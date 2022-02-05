NNY students on dean’s list at SUNY Canton

The following students from Northern New York were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at SUNY Canton.

Adams

Morgan S. Burt, nursing

Christian Hardy, game design and development

Adams Center

Carter M. Pooler, sports management

Alexandria Bay

Andrew M. LaLonde, individual studies

Black River

Matthew E. Hill, finance

Brasher Falls

Trent C. Dow, law enforcement leadership

Hope M. Kilcollins, health and fitness promotion

Ansen C. Weegar, electrical engineering technology

Calcium

Sarah Burns, forensic criminology

Canton

Robert Beaudin, homeland security

Cammara K. Bissonette, agribusiness management

Easton Butterfield, industrial technology management

Justin Estep, emergency management

Ethan G. Furnia, criminal justice

Erin Grandaw, health and fitness promotion

Austin S. Jordan, game design and development

Michael LePonto, information technology

Sam Martin, legal studies

Genevieve Smith, nursing

Ashley A. Teriele, applied psychology

Ashley N. Vanderwege, liberal arts-general studies

Carthage

Meaghan LaClair, health care management

Claire E. Moot, individual studies

Chase Mills

Thea M. Krywanczyk, nursing

Colton

Eric H. Alan, nursing

Jozalynn M. Campbell, individual studies

Logan Reed, electrical engineering technology

Copenhagen

Taylor E. Ridsdale, nursing

Croghan

Liza R. Kampnich, nursing

DeKalb Junction

Zach A. Denesha, sports management

DePeyster

Caleb Trathen, engineering science

Dexter

Erin M. Jones, funeral services administration

Edwards

Alexandra S. Dombrose, business administration

Peter W. Parrish, engineering science

Evans Mills

Alana C. Hatzis, health care management

Gouverneur

Benjamin E. Blair, nursing

Melissa A. Cruz, applied psychology

Lily R. Griffith, funeral services administration

Christian S. Kingsbury, engineering science

Noah W. Macaulay, HVAC trades

Josh D. Miller, information technology

Reese J. Morenz, nursing

Ty Reed, criminal investigation

Kelsi Shippee, health care management

Jenna F. Shippee, nursing

Carter W. Simmons, HVAC trades

Kaleigh A. Weber, applied psychology

Kyrus R. Whitmire, undeclared

Hammond

Matthew M. Hodgdon, HVAC trades

Harrisville

Connor Dickinson, physical therapist assistant

Loretta L. Harris, health care management

Benjamin M. Taylor, physical therapist assistant

Mackenzie L. Woodward, applied psychology

Hermon

Austin C. Farr, nursing

Briana M. Tulip, nursing

LaFargeville

Kenneth Timerman, mechanical engineering technology

Lisbon

Katelyn Bertrand, nursing

Michaela A. Fields, health and fitness promotion

Carly J. Harper, individual studies

Cheali Kench, nursing

Gregory S. Wood, business administration

Lowville

George R. Cornell, electrical engineering technology

Sarah A. Koester, nursing

Madrid

Simone J. Arquiett, applied psychology

Nicholas J. Beldock, electrical construction and maintenance

Marissa Hawkins, applied psychology

Jacob Mayette, criminal investigation

Evan Ruddy, sports management

Alexis M. Sullivan, health and fitness promotion

Shelby Vallance, criminal investigation

Massena

Ryan Borey, electrical engineering technology

Robert E. Chapman, game design and development

Molly Coburn, nursing

Erica Daniels, nursing

Sara deBoer-Oakes, nursing

Morgan M. Deragon, applied psychology

Ethan P. Firnstein, sports management

Austin J. Fridenberg, criminal investigation

Jessica C. Goodfellow, health care management

Tanya M. Green, individual studies

Katherine A. Havican, applied psychology

Lleyton L. LaDue, sports management

Hailey M. Lanning, practical nursing

Celse McAloon, criminal investigation

Marcella J. Perry, nursing

Jazmyn P. Premo, criminal justice

Jeselyn P. Simpson, nursing

Edward J. Slade, business administration

Bryan J. Thompson, eSports management

Dylan J. Tyo, mechanical engineering technology

Tiffany Wallenhorst, health and fitness promotion

Norfolk

Connor L. Breitbeck, applied psychology

Karli L. Clark, applied psychology

Cole Currier, graphic and multimedia design

Fisnik Hadzovic, accounting

Abrianna M. Jandreau, forensic criminology

Noah Jessmer, graphic and multimedia design

Grace D. Vari, veterinary technology

North Lawrence

Noah A. Felix, physical therapist assistant

Laura Jones, veterinary technology

Norwood

Jordan W. Burnett, criminal justice

Holden Costello-Prashaw, homeland security

Noah R. Dominy, liberal arts-general studies

Emily Kolanko, health care management

John M. Vasquez, nursing

Ogdensburg

Courtney E. Baker, nursing

Mark Barr, automotive technology

Colin Brabant, HVAC trades

Kursten Cooke, applied psychology

Amber Cunningham, health care management

Abigail Hollis, criminal justice

Makayla M. Hyde, undeclared

Sarah M. Karoum, criminal investigation

Jayden Kench, eSports management

Julia L. LOrange, early childhood

Gregory S. Mallott, business administration

Cody S. McCormick, business administration

Chelsea Montroy, applied psychology

Autumn Moore, accounting

Gavin W. Moquin, undeclared

Adrianha S. Parks, individual studies

John H. Powers, criminal justice

Bruce Reynolds, homeland security

Julian Rufa, HVAC trades

Aidan Shea, legal studies

Nicholas Snyder, electrical engineering technology

Jackson R. Troiano, nursing

Alec N. Weeks, applied psychology

Alexis K. Worden, applied psychology

Matthew Wright, automotive technology

Parisvhille

Matthew G. Grosso, electrical engineering technology

Alec Knowles, eSports management

Potsdam

Alyssa Allen, individual studies

Devin Crary, homeland security

Nicholas Gregg, law enforcement leadership

Mohammed S. Hossain, liberal arts-general studies

Andrew Johnson, accounting

Amy E. Lafferty, nursing

Donald E. Lee, nursing

Brandon Lorenc, law enforcement leadership

Ashley Lovejoy, health care management

John D. Meyers, criminal investigation

Avery Raymonda, nursing

Carson G. Regan, business administration

Michael P. Remington, electrical engineering technology

Brooke A. Rutkauskas, legal studies

Harrison P. Snell, electrical engineering technology

Redwood

Hannah M. Weller, nursing

Rensselaer Falls

Savona Hanna, nursing

Drew Simser, game design and development

Martha J. Stiles, nursing

Richville

Garret E. Leclair, criminal justice

Rooseveltown

Crystal B. King, applied psychology

St. Regis Falls

Dawson M. White, undeclared major major

Theresa

Landon D. Putnam, individual studies

Hannah Shippee, veterinary technology

Waddington

Charles R. Clark, nursing

Jacob A. Patenaude, nursing

Kaylee Whalen, health care management

Watertown

Trevor Christopher, health and fitness promotion

Nicholas Hoppel-Kobler, information technology

Marissa M. Massey, funeral services administration

Anthony Medina, criminal investigation

West Stockholm

Logan S. Mccargar, civil and environmental engineering technology

Winthrop

Cornelius Guerard, accounting

