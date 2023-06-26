NNY students on SUNY Canton dean’s list
The following north country residents were named to the spring semester dean’s list at SUNY Canton.
Adams
Caeden R. Goodnough, engineering science
Alexandria Bay
Andrew M. LaLonde, cybersecurity
Antwerp
Katelyn M. Hughes, cybersecurity
Black River
Matthew E. Hill, finance
Brasher Falls
Kristen C. Beasley, health care management
Bryan M. Fedonick, nursing
Hope M. Kilcollins, nursing
Madysen Michaud, nursing
Kristin Rafter, liberal arts-general studies
Canton
Zaynah Baker, applied psychology
Jeffery W. Dumas, information technology
Ethan G. Furnia, sports management
Hillary L. Gilson, applied psychology
Erin Grandaw, health and fitness promotion
Alexa Luther, early childhood
Jaron Robinson, undeclared
Chantel Rose, nursing
Kayla N. Van Gorder, veterinary technology
Carthage
Madison N. Smith, funeral services administration
Chase Mills
Emily I. Thomas, nursing
Colton
Layla Johnson, nursing
Cranberry Lake
Jodie E. Soltau, individual studies
Croghan
Amy K. Erker, health care management
Aiden L. Millward, applied psychology
DeKalb Junction
Zach A. Denesha, sports management
Mykailia-Leigh Fletcher, health care management
Elisabeth D. Riley, health care management
Dexter
Hannah M. Froedtert, applied psychology
Edwards
Rylee R. Gotham, early childhood care and management
Peter W. Parrish, engineering science
Kelly D. Tresidder, nursing
Evans Mills
Jaynne R. Alcock, veterinary service administration
Fine
Eric Thivierge, graphic and multimedia design
Gouverneur
Cole J. Campbell, applied psychology
Hailey Cook, applied psychology
Maranda M. Fuller, individual studies
Emma E. Hicks, law enforcement leadership
Alisa M. Jenne, early childhood care and management
Julian G. LaPierre, business administration
Macy D. McCumber, liberal arts-general studies
Reese J. Morenz, nursing
Emma L. Rushlo, accounting
Jenna F. Shippee, nursing
Caden J. Storie, HVAC engineering technology
Hammond
Alyssa R. Fisher, graphic and multimedia design
Harrisville
Samantha A. Boaz, nursing
Hermon
Briana M. Tulip, nursing
Heuvelton
Alana Andrews, liberal arts-general studies
LaFargeville
Kamryn Barnes, sports management
Lisbon
Carly J. Harper, nursing
Mackenzie R. Keller, health care management
Jaylin M. Massia, nursing
Adam Robinson, individual studies
Lowville
Jamey A. Turpin, nursing
Madrid
Eric J. McCall, HVAC trades
Alexis M. Sullivan, nursing
Massena
Austyn C. Allen, homeland security
Hadie Arney, early childhood care and management
Zack D. Barney, construction technology: management
Gavin F. Benson, individual studies
Ryan Borey, electrical engineering technology
Nina M. Bovay, legal studies
Donovan Clark, information technology
Kylee M. Donnelly, applied psychology
Shannel R. Garrow, management
Jania Harris, applied psychology
Christopher C. Kucipak, individual studies
Destiny LaVare, health care management
Morgan E. Lebire, nursing
Jami L. Monroe, early childhood
David P. Necaise, HVAC trades
Marcella J. Perry, nursing
Cameron D. Perry, information technology
Caitlyn Reed, nursing
Harley V. Robillard-Ramati, game design and development
Shea B. Scully, sports management
Misty A. Seaver, early childhood care and management
Zachary Taylor, undeclared
Connor J. Wells, mechanical engineering technology
Oren L. White, sports management
Morristown
Ellie R. Gagner, nursing
Norfolk
Connor L. Breitbeck, applied psychology
Jackie N. Butterfield, health care management
Resca Hadzovic, applied psychology
Sean M. Mccuin, funeral services administration
Norwood
Elizabeth A. Azar, veterinary technology
Benjiman Boyd, applied psychology
Alexis Jackson, forensic criminology
Shannyn J. St. Andrews, nursing
Lydia R. Wangerin, undeclared
Ogdensburg
Rhiley Adams, applied psychology
Carson Beggs, sports management
Colin G. Brabant, HVAC trades
Alyssa J. Brabant, nursing
Kursten Cooke, applied psychology
Quinlan J. Demers, graphic and multimedia design
Courtney R. Durham, applied psychology
Paisley Forrest, criminal justice
Rachel Garcia, liberal arts-general studies
Randi E. Gillman, legal studies
Janna L. Giltner, applied psychology
Abigail Hollis, criminal investigation
Riley A. Hough, early childhood
Jaelynn Jessmer, applied psychology
Mckenna M. Kiah, nursing major
Austin W. Latimer, electrical construction and maintenance
Julia L. LOrange, early childhood care and management
Jenna L. Mitchell, applied psychology
Autumn Moore, finance
Nicole Neadom, nursing
Madison J. Parker, undeclared
David J. Seiferth-Vernsey, graphic and multimedia design
Livia R. Shaver, applied psychology
Nicholas Snyder, electrical engineering technology
Zachry Thomas, nursing
Owen J. Thompson, civil and environmental engineering technology
Dennis L. Watson, graphic and multimedia design
Trenton J. Yerdon, management
Parish
Ashley M. Besaw, applied psychology
Philadelphia
Samuel M. Angelo, management
Dusty M. German-Marino, business administration
Meaghan LaClair, health care management
Potsdam
Lydia Austin, graphic and multimedia design
Neil E. Brown, law enforcement leadership
Jessica M. Charleston, nursing
Devin Crary, homeland security
Rebecca L. Gonyea, undeclared
Sydnie E. Phippen, forensic criminology
Julian P. Potter, information technology
Ava L. Reynolds, nursing
Tyler Scott, electrical engineering technology
Rebecca A. Smith, health care management
Lawson M. Snell, electrical engineering technology
Raymondville
Abigail S. Cary, criminal investigation
Redwood
Katherine M. Denner, veterinary technology
Rensselaer Falls
Kayla M. Booth, nursing
Joshua A. Hall, electrical construction and maintenance
Lucas S. Lasiege, nursing
Mia E. Mousaw, applied psychology
Anna Woodruff, veterinary technology
Richville
Emily Burgess, nursing
Rooseveltown
Crystal B. King, applied psychology
Russell
Cooper P. Mackay, funeral services administration
Sackets Harbor
Korbyn K. Molello-Norman, computer information systems
St. Regis Falls
Jeffrey P. Crump, electrical engineering technology
South Colton
Mark H. McGrath, homeland security
Theresa
Audrey M. Martin, applied psychology
Brittany Pierce, management
Watertown
Tanner R. Amell, management
Trevor Christopher, health and fitness promotion
Ashleigh M. Gilmartin, criminal investigation
Sean Isenbergh, cybersecurity
Nathan R. Lafary, technological communications
Keegan J. Perretta, management
Sommer D. Shmidl, forensic criminology
Francesca M. Weaver, early childhood care and management
Winthrop
Amber L. Dalland, applied psychology
Alyssa J. Montgomery, graphic and multimedia design
Brett Shampo, legal studies
