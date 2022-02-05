NNY students on dean’s list at SUNY Canton
The following students from Northern New York were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at SUNY Canton.
Adams
Morgan S. Burt, nursing
Christian Hardy, game design and development
Adams Center
Carter M. Pooler, sports management
Alexandria Bay
Andrew M. LaLonde, individual studies
Black River
Matthew E. Hill, finance
Brasher Falls
Trent C. Dow, law enforcement leadership
Hope M. Kilcollins, health and fitness promotion
Ansen C. Weegar, electrical engineering technology
Calcium
Sarah Burns, forensic criminology
Canton
Robert Beaudin, homeland security
Cammara K. Bissonette, agribusiness management
Easton Butterfield, industrial technology management
Justin Estep, emergency management
Ethan G. Furnia, criminal justice
Erin Grandaw, health and fitness promotion
Austin S. Jordan, game design and development
Michael LePonto, information technology
Sam Martin, legal studies
Genevieve Smith, nursing
Ashley A. Teriele, applied psychology
Ashley N. Vanderwege, liberal arts-general studies
Carthage
Meaghan LaClair, health care management
Claire E. Moot, individual studies
Chase Mills
Thea M. Krywanczyk, nursing
Colton
Eric H. Alan, nursing
Jozalynn M. Campbell, individual studies
Logan Reed, electrical engineering technology
Copenhagen
Taylor E. Ridsdale, nursing
Croghan
Liza R. Kampnich, nursing
DeKalb Junction
Zach A. Denesha, sports management
DePeyster
Caleb Trathen, engineering science
Dexter
Erin M. Jones, funeral services administration
Edwards
Alexandra S. Dombrose, business administration
Peter W. Parrish, engineering science
Evans Mills
Alana C. Hatzis, health care management
Gouverneur
Benjamin E. Blair, nursing
Melissa A. Cruz, applied psychology
Lily R. Griffith, funeral services administration
Christian S. Kingsbury, engineering science
Noah W. Macaulay, HVAC trades
Josh D. Miller, information technology
Reese J. Morenz, nursing
Ty Reed, criminal investigation
Kelsi Shippee, health care management
Jenna F. Shippee, nursing
Carter W. Simmons, HVAC trades
Kaleigh A. Weber, applied psychology
Kyrus R. Whitmire, undeclared
Hammond
Matthew M. Hodgdon, HVAC trades
Harrisville
Connor Dickinson, physical therapist assistant
Loretta L. Harris, health care management
Benjamin M. Taylor, physical therapist assistant
Mackenzie L. Woodward, applied psychology
Hermon
Austin C. Farr, nursing
Briana M. Tulip, nursing
LaFargeville
Kenneth Timerman, mechanical engineering technology
Lisbon
Katelyn Bertrand, nursing
Michaela A. Fields, health and fitness promotion
Carly J. Harper, individual studies
Cheali Kench, nursing
Gregory S. Wood, business administration
Lowville
George R. Cornell, electrical engineering technology
Sarah A. Koester, nursing
Madrid
Simone J. Arquiett, applied psychology
Nicholas J. Beldock, electrical construction and maintenance
Marissa Hawkins, applied psychology
Jacob Mayette, criminal investigation
Evan Ruddy, sports management
Alexis M. Sullivan, health and fitness promotion
Shelby Vallance, criminal investigation
Massena
Ryan Borey, electrical engineering technology
Robert E. Chapman, game design and development
Molly Coburn, nursing
Erica Daniels, nursing
Sara deBoer-Oakes, nursing
Morgan M. Deragon, applied psychology
Ethan P. Firnstein, sports management
Austin J. Fridenberg, criminal investigation
Jessica C. Goodfellow, health care management
Tanya M. Green, individual studies
Katherine A. Havican, applied psychology
Lleyton L. LaDue, sports management
Hailey M. Lanning, practical nursing
Celse McAloon, criminal investigation
Marcella J. Perry, nursing
Jazmyn P. Premo, criminal justice
Jeselyn P. Simpson, nursing
Edward J. Slade, business administration
Bryan J. Thompson, eSports management
Dylan J. Tyo, mechanical engineering technology
Tiffany Wallenhorst, health and fitness promotion
Norfolk
Connor L. Breitbeck, applied psychology
Karli L. Clark, applied psychology
Cole Currier, graphic and multimedia design
Fisnik Hadzovic, accounting
Abrianna M. Jandreau, forensic criminology
Noah Jessmer, graphic and multimedia design
Grace D. Vari, veterinary technology
North Lawrence
Noah A. Felix, physical therapist assistant
Laura Jones, veterinary technology
Norwood
Jordan W. Burnett, criminal justice
Holden Costello-Prashaw, homeland security
Noah R. Dominy, liberal arts-general studies
Emily Kolanko, health care management
John M. Vasquez, nursing
Ogdensburg
Courtney E. Baker, nursing
Mark Barr, automotive technology
Colin Brabant, HVAC trades
Kursten Cooke, applied psychology
Amber Cunningham, health care management
Abigail Hollis, criminal justice
Makayla M. Hyde, undeclared
Sarah M. Karoum, criminal investigation
Jayden Kench, eSports management
Julia L. LOrange, early childhood
Gregory S. Mallott, business administration
Cody S. McCormick, business administration
Chelsea Montroy, applied psychology
Autumn Moore, accounting
Gavin W. Moquin, undeclared
Adrianha S. Parks, individual studies
John H. Powers, criminal justice
Bruce Reynolds, homeland security
Julian Rufa, HVAC trades
Aidan Shea, legal studies
Nicholas Snyder, electrical engineering technology
Jackson R. Troiano, nursing
Alec N. Weeks, applied psychology
Alexis K. Worden, applied psychology
Matthew Wright, automotive technology
Parisvhille
Matthew G. Grosso, electrical engineering technology
Alec Knowles, eSports management
Potsdam
Alyssa Allen, individual studies
Devin Crary, homeland security
Nicholas Gregg, law enforcement leadership
Mohammed S. Hossain, liberal arts-general studies
Andrew Johnson, accounting
Amy E. Lafferty, nursing
Donald E. Lee, nursing
Brandon Lorenc, law enforcement leadership
Ashley Lovejoy, health care management
John D. Meyers, criminal investigation
Avery Raymonda, nursing
Carson G. Regan, business administration
Michael P. Remington, electrical engineering technology
Brooke A. Rutkauskas, legal studies
Harrison P. Snell, electrical engineering technology
Redwood
Hannah M. Weller, nursing
Rensselaer Falls
Savona Hanna, nursing
Drew Simser, game design and development
Martha J. Stiles, nursing
Richville
Garret E. Leclair, criminal justice
Rooseveltown
Crystal B. King, applied psychology
St. Regis Falls
Dawson M. White, undeclared major major
Theresa
Landon D. Putnam, individual studies
Hannah Shippee, veterinary technology
Waddington
Charles R. Clark, nursing
Jacob A. Patenaude, nursing
Kaylee Whalen, health care management
Watertown
Trevor Christopher, health and fitness promotion
Nicholas Hoppel-Kobler, information technology
Marissa M. Massey, funeral services administration
Anthony Medina, criminal investigation
West Stockholm
Logan S. Mccargar, civil and environmental engineering technology
Winthrop
Cornelius Guerard, accounting
