NNY students on SUNY Canton dean’s list

The following north country residents were named to the spring semester dean’s list at SUNY Canton.

Adams

Caeden R. Goodnough, engineering science

Alexandria Bay

Andrew M. LaLonde, cybersecurity

Antwerp

Katelyn M. Hughes, cybersecurity

Black River

Matthew E. Hill, finance

Brasher Falls

Kristen C. Beasley, health care management

Bryan M. Fedonick, nursing

Hope M. Kilcollins, nursing

Madysen Michaud, nursing

Kristin Rafter, liberal arts-general studies

Canton

Zaynah Baker, applied psychology

Jeffery W. Dumas, information technology

Ethan G. Furnia, sports management

Hillary L. Gilson, applied psychology

Erin Grandaw, health and fitness promotion

Alexa Luther, early childhood

Jaron Robinson, undeclared

Chantel Rose, nursing

Kayla N. Van Gorder, veterinary technology

Carthage

Madison N. Smith, funeral services administration

Chase Mills

Emily I. Thomas, nursing

Colton

Layla Johnson, nursing

Cranberry Lake

Jodie E. Soltau, individual studies

Croghan

Amy K. Erker, health care management

Aiden L. Millward, applied psychology

DeKalb Junction

Zach A. Denesha, sports management

Mykailia-Leigh Fletcher, health care management

Elisabeth D. Riley, health care management

Dexter

Hannah M. Froedtert, applied psychology

Edwards

Rylee R. Gotham, early childhood care and management

Peter W. Parrish, engineering science

Kelly D. Tresidder, nursing

Evans Mills

Jaynne R. Alcock, veterinary service administration

Fine

Eric Thivierge, graphic and multimedia design

Gouverneur

Cole J. Campbell, applied psychology

Hailey Cook, applied psychology

Maranda M. Fuller, individual studies

Emma E. Hicks, law enforcement leadership

Alisa M. Jenne, early childhood care and management

Julian G. LaPierre, business administration

Macy D. McCumber, liberal arts-general studies

Reese J. Morenz, nursing

Emma L. Rushlo, accounting

Jenna F. Shippee, nursing

Caden J. Storie, HVAC engineering technology

Hammond

Alyssa R. Fisher, graphic and multimedia design

Harrisville

Samantha A. Boaz, nursing

Hermon

Briana M. Tulip, nursing

Heuvelton

Alana Andrews, liberal arts-general studies

LaFargeville

Kamryn Barnes, sports management

Lisbon

Carly J. Harper, nursing

Mackenzie R. Keller, health care management

Jaylin M. Massia, nursing

Adam Robinson, individual studies

Lowville

Jamey A. Turpin, nursing

Madrid

Eric J. McCall, HVAC trades

Alexis M. Sullivan, nursing

Massena

Austyn C. Allen, homeland security

Hadie Arney, early childhood care and management

Zack D. Barney, construction technology: management

Gavin F. Benson, individual studies

Ryan Borey, electrical engineering technology

Nina M. Bovay, legal studies

Donovan Clark, information technology

Kylee M. Donnelly, applied psychology

Shannel R. Garrow, management

Jania Harris, applied psychology

Christopher C. Kucipak, individual studies

Destiny LaVare, health care management

Morgan E. Lebire, nursing

Jami L. Monroe, early childhood

David P. Necaise, HVAC trades

Marcella J. Perry, nursing

Cameron D. Perry, information technology

Caitlyn Reed, nursing

Harley V. Robillard-Ramati, game design and development

Shea B. Scully, sports management

Misty A. Seaver, early childhood care and management

Zachary Taylor, undeclared

Connor J. Wells, mechanical engineering technology

Oren L. White, sports management

Morristown

Ellie R. Gagner, nursing

Norfolk

Connor L. Breitbeck, applied psychology

Jackie N. Butterfield, health care management

Resca Hadzovic, applied psychology

Sean M. Mccuin, funeral services administration

Norwood

Elizabeth A. Azar, veterinary technology

Benjiman Boyd, applied psychology

Alexis Jackson, forensic criminology

Shannyn J. St. Andrews, nursing

Lydia R. Wangerin, undeclared

Ogdensburg

Rhiley Adams, applied psychology

Carson Beggs, sports management

Colin G. Brabant, HVAC trades

Alyssa J. Brabant, nursing

Kursten Cooke, applied psychology

Quinlan J. Demers, graphic and multimedia design

Courtney R. Durham, applied psychology

Paisley Forrest, criminal justice

Rachel Garcia, liberal arts-general studies

Randi E. Gillman, legal studies

Janna L. Giltner, applied psychology

Abigail Hollis, criminal investigation

Riley A. Hough, early childhood

Jaelynn Jessmer, applied psychology

Mckenna M. Kiah, nursing major

Austin W. Latimer, electrical construction and maintenance

Julia L. LOrange, early childhood care and management

Jenna L. Mitchell, applied psychology

Autumn Moore, finance

Nicole Neadom, nursing

Madison J. Parker, undeclared

David J. Seiferth-Vernsey, graphic and multimedia design

Livia R. Shaver, applied psychology

Nicholas Snyder, electrical engineering technology

Zachry Thomas, nursing

Owen J. Thompson, civil and environmental engineering technology

Dennis L. Watson, graphic and multimedia design

Trenton J. Yerdon, management

Parish

Ashley M. Besaw, applied psychology

Philadelphia

Samuel M. Angelo, management

Dusty M. German-Marino, business administration

Meaghan LaClair, health care management

Potsdam

Lydia Austin, graphic and multimedia design

Neil E. Brown, law enforcement leadership

Jessica M. Charleston, nursing

Devin Crary, homeland security

Rebecca L. Gonyea, undeclared

Sydnie E. Phippen, forensic criminology

Julian P. Potter, information technology

Ava L. Reynolds, nursing

Tyler Scott, electrical engineering technology

Rebecca A. Smith, health care management

Lawson M. Snell, electrical engineering technology

Raymondville

Abigail S. Cary, criminal investigation

Redwood

Katherine M. Denner, veterinary technology

Rensselaer Falls

Kayla M. Booth, nursing

Joshua A. Hall, electrical construction and maintenance

Lucas S. Lasiege, nursing

Mia E. Mousaw, applied psychology

Anna Woodruff, veterinary technology

Richville

Emily Burgess, nursing

Rooseveltown

Crystal B. King, applied psychology

Russell

Cooper P. Mackay, funeral services administration

Sackets Harbor

Korbyn K. Molello-Norman, computer information systems

St. Regis Falls

Jeffrey P. Crump, electrical engineering technology

South Colton

Mark H. McGrath, homeland security

Theresa

Audrey M. Martin, applied psychology

Brittany Pierce, management

Watertown

Tanner R. Amell, management

Trevor Christopher, health and fitness promotion

Ashleigh M. Gilmartin, criminal investigation

Sean Isenbergh, cybersecurity

Nathan R. Lafary, technological communications

Keegan J. Perretta, management

Sommer D. Shmidl, forensic criminology

Francesca M. Weaver, early childhood care and management

Winthrop

Amber L. Dalland, applied psychology

Alyssa J. Montgomery, graphic and multimedia design

Brett Shampo, legal studies

