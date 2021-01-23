NNY students on dean’s list at SUNY Canton
The following students from Northern New York were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at SUNY Canton.
Adams
Christian Hardy, game design and development
Justin C. Peebles, sustainable energy technology
Adams Center
Jacob Hess, finance
Carter M. Pooler, sports management
Antwerp
Courtney Allen, criminal investigation
Brasher Falls
Cora Burnett, undeclared
Jordan J. Cartier, health care management
Parker C. Hornung, funeral services administration
Dillon J. McCarthy, law enforcement leadership
Madysen Michaud, liberal arts and sciences: general studies
Paige Monacelli, early childhood care and management
Alexis Ramsdell, applied psychology
Makenzie G. Taylor, criminal investigation
Canton
Emily Anderson, liberal arts and sciences: general studies
Emma M. Bortnick, nursing
Amanda L. Commella, accounting
Larecus C. Dobbs, sports management
Dusty M. German-Marino, automotive technology
Mark L. Lepone, criminal investigation
Brandon Lorenc, law enforcement leadership
Alexa Luther, criminal justice
Joseph C. Mack, nursing
Alexie D. Moore, legal studies
Melinda J. Orologio, applied psychology
Michael Perrault, finance
Noah T. Reyes, law enforcement leadership
Genevieve Smith, nursing
Carthage
Emily S. Koster, nursing
Chase Mills
Gabrielle Durant, nursing
Chaumont
Derek A. Trombley, cybersecurity
Colton
Hailey M. Collins, graphic and multimedia design
Logan Reed, electrical engineering technology
Calli J. Thomas, nursing
Lindsey Toms, nursing
Copenhagen
Taylor E. Ridsdale, nursing
Croghan
Taylor R. Moser, nursing
DePayster
Robert L. Kelley, HVAC trades
Johnathan J. Trathen, criminal justice
Sean Shepard, civil and environmental engineering technology
Edwards
Camryn Bullock, liberal arts and sciences: general studies
Joshua L. Lashua, funeral services administration
Evans Mills
Jaynne R. Alcock, veterinary technology
Apryl L. Paul, nursing
Fine
Eric Thivierge, liberal arts and sciences: general studies
Glenfield
Kayla N. Van Gorder, veterinary technology
Gouverneur
Jacob Forsythe, criminal justice
Jordyn Fuller, applied psychology
John C. Holt, emergency management
Amy Horton, veterinary technology
Christian S. Kingsbury, engineering science
Joseph McIntosh, criminal justice
Michaela E. O’Riley, nursing
Michael W. Sears, cybersecurity
Jenna F. Shippee, individual studies
Nathaniel Tomford, legal studies
Johnathan Vanderbogart, criminal justice
Hammond
Taylor R. Arquitt, homeland security
Elizabeth M. Cutway, nursing
Alyssa R. Fisher, graphic and multimedia design
Brett T. Gleason, criminal investigation
Savannah Rathbun, nursing
Harrisville
Loretta L. Harris, health care management
Roderick Parow, civil and environmental engineering technology
Stacey Rich, individual studies
Helen Smith, nursing
Michael K. Young, construction technology: management
Hermon
Stacie G. Hale, nursing
Heuvelton
Sarah S. Dupree, nursing
Frank Omarah, physical therapist assistant
Makayla Paro, early childhood
Thomas M. Schofell, industrial technology management
LaFargeville
Kendall R. Bresett, health care management
Ashley Hunneyman, veterinary science technology
Lisbon
Austin Cadrette, electrical engineering technology
Nathan A. Cota, HVAC trades
Cheali Kench, nursing
Madrid
Jacob Mayette, criminal investigation
Evan Ruddy, homeland security
Massena
Sydney J. Belge, criminal justice
Alexander Boyden, cybersecurity
Samantha Devlin, health care management
Luis F. Estevez-Breton, information technology
Michael A. Francis III, cybersecurity
Zackery D. Goolden, sports management
Brianna J. Hartigan, health care management
Katherine A. Havican, applied psychology
Amy J. Lake, applied psychology
Alyssa C. Laneuville, nursing
Raphael Leblanc, information technology
Rebecca S. Lobdell, nursing
Brandon McPherson, information technology
Aliza K. O’Geen, physical therapist assistant
Candace C. O’Neill, nursing
Kourtney A. Peets, individual studies
Heather Rosenburg, undeclared
Sydney G. Shadle, early childhood care and management
Kala L. Shope, health care management
Jeselyn P. Simpson, nursing
Bhushan T. Takhtani, finance
Alayna Taraska, physical therapist assistant
Baylie M. Trumble, undeclared
Dylan J. Tyo, mechanical engineering technology
Madison Weir, applied psychology
Oren L. White, undeclared
Nicky L. Young, health care management
Norfolk
Dylan T. Aumell, sports management
Hannah Brady, health care management
Jillian L. Breitbeck, applied psychology
Gabrielle R. Torres, early childhood care and management
North Lawrence
Elizabeth A. Arquette, health care management
Laura Jones, individual studies
Stephani J. Sherwood, nursing
Norwood
Elizabeth A. Azar, veterinary technology
Nichalos A. Burke, physical therapist assistant
Alexis Jackson, applied psychology
Emily Kolanko, liberal arts and sciences: general studies
Hailey R. Lepage, cybersecurity
Hailey J. Scovil, early childhood care and management
Damion Taylor, electrical engineering technology
Ogdensburg
Jacob Adner, nursing
Kursten Cooke, applied psychology
Jaylene Dawley, individual studies
Erin E. Denner, applied psychology
Sara Denny, individual studies
Andee Farrand, early childhood care and management
Rheanne M. Fortune, legal studies
James A. Gibson, criminal investigation
Bailey Gilmour, health care management
Rachael M. Hamilton, nursing
Bradley C. Hillier, liberal arts and sciences: general studies
Adrien Hyde, health care management
Fadi Karoum, individual studies
Jacob H. Kinney, undeclared
Zachary R. LaFave, game design and development
Katherine Larock, applied psychology
Lucas Larose, computer information systems
Timothy A. Lashomb, mechanical engineering technology
Mollie Lawton, health care management
Caitlin N. Mahoney, undeclared
Gregory S. Mallott, business administration
Chelsea Montroy, applied psychology
Sydney J. Morley, criminal justice
Isabelle Powers, health and fitness promotion
John H. Powers, criminal justice major
Chelsey Raven, nursing
Emily Rayburn, individual studies
Tessa Richardson, nursing
Keegan J. Robinson, legal studies
Julian Rufa, HVAC trades
Wanda M. Snickles, liberal arts and sciences: general studies
Danielle N. St. Denis, nursing
Shannon Szafranski, nursing
Trenton J. Yerdon, management major
Parishville
Alec Knowles, Esports management
Eric J. Leroux, homeland security
Potsdam
Alison E. Brant, nursing
Devin Crary, homeland security
Peter G. Ermold, criminal investigation
Jessica Gilmour, emergency management
Andrew Johnson, accounting
Taylor L. LaPointe, HVAC trades
Donald E. Lee, nursing major
Harley K. Loran, health care management
Dilshi S. Mallawaarachchi, individual studies
Michael P. Remington, electrical engineering technology
Emily Robar, veterinary technology
Danielle M. Rose, electrical engineering technology
Tanner J. Rosenbarker, electrical engineering technology
Harrison P. Snell, electrical engineering technology
Allison Snyder, liberal arts and sciences: general studies
Koreena M. Waite, nursing
Pyrites
Curtis O. Hitchman, sports
Redwood
Sara E. Hutton, funeral services administration
Taylor M. Hutton, nursing
Lindsey M. Monica, homeland security
Rensselaer Falls
Krystal Arceneaux, health care management
David W. Hartman, legal studies
Richville
Nicholas M. Jenkins, criminal justice
Russell
Valaree Hale, applied psychology
Virginia Surdez, veterinary technology
St. Regis Falls
Abigail E. Holmes, veterinary technology
Leah G. Walker, health care management
South Colton
Brandi L. Boyce, veterinary technology
Theresa
Jessica M. Varin, veterinary technology
Waddington
Caleb Cisco, business administration
Charles R. Clark III, nursing
Kaylee Whalen, business administration
Watertown
Diane M. Bolden, nursing
Haydee Bourne, nursing
Alana C. Hatzis, health care management
Nicholas Hoppel-Kobler, information technology
Nathan R. Lafary, game design and development
Jenae A. Martinkovitch, criminal investigation
Marissa M. Massey, funeral services administration
Samuel D. Mathison, law enforcement leadership
Sarah Fay A. Rutherford, nursing
Sean T. Sheridan, physical therapist assistant
Winthrop
Michaelyn J. Hunter, applied psychology
Chase Sweeney, criminal investigation
Cole Sweeney, criminal investigation
