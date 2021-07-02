NNY students on dean’s list at SUNY Canton
The following students from Northern New York were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at SUNY Canton.
Adams
Christian Hardy, game design and development
Casey Pelton, liberal arts and sciences: general studies
Adams Center
Jacob Hess, finance
Antwerp
Kaitlyn J. Thorne, early childhood care and management
Brasher Falls
Trent C. Dow, law enforcement leadership
Crystal M. Green-Woodard, applied psychology
Dillon J. McCarthy, law enforcement leadership
Madysen Michaud, liberal arts and sciences: general studies
Makenzie G. Taylor, criminal investigation
Caeden W. Taylor, criminal justice
Canton
Bailee Bessette, nursing
Emma M. Bortnick, nursing
Rachael Clifford, individual studies
Amanda L. Commella, accounting
Dusty M. German-Marino, automotive technology
Gianna R. Murphy, nursing
Jonathan C. Oakes, graphic and multimedia design
Melissa Pierce, practical nursing
Noah T. Reyes, law enforcement leadership
Jillian M. Rohde, veterinary technology
Genevieve Smith, nursing
Johanna L. Velasquez Garcia, applied psychology
Ticia J. Yerdon, nursing
Carthage
Hailley L. Hawk, veterinary science technology
Madison Leary, health and fitness promotion
Madison L. Wilson, nursing
Chase Mills
Gabrielle Durant, nursing
Chaumont
Mariah Paige, health care management
Colton
Eric H. Alan, nursing
Hailey M. Collins, graphic and multimedia design
Lindsey Toms, nursing
Copenhagen
Taylor E. Ridsdale, nursing
Cranberry Lake
Kortnee Perrault, liberal arts and sciences: general studies
Croghan
Liza R. Kampnich, nursing
Aiden L. Millward, individual studies
DeKalb Junction
Zach A. Denesha, sports management
Breanna E. Harrington, health care management
Elisabeth D. Riley, undeclared
DePeyster
Johnathan J. Trathen, criminal justice
Caleb Trathen, engineering science
Dexter
Kennedy Thruston, applied psychology
Sarah E. Wallace, nursing
Edwards
Alexandra S. Dombrose, business administration
Evans Mills
Jaynne R. Alcock, veterinary technology
Glenfield
Kayla N. Van Gorder, veterinary technology
Gouverneur
Dylan Bates, mechanical engineering technology
Melissa A. Cruz, applied psychology
Jacob Forsythe, criminal justice
Tori Hartle, health and fitness promotion
Jennifer L. Hay, applied psychology
Timothy P. Hillanbrand, criminal justice
Amy Horton, veterinary technology
Ashley M. Kelsey, legal studies
Michael W. McDermott, cybersecurity
Joseph McIntosh, criminal justice
Josh D. Miller, computer information systems
Alexis K. Sheen, nursing
Kelsi Shippee, health care management
Jenna F. Shippee, individual studies
Nathaniel Tomford, legal studies
Johnathan Vanderbogart, criminal justice
Hammond
Taylor R. Arquitt, homeland security
Elizabeth M. Cutway, nursing
Amber L. Evans, individual studies
Jessica C. Goodfellow, health care management
Tracy A. Hefferon, practical nursing
Savannah Rathbun, nursing
Harrisville
Loretta L. Harris, health care management
Michael K. Young, construction technology: management
Hermon
Katelyn M. Flanagan, health and fitness promotion
Briana M. Tulip, nursing
LaFargeville
Kendall R. Bresett, health care management
Ashley Hunneyman, veterinary science technology
Kenneth Timerman, mechanical engineering technology
Lisbon
Jaelin Calkins, health and fitness promotion
Lowville
Jason Beyer, HVAC trades
McKenna P. Mahoney, nursing
Nicole O’Connor, health and fitness promotion
Massena
Daniel K. Benham, liberal arts and sciences: general studies
Alexander Boyden, cybersecurity
Dalton DeBoer-Oakes, graphic and multimedia design
Amber L. Delosh-Niles, nursing
Megan C. Eddy, nursing
Alexis Gondosch, applied psychology
Zackery D. Goolden, sports management
Kayla Granger, liberal arts and sciences: general studies
Dylan Holcomb, criminal investigation
Alyssa C. Laneuville, nursing
Raphael Leblanc, information technology
Kayla M. Leone, health care management
Rebecca S. Lobdell, nursing
Candace C. O’Neill, nursing
Cameron D. Perry, information technology
Cosette Rolfes, law enforcement leadership
Colin Seidl, nursing
Jeselyn P. Simpson, nursing
Jolene Spinner, nursing
Jennifer E. St. Pierre, practical nursing
Nicky L. Young, health care management
Norfolk
Jackie N. Butterfield, health care management
Michele J. Smith, nursing
North Lawrence
Stephani J. Sherwood, nursing
Tessa M. Taylor, individual studies
Norwood
Nichalos A. Burke, individual studies
Jordan W. Burnett, criminal justice
Holden Costello-Prashaw, criminal justice
Logan S. Mossow, health care management
Ogdensburg
Eric Anson, applied psychology
Christopher Bromley, individual studies
Haylee M. Butterfield, law enforcement leadership
Kursten Cooke, applied psychology
Courtney R. Durham, undeclared
Jessie Gagnon, individual studies
Michael J. Hazen-Courson, applied psychology
Jad M. Karroum, civil and environmental engineering technology
Jacob H. Kinney, criminal justice
Zachary R. LaFave, game design and development
Joleen LaFlair, individual studies
Erik Lamay, health and fitness promotion
Jocelyne F. Lovely, practical nursing
Brandon Montroy, homeland security
Sydney J. Morley, criminal justice
Garrett Piercey, HVAC trades
Isabelle Powers, health and fitness promotion
Sebastian Quintilliani, criminal justice
Chelsey Raven, nursing
Tessa Richardson, nursing
Keegan J. Robinson, legal studies
Julian Rufa, HVAC trades
Nicholas Snyder, electrical construction and maintenance
Shannon Szafranski, nursing
Dennis L. Watson, graphic and multimedia design
Matthew Wright, undeclared
Parishville
Alec Knowles, esports management
Brian Knowles, technological communications
Philadelphia
Hallie Forney, individual studies
Potsdam
Brooke E. Ayers, criminal investigation
Alison E. Brant, nursing
Theo F. Cannamela, esports management
Sara Davidson, information technology
Mitchell H. Garceau, electrical engineering technology
Jessica Gilmour, emergency management
Nicholas Gregg, law enforcement leadership
Mohammed S. Hossain, liberal arts and sciences: general studies
Andrew Johnson, accounting
Taylor L. LaPointe, HVAC trades
Donald E. Lee, nursing
Ashley Lovejoy, health care management
Gavin R. Mattimore, electrical engineering technology
John D. Meyers, criminal investigation
Avery Raymonda, nursing
Nevaeh E. Rhodes-Phillips, criminal investigation
Emily Robar, applied psychology
Brooke A. Rutkauskas, legal studies
Koreena M. Waite, nursing
Marissa Wood, liberal arts and sciences: general studies
Pyrites
Curtis O. Hitchman, sports management
Redwood
Lindsey M. Monica, homeland security
Rensselaer Falls
Logan C. Gushea, criminal investigation
David W. Hartman, legal studies
Savona O’Brien, nursing
Martha J. Stiles, nursing
Richville
Ryan J. Besaw, sports management
Nicholas M. Jenkins, criminal justice
Waddington
Charles R. Clark III, nursing
Shane M. Tiernan, electrical engineering technology
Watertown
Diane M. Bolden, nursing
Haydee Bourne, nursing
Eric S. Coe, information technology
Paula C. Lugo, graphic and multimedia design
Jenae A. Martinkovitch, criminal investigation
Erin N. Parks, health care management
West Stockholm
Brooke A. Rutkauskas, legal studies
Winthrop
Emily Deshane, undeclared
Erik D. Hull, electrical engineering technology
Brett Shampo, legal studies
