrical engineering technology

Keely A. Stewart, applied psychology

Jackson R. Troiano, nursing

Trenton J. Yerdon, management

Callee L. Zulauf, health and fitness promotion

Parishville

Alec Knowles, eSports management

Philadelphia

Janet Love, legal studies

Potsdam

Theo F. Cannamela, eSports management

Samuel C. Clark-Vallance, criminal justice

Devin Crary, homeland security

Donald E. Lee, nursing

Brandon Lorenc, law enforcement leadership

Julian P. Potter, information technology

Avery Raymonda, nursing

Tanner J. Rosenbarker, electrical engineering technology

Harrison P. Snell, electrical engineering technology

Rensselaer Falls

Savona Hanna, nursing

Darrien Mitchell, individual studies

Martha J. Stiles, nursing

Richville

Nicholas Abrantes, engineering science 2+2

Sackets Harbor

Jaden P. Keyes, eSports management

St. Regis Falls

Dawson M. White, electrical construction and maintenance

Theresa

Audrey M. Martin, applied psychology

Landon D. Putnam, individual studies

Waddington

Abigail M. Backus-Mackey, health and fitness promotion

Charles R. Clark, nursing

Addison H. Grandy, applied psychology

Jacob A. Patenaude, nursing

Kaylee Whalen, health care management

Wanakena

Aidan T. Benzel, undeclared

Watertown

Tanner R. Amell, business administration

Tiffany M. Beach, veterinary technology

Nicole V. Bennett, applied psychology

Rose M. Chery, health care management

Anthony Medina, criminal investigation

West Stockholm

Logan S. Mccargar, civil and environmental engineering technology

