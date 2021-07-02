NNY students on dean’s list at SUNY Canton

The following students from Northern New York were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at SUNY Canton.

Adams

Christian Hardy, game design and development

Casey Pelton, liberal arts and sciences: general studies

Adams Center

Jacob Hess, finance

Antwerp

Kaitlyn J. Thorne, early childhood care and management

Brasher Falls

Trent C. Dow, law enforcement leadership

Crystal M. Green-Woodard, applied psychology

Dillon J. McCarthy, law enforcement leadership

Madysen Michaud, liberal arts and sciences: general studies

Makenzie G. Taylor, criminal investigation

Caeden W. Taylor, criminal justice

Canton

Bailee Bessette, nursing

Emma M. Bortnick, nursing

Rachael Clifford, individual studies

Amanda L. Commella, accounting

Dusty M. German-Marino, automotive technology

Gianna R. Murphy, nursing

Jonathan C. Oakes, graphic and multimedia design

Melissa Pierce, practical nursing

Noah T. Reyes, law enforcement leadership

Jillian M. Rohde, veterinary technology

Genevieve Smith, nursing

Johanna L. Velasquez Garcia, applied psychology

Ticia J. Yerdon, nursing

Carthage

Hailley L. Hawk, veterinary science technology

Madison Leary, health and fitness promotion

Madison L. Wilson, nursing

Chase Mills

Gabrielle Durant, nursing

Chaumont

Mariah Paige, health care management

Colton

Eric H. Alan, nursing

Hailey M. Collins, graphic and multimedia design

Lindsey Toms, nursing

Copenhagen

Taylor E. Ridsdale, nursing

Cranberry Lake

Kortnee Perrault, liberal arts and sciences: general studies

Croghan

Liza R. Kampnich, nursing

Aiden L. Millward, individual studies

DeKalb Junction

Zach A. Denesha, sports management

Breanna E. Harrington, health care management

Elisabeth D. Riley, undeclared

DePeyster

Johnathan J. Trathen, criminal justice

Caleb Trathen, engineering science

Dexter

Kennedy Thruston, applied psychology

Sarah E. Wallace, nursing

Edwards

Alexandra S. Dombrose, business administration

Evans Mills

Jaynne R. Alcock, veterinary technology

Glenfield

Kayla N. Van Gorder, veterinary technology

Gouverneur

Dylan Bates, mechanical engineering technology

Melissa A. Cruz, applied psychology

Jacob Forsythe, criminal justice

Tori Hartle, health and fitness promotion

Jennifer L. Hay, applied psychology

Timothy P. Hillanbrand, criminal justice

Amy Horton, veterinary technology

Ashley M. Kelsey, legal studies

Michael W. McDermott, cybersecurity

Joseph McIntosh, criminal justice

Josh D. Miller, computer information systems

Alexis K. Sheen, nursing

Kelsi Shippee, health care management

Jenna F. Shippee, individual studies

Nathaniel Tomford, legal studies

Johnathan Vanderbogart, criminal justice

Hammond

Taylor R. Arquitt, homeland security

Elizabeth M. Cutway, nursing

Amber L. Evans, individual studies

Jessica C. Goodfellow, health care management

Tracy A. Hefferon, practical nursing

Savannah Rathbun, nursing

Harrisville

Loretta L. Harris, health care management

Michael K. Young, construction technology: management

Hermon

Katelyn M. Flanagan, health and fitness promotion

Briana M. Tulip, nursing

LaFargeville

Kendall R. Bresett, health care management

Ashley Hunneyman, veterinary science technology

Kenneth Timerman, mechanical engineering technology

Lisbon

Jaelin Calkins, health and fitness promotion

Lowville

Jason Beyer, HVAC trades

McKenna P. Mahoney, nursing

Nicole O’Connor, health and fitness promotion

Massena

Daniel K. Benham, liberal arts and sciences: general studies

Alexander Boyden, cybersecurity

Dalton DeBoer-Oakes, graphic and multimedia design

Amber L. Delosh-Niles, nursing

Megan C. Eddy, nursing

Alexis Gondosch, applied psychology

Zackery D. Goolden, sports management

Kayla Granger, liberal arts and sciences: general studies

Dylan Holcomb, criminal investigation

Alyssa C. Laneuville, nursing

Raphael Leblanc, information technology

Kayla M. Leone, health care management

Rebecca S. Lobdell, nursing

Candace C. O’Neill, nursing

Cameron D. Perry, information technology

Cosette Rolfes, law enforcement leadership

Colin Seidl, nursing

Jeselyn P. Simpson, nursing

Jolene Spinner, nursing

Jennifer E. St. Pierre, practical nursing

Nicky L. Young, health care management

Norfolk

Jackie N. Butterfield, health care management

Michele J. Smith, nursing

North Lawrence

Stephani J. Sherwood, nursing

Tessa M. Taylor, individual studies

Norwood

Nichalos A. Burke, individual studies

Jordan W. Burnett, criminal justice

Holden Costello-Prashaw, criminal justice

Logan S. Mossow, health care management

Ogdensburg

Eric Anson, applied psychology

Christopher Bromley, individual studies

Haylee M. Butterfield, law enforcement leadership

Kursten Cooke, applied psychology

Courtney R. Durham, undeclared

Jessie Gagnon, individual studies

Michael J. Hazen-Courson, applied psychology

Jad M. Karroum, civil and environmental engineering technology

Jacob H. Kinney, criminal justice

Zachary R. LaFave, game design and development

Joleen LaFlair, individual studies

Erik Lamay, health and fitness promotion

Jocelyne F. Lovely, practical nursing

Brandon Montroy, homeland security

Sydney J. Morley, criminal justice

Garrett Piercey, HVAC trades

Isabelle Powers, health and fitness promotion

Sebastian Quintilliani, criminal justice

Chelsey Raven, nursing

Tessa Richardson, nursing

Keegan J. Robinson, legal studies

Julian Rufa, HVAC trades

Nicholas Snyder, electrical construction and maintenance

Shannon Szafranski, nursing

Dennis L. Watson, graphic and multimedia design

Matthew Wright, undeclared

Parishville

Alec Knowles, esports management

Brian Knowles, technological communications

Philadelphia

Hallie Forney, individual studies

Potsdam

Brooke E. Ayers, criminal investigation

Alison E. Brant, nursing

Theo F. Cannamela, esports management

Sara Davidson, information technology

Mitchell H. Garceau, electrical engineering technology

Jessica Gilmour, emergency management

Nicholas Gregg, law enforcement leadership

Mohammed S. Hossain, liberal arts and sciences: general studies

Andrew Johnson, accounting

Taylor L. LaPointe, HVAC trades

Donald E. Lee, nursing

Ashley Lovejoy, health care management

Gavin R. Mattimore, electrical engineering technology

John D. Meyers, criminal investigation

Avery Raymonda, nursing

Nevaeh E. Rhodes-Phillips, criminal investigation

Emily Robar, applied psychology

Brooke A. Rutkauskas, legal studies

Koreena M. Waite, nursing

Marissa Wood, liberal arts and sciences: general studies

Pyrites

Curtis O. Hitchman, sports management

Redwood

Lindsey M. Monica, homeland security

Rensselaer Falls

Logan C. Gushea, criminal investigation

David W. Hartman, legal studies

Savona O’Brien, nursing

Martha J. Stiles, nursing

Richville

Ryan J. Besaw, sports management

Nicholas M. Jenkins, criminal justice

Waddington

Charles R. Clark III, nursing

Shane M. Tiernan, electrical engineering technology

Watertown

Diane M. Bolden, nursing

Haydee Bourne, nursing

Eric S. Coe, information technology

Paula C. Lugo, graphic and multimedia design

Jenae A. Martinkovitch, criminal investigation

Erin N. Parks, health care management

West Stockholm

Brooke A. Rutkauskas, legal studies

Winthrop

Emily Deshane, undeclared

Erik D. Hull, electrical engineering technology

Brett Shampo, legal studies

