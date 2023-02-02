NNY students on dean’s list at SUNY Canton
The following students from Northern New York were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at SUNY Canton.
Adams Center
Carter M. Pooler, sports management
Megan L. Rice, nursing
Miranda J. Rys, veterinary science technology
Alexandria Bay
Andrew M. LaLonde, cybersecurity
Antwerp
William D. McDonnell, cybersecurity
Black River
Eric Armstrong, automotive technology
Matthew E. Hill, finance
Jenae A. Martinkovitch, criminal investigation
Keegan J. Perretta, management
Brasher Falls
Bryan M. Fedonick, nursing
Katelyn Matthews, individual studies
Brownville
Ryan J. Washburn, individual studies
Calcium
Sarah Burns, forensic criminology
Canton
Bailee Bessette, nursing
Rebecca J. Driggers, nursing
Alayna M. Furnia, applied psychology
Ethan G. Furnia, sports management
James Hewlett, emergency management
Richard J. Lebel, construction technology: management
Sam Martin, legal studies
Gabriel Murphy, civil and environmental engineering technology
Hannah M. Reed, early childhood
Chantel Rose, nursing
Hayden R. Todd, health and fitness promotion
Ashley N. Vanderwege, health care management
Carthage
Tori J. Hill, finance
Chaumont
Derek A. Trombley, cybersecurity
Colton
Amber Erwin, individual studies
Layla Johnson, nursing
William L. LaPierre, electrical engineering technology
Logan Reed, electrical engineering technology
Michael R. Schwartfigure, electrical engineering technology
Copenhagen
Kasey Rivers, nursing
Croghan
Trey J. Brown, health and fitness promotion
Dexter
Tori Brunet, criminal investigation
Eric J. Randall, electrical engineering technology
Kailey E. Zimmerman, veterinary technology
Edwards
Alexandra S. Dombrose, legal studies
Gouverneur
Mia Brown, nursing
Hailey Cook, applied psychology
Austin C. Heatherly, funeral services administration
Kortney E. Knight, liberal arts-general studies
William C. Leader, construction technology: management
Macy D. McCumber, liberal arts-general studies
Ciara McDougal, liberal arts-general studies
Brian M. Merkley, undeclared
Olivia C. Rastley, graphic and multimedia design
Ty Reed, criminal investigation
Jenna F. Shippee, nursing
Carter W. Simmons, HVAC trades
Kaleigh A. Weber, applied psychology
Brooklyn Wilson, nursing
Caden J. Storie, HVAC engineering technology
Hammond
Sarah S. Cortez, undeclared
Alyssa R. Fisher, graphic and multimedia design
Christian Johnston, industrial technology management
Lukas Mcqueer, physical therapist assistant
Harrisville
Connor Dickinson, physical therapist assistant
Benjamin M. Taylor, physical therapist assistant
Alysa E. Tuttle, nursing
Henderson
Julia M. Dodge, nursing
Hermon
Halle Coffey, nursing
Malissa O’Connor, applied psychology
Heuvelton
Jocelyne F. Lovely, nursing
Lisbon
Riley Baxter, nursing
Katelyn Bertrand, nursing
Brittney J. Hurlburt, nursing
Jaylin M. Massia, nursing
Madrid
Donald L. Cordova, sports management
Evan Ruddy, sports management
Alexis M. Sullivan, nursing
Shelby Vallance, criminal investigation
Massena
Gavin F. Benson, undeclared
Stephon L. Besancon, electrical construction and maintenance
Logan Brothers, health care management
Robert E. Chapman, game design and development
Molly Coburn, nursing
Abrial S. Daggett, criminal investigation
Reilly B. Donahue, law enforcement leadership
Kylee M. Donnelly, applied psychology
Ethan P. Firnstein, sports management
Delaney M. Grenon, business administration
Christopher C. Kucipak, individual studies
Morgan E. Lebire, nursing
Raphael Leblanc, information technology
Joe McDonald, nursing
Mikenna R. Merry, sports management
David P. Necaise, HVAC trades
Kourtney A. Peets, nursing
Marcella J. Perry, nursing
Ronald Reome, undeclared
Jaelynn M. Richards, accounting
Diane E. Roberts, nursing
Harley V. Robillard-Ramati, game design and development
Shea B. Scully, sports management
Kelly Stowell, applied psychology
Bryan J. Thompson, eSports management
Oren L. White, a SUNY Canton sports management
Skarlett J. Wilson, health and fitness promotion
Carlena E. Wright, applied psychology
Morristown
Ellie R. Gagner, nursing
Nicholville
Brooke Goddard, veterinary technology
Norfolk
Jackie N. Butterfield, health care management
Resca Hadzovic, applied psychology
Noah Jessmer, graphic and multimedia design
Sasha Trimm, early childhood
North Lawrence
Laura Jones, veterinary technology
Ethan T. Ryan, criminal justice
Norwood
Alexis Jackson, forensic criminology
Richard L. Mccormick, civil and environmental engineering technology
John M. Vasquez, nursing
Lydia R. Wangerin, undeclared
Ogdensburg
Rhiley Adams, applied psychology
Jacob Adner, nursing
Courtney E. Baker, nursing
Timothy J. Beauchamp, criminal investigation
Carson Beggs, sports management
Colin Brabant, general technology
Kursten Cooke, applied psychology
Brooke Costigan, nursing
Courtney R. Durham, applied psychology
Evan J. Felt, criminal justice
Paisley Forrest, criminal justice
Alesha Garrabrant, nursing
Janna L. Giltner, applied psychology
Abigail Hollis, criminal investigation
Jayden Kench, finance
Nicklas H. LaRue, graphic and multimedia design
Rachel M. Lawton, nursing
Ashley Ledwith, undeclared
Julia L. LOrange, early childhood care and management
Stacie Mitchell, applied psychology
Brandon Montroy, homeland security
Autumn Moore, accounting
Creed Perkins, agribusiness management
Caleb N. Preston, HVAC trades
Erin A. LaRue Rice, individual studies
Jackson R. Troiano, nursing
Jordyn J. Tupper, homeland security
Dennis L. Watson, graphic and multimedia design
Parishville
Matthew G. Grosso, electrical engineering technology
Philadelphia
Alisa Booth, veterinary technology
Dusty M. German-Marino, business administration
Meaghan LaClair, health care management
Potsdam
Chelsie A. Baxter, nursing
Jessica M. Charleston, nursing
Madeline G. Derouchie, electrical engineering technology
Rebecca L. Gonyea, undeclared
Brittany L. McGregor, applied psychology
Sydnie E. Phippen, forensic criminology
Julian P. Potter, information technology
Ava L. Reynolds, nursing
Olivia Scott, applied psychology
Tyler Scott, electrical engineering technology
Rebecca A. Smith, health care management
Lawson M. Snell, electrical engineering technology
Tambre L. Tudor, applied psychology
Redwood
Kendall R. Bresett, health care management
Rensselaer Falls
Kayla M. Booth, nursing
Russell
Valaree Hale, applied psychology
Cooper P. Mackay, funeral services administration
Sackets Harbor
Jaden P. Keyes, eSports management
South Colton
Mark H. McGrath, homeland security
Waddington
Addison H. Grandy, applied psychology
Mathew Greene, civil and environmental engineering technology
Emma Plumley, applied psychology
Kaylee Whalen, health care management
Watertown
Chase Alexander, emergency management
Sean Isenbergh, cybersecurity
Nathan R. Lafary, technological communications
Marissa M. Massey, funeral services administration
West Stockholm
Colleen D. Cheney, graphic and multimedia design
Winthrop
Amber L. Dalland, applied psychology
Melinda M. Rodriguez, business administration
Wade W. Smith, liberal arts-general studies
