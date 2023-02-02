NNY students on dean’s list at SUNY Canton

The following students from Northern New York were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at SUNY Canton.

Adams Center

Carter M. Pooler, sports management

Megan L. Rice, nursing

Miranda J. Rys, veterinary science technology

Alexandria Bay

Andrew M. LaLonde, cybersecurity

Antwerp

William D. McDonnell, cybersecurity

Black River

Eric Armstrong, automotive technology

Matthew E. Hill, finance

Jenae A. Martinkovitch, criminal investigation

Keegan J. Perretta, management

Brasher Falls

Bryan M. Fedonick, nursing

Katelyn Matthews, individual studies

Brownville

Ryan J. Washburn, individual studies

Calcium

Sarah Burns, forensic criminology

Canton

Bailee Bessette, nursing

Rebecca J. Driggers, nursing

Alayna M. Furnia, applied psychology

Ethan G. Furnia, sports management

James Hewlett, emergency management

Richard J. Lebel, construction technology: management

Sam Martin, legal studies

Gabriel Murphy, civil and environmental engineering technology

Hannah M. Reed, early childhood

Chantel Rose, nursing

Hayden R. Todd, health and fitness promotion

Ashley N. Vanderwege, health care management

Carthage

Tori J. Hill, finance

Chaumont

Derek A. Trombley, cybersecurity

Colton

Amber Erwin, individual studies

Layla Johnson, nursing

William L. LaPierre, electrical engineering technology

Logan Reed, electrical engineering technology

Michael R. Schwartfigure, electrical engineering technology

Copenhagen

Kasey Rivers, nursing

Croghan

Trey J. Brown, health and fitness promotion

Dexter

Tori Brunet, criminal investigation

Eric J. Randall, electrical engineering technology

Kailey E. Zimmerman, veterinary technology

Edwards

Alexandra S. Dombrose, legal studies

Gouverneur

Mia Brown, nursing

Hailey Cook, applied psychology

Austin C. Heatherly, funeral services administration

Kortney E. Knight, liberal arts-general studies

William C. Leader, construction technology: management

Macy D. McCumber, liberal arts-general studies

Ciara McDougal, liberal arts-general studies

Brian M. Merkley, undeclared

Olivia C. Rastley, graphic and multimedia design

Ty Reed, criminal investigation

Jenna F. Shippee, nursing

Carter W. Simmons, HVAC trades

Kaleigh A. Weber, applied psychology

Brooklyn Wilson, nursing

Caden J. Storie, HVAC engineering technology

Hammond

Sarah S. Cortez, undeclared

Alyssa R. Fisher, graphic and multimedia design

Christian Johnston, industrial technology management

Lukas Mcqueer, physical therapist assistant

Harrisville

Connor Dickinson, physical therapist assistant

Benjamin M. Taylor, physical therapist assistant

Alysa E. Tuttle, nursing

Henderson

Julia M. Dodge, nursing

Hermon

Halle Coffey, nursing

Malissa O’Connor, applied psychology

Heuvelton

Jocelyne F. Lovely, nursing

Lisbon

Riley Baxter, nursing

Katelyn Bertrand, nursing

Brittney J. Hurlburt, nursing

Jaylin M. Massia, nursing

Madrid

Donald L. Cordova, sports management

Evan Ruddy, sports management

Alexis M. Sullivan, nursing

Shelby Vallance, criminal investigation

Massena

Gavin F. Benson, undeclared

Stephon L. Besancon, electrical construction and maintenance

Logan Brothers, health care management

Robert E. Chapman, game design and development

Molly Coburn, nursing

Abrial S. Daggett, criminal investigation

Reilly B. Donahue, law enforcement leadership

Kylee M. Donnelly, applied psychology

Ethan P. Firnstein, sports management

Delaney M. Grenon, business administration

Christopher C. Kucipak, individual studies

Morgan E. Lebire, nursing

Raphael Leblanc, information technology

Joe McDonald, nursing

Mikenna R. Merry, sports management

David P. Necaise, HVAC trades

Kourtney A. Peets, nursing

Marcella J. Perry, nursing

Ronald Reome, undeclared

Jaelynn M. Richards, accounting

Diane E. Roberts, nursing

Harley V. Robillard-Ramati, game design and development

Shea B. Scully, sports management

Kelly Stowell, applied psychology

Bryan J. Thompson, eSports management

Oren L. White, a SUNY Canton sports management

Skarlett J. Wilson, health and fitness promotion

Carlena E. Wright, applied psychology

Morristown

Ellie R. Gagner, nursing

Nicholville

Brooke Goddard, veterinary technology

Norfolk

Jackie N. Butterfield, health care management

Resca Hadzovic, applied psychology

Noah Jessmer, graphic and multimedia design

Sasha Trimm, early childhood

North Lawrence

Laura Jones, veterinary technology

Ethan T. Ryan, criminal justice

Norwood

Alexis Jackson, forensic criminology

Richard L. Mccormick, civil and environmental engineering technology

John M. Vasquez, nursing

Lydia R. Wangerin, undeclared

Ogdensburg

Rhiley Adams, applied psychology

Jacob Adner, nursing

Courtney E. Baker, nursing

Timothy J. Beauchamp, criminal investigation

Carson Beggs, sports management

Colin Brabant, general technology

Kursten Cooke, applied psychology

Brooke Costigan, nursing

Courtney R. Durham, applied psychology

Evan J. Felt, criminal justice

Paisley Forrest, criminal justice

Alesha Garrabrant, nursing

Janna L. Giltner, applied psychology

Abigail Hollis, criminal investigation

Jayden Kench, finance

Nicklas H. LaRue, graphic and multimedia design

Rachel M. Lawton, nursing

Ashley Ledwith, undeclared

Julia L. LOrange, early childhood care and management

Stacie Mitchell, applied psychology

Brandon Montroy, homeland security

Autumn Moore, accounting

Creed Perkins, agribusiness management

Caleb N. Preston, HVAC trades

Erin A. LaRue Rice, individual studies

Jackson R. Troiano, nursing

Jordyn J. Tupper, homeland security

Dennis L. Watson, graphic and multimedia design

Parishville

Matthew G. Grosso, electrical engineering technology

Philadelphia

Alisa Booth, veterinary technology

Dusty M. German-Marino, business administration

Meaghan LaClair, health care management

Potsdam

Chelsie A. Baxter, nursing

Jessica M. Charleston, nursing

Madeline G. Derouchie, electrical engineering technology

Rebecca L. Gonyea, undeclared

Brittany L. McGregor, applied psychology

Sydnie E. Phippen, forensic criminology

Julian P. Potter, information technology

Ava L. Reynolds, nursing

Olivia Scott, applied psychology

Tyler Scott, electrical engineering technology

Rebecca A. Smith, health care management

Lawson M. Snell, electrical engineering technology

Tambre L. Tudor, applied psychology

Redwood

Kendall R. Bresett, health care management

Rensselaer Falls

Kayla M. Booth, nursing

Russell

Valaree Hale, applied psychology

Cooper P. Mackay, funeral services administration

Sackets Harbor

Jaden P. Keyes, eSports management

South Colton

Mark H. McGrath, homeland security

Waddington

Addison H. Grandy, applied psychology

Mathew Greene, civil and environmental engineering technology

Emma Plumley, applied psychology

Kaylee Whalen, health care management

Watertown

Chase Alexander, emergency management

Sean Isenbergh, cybersecurity

Nathan R. Lafary, technological communications

Marissa M. Massey, funeral services administration

West Stockholm

Colleen D. Cheney, graphic and multimedia design

Winthrop

Amber L. Dalland, applied psychology

Melinda M. Rodriguez, business administration

Wade W. Smith, liberal arts-general studies

